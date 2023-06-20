Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Checking In On Twitter’s ‘God Emperor’

25 Comments

Since Puck is distinctly a niche publication, thought I’d share this piece from ‘former restructuring and bankruptcy advisor at Lazard’ William Cohan, “Will Elon Lose Control of Twitter?”.

(Bad news first, probably not, assuming he still wants to keep it… )

Oh dear, what is going on these days with Elon Musk at Twitter? Let’s see: Twitter is being kicked out of its office in Boulder because—wait for it—Elon decided to stop paying the rent. He’s stopped paying the bills for Twitter’s use of Google Cloud and, according to my partner Eriq Gardner, for JAMS, the arbitration administrator that is adjudicating many of Musk’s legal disputes with his ex-employees. He’s also facing a lawsuit from the Wall Street P.R. firm, Joele Frank, which claims it’s owed more than $830,000 in fees for advice it provided during Musk’s campaign to buy Twitter last year.

As a former restructuring and bankruptcy advisor at Lazard, I can recognize the signs of a company in distress. After all, it’s a pretty obvious tell that there’s financial trouble brewing when a company stops paying its bills as they become due. That’s a recipe for