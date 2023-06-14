(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night Russia once again attacked Ukrainian civilian targets over night.

The terrorist state continues its missile and drone attacks on peaceful 🇺🇦 cities, just as russia's top war criminal promised.

Last night, 🇺🇦 air defenders shot down 3 out of 10 Kalibrs and 9 out of 10 Shaheds.

All russian missiles have foreign components.

Last night, russians attacked #Odesa with four Kalibr cruise missiles.

Last night, russians attacked #Odesa with four Kalibr cruise missiles.

Three people were killed, and 13 were injured.

Here is President Zelenzkyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

When the ruins disappear, it is not just the aggressor who loses, but the very idea of aggression – address by the President of Ukraine Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! I have just spoken with President of Poland Andrzej Duda – an hour-long conversation, primarily on security issues. The current situation on the battlefield, weapons for our military, and ammunition. I thanked him for the fulfillment of previous defense agreements. Of course, in every conversation we pay considerable attention to long-term security and peace guarantees, and not only for us. And always effectively. Poland is quite realistic about the need for Ukraine’s membership in NATO. And this is an objective need. We are jointly developing a concrete content for the NATO Summit in Vilnius. This is exactly the moment when Russian assumptions that someone in NATO is still afraid of Russia must be completely shattered. Such assumptions fuel Russia’s aggressive ambitions. We must and can neutralize them. We thank Poland for its support for Ukraine and the real strengthening of NATO. Not only today, but throughout the week, we have been preparing very substantively for the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in London next week. This will be a significant event, very representative, which will unite both political and business efforts to restore our country and normal life for our people. The key Ukrainian principle is simple and fair, namely: no ruins will be left in Ukraine. We will rebuild everything, restore everything, and we know exactly what steps need to be taken in what timeframe and with what forces to defeat Russian aggression and rebuild our country. When the ruins disappear, it is not just the aggressor who loses, but the idea of aggression itself. And it will happen. Every day, in preparation for this London conference, we hold long and thorough preparatory meetings – all the necessary state institutions are involved, at different levels. And we are doing everything to ensure that the appropriate level of international agreements is prepared for our vision, the Ukrainian vision, which is, as always, meaningful. We continue our communication with partners on Russian missile production. Today, Russian savages launched another missile attack on Odesa with Kalibr missiles. Dozens of components of these Kalibr missiles were supplied to Russia from other countries. Obviously, each such supply route is a way to strengthen terror. The world has the tools to cut off all such routes – from every country, from every company whose components are used by Russian missile manufacturers Today, I signed new decrees to honor our warriors with state awards, including the servicemen of the Air Force, our air defense, those heroes who save the lives of our people every night, every day. Also, our intelligence officers and servicemen of the Armed Forces – combat brigades and units – were awarded. In total, 331 warriors. 331 heroic lives. Please always remember that all of us in Ukraine owe our lives to those who stood up to defend the lives of our people and our independence. Respect for our warriors, respect for the families of our warriors, respect for the wives and husbands of all those who have stood up to defend the state is a must. Gratitude to these people is a must. Ukraine knows how to be grateful, and it should be shown every day. I thank everyone who is fighting and working for our victory. I am especially grateful to everyone who is currently fighting in the east and south of our country, opening up strategic space for Ukraine, space for movement to victory. I thank all those who are now on the offensive and on the defensive, who are storming the occupiers’ positions and repelling their attacks. Thank you all, warriors, for your bravery, for your resilience and for every meter of progress! Glory to our heroes! Glory to Ukraine!

Minister Reznikov announces the latest tranche of US military aide to Ukraine:

Armored vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and ammo. This is what we need to protect our land and help the russians to find their way home. That is our plan for this summer and beyond – until we win.

Thank you to Lloyd Austin III @SecDef and the American people for another package of…

Here’s the full text of Minister Reznikov’s tweet:

Armored vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and ammo. This is what we need to protect our land and help the russians to find their way home. That is our plan for this summer and beyond – until we win. Thank you to Lloyd Austin III @SecDef and the American people for another package of security assistance!

Apparently, Kadyrov’s key lieutenant has been injured and is also missing.

Ehm… wut.

This is from Kadyrov's Telegram channel.

Here’s the screengrab of the translation:

/1. Russian media report that Delimkhanov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Chechen Republic, was wounded in 🇺🇦. He took an active part in Russian invasion of 🇺🇦. Also in the morning, some Ukrainian sources were the first to talk about Delemkhanov, but it was stated that he had died. pic.twitter.com/rpvp9KgxWW — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 14, 2023

/3. On the 12th June, Prymorsk was hit with supposedly Storm Shadow missiles. Back then, on the day of the strikes. Some sources hinted that there was a strike on the location of "very fat officers of the Command Platoon of the Chief Tik-Toker. (Kadyrov)”https://t.co/bkVCYvjMUj pic.twitter.com/h9TwRtJz5l — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 14, 2023

Hanging on the edge on my seat in anticipation of a Wagner vs Kadyrov spree — and getting ready to gladly cheer for both teams 🍿 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 14, 2023

If Delimkhanov is alive and well, just let him go online and say this.

What’s the problem here for the lord of all Tick Tock? — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 14, 2023

The Financial Times reports that the US, UK, Germany, and France are developing a multinational security framework and agreement for Ukraine in lieu of NATO membership. (emphasis mine)

The US and its closest allies are pursuing a multilateral agreement with Ukraine that will allow western powers to provide long-term security assurances to Kyiv, in lieu of a concrete promise of Nato membership for the war-torn country. The so-called Quad — the US, UK, Germany and France — is working on an overarching political declaration with Ukraine, according to officials who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the talks. They said that, under the umbrella declaration, Ukraine would conclude bilateral agreements formalising the current level of military and financial aid — and establish it on a more long-term footing with space to expand it if deemed necessary. But neither the framework document nor the bilateral agreements would have the status of legal treaties and they would be signed outside the Nato alliance. Discussions are ongoing and a deal could be reached before Nato’s summit in Vilnius next month, officials said, while cautioning that there was no formal agreement between the western countries on a timeline. A US official declined to “go into private diplomatic conversations” but said the Biden administration was in talks with Ukraine and its allies on “how we can reassure Ukraine about their long-term security to deter any future aggression after this war ends”. “We are advancing this goal by providing the support Ukraine needs now on the battlefield and helping them strengthen their military over [the] long term,” the official added. The Quad’s offer falls far short of Ukraine’s demands for Nato membership or some form of timeline for that, which would bring Kyiv under the alliance’s Article 5 mutual defence pledge. Ahead of the Vilnius summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had demanded a road map for Ukraine’s Nato accession as well as security guarantees for his country. But western officials are wary of dangling the prospect of Nato membership before a country that is still at war. Alliance members cannot at this stage pledge to go to war on Ukraine’s behalf with a nuclear power like Russia, should it be attacked again, officials said. “We don’t take in countries with an open border dispute, and ones that are, in the case of Ukraine, in a full-scale war,” said one. “It’s the wrong time to talk about Nato membership [for Ukraine].” Officials say that the discussion about Nato membership for Ukraine obscures the more pressing need for bolstering Kyiv’s defences against Russia. They say the focus of western countries should be on providing the necessary weapons, as well as financial and political support, to both repel the invasion and deter future threats from Moscow.

It’s one thing to reiterate that Ukraine cannot join NATO until the war is over and there is no longer a territorial dispute that would, because of its charter, prevent NATO from extending membership to Ukraine. It is another to state that until NATO membership can be extended, then a multilateral security and defense agreement is going to be put in place as a bridge. What the Financial Times is reporting is neither of those. Should this reporting be accurate, what is being proposed is strategic malpractice and will only further teach Putin that his strategy of invading and occupying the territory of states and societies that he wishes to control is feasible, acceptable, suitable, and effective!

Kremina:

Russian sources say that the HIMARS strike that led to hundreds of casualties near Kreminna, it took place earlier today. Involved was the 20th Army and its general, Sukhrab "If they die, they die" Akhmedov, known for last year's Vuhledar kamikaze charge. The Delimkhanov incident… pic.twitter.com/MgQTuk0mJ1 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 14, 2023

Here’s the full text of the translation in Dmitri’s tweet:

Russian sources say that the HIMARS strike that led to hundreds of casualties near Kreminna, it took place earlier today. Involved was the 20th Army and its general, Sukhrab “If they die, they die” Akhmedov, known for last year’s Vuhledar kamikaze charge. The Delimkhanov incident appears to be completely unrelated: “Yesterday Putin was talking about how inefficient parquet generals are, and today there are reports in the Kreminna area a strike was dealt at the units of one of the divisions that were waiting for a speech from the division commander. They say that they waited two hours in one place. As you might guess, the only things that arrived were HIMARS and artillery. As they write, the responsibility is on the commander of the 20th army, General Akhmedov, who managed to become famous with Muradov near Ugledar.” https://t.me/warhistoryalco

For clarity, there is no indication that the Russian General Sukhrab "Let them cook" Akhmedov of the 20th Army was killed in the HIMARS strike near Kreminna. He is believed to have ordered soldiers to gather in one area and stay there for hours which led to their mass demise.… — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 14, 2023

And the full text of Dmitri’s tweet:

For clarity, there is no indication that the Russian General Sukhrab “Let them cook” Akhmedov of the 20th Army was killed in the HIMARS strike near Kreminna. He is believed to have ordered soldiers to gather in one area and stay there for hours which led to their mass demise. Again, this incident does not appear to be related at all to the mysterious disappearance of Adam Delikhmanov.

Odesa:

I'm terrified to look at my phone the morning after night attacks. Today my favorite city Odesa was hit. Right in the downtown. This building housed an interactive museum just opposite the university. Three people killed. Awful. pic.twitter.com/PyRUHPWZUl — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 14, 2023

That's enough for tonight,

Open thread!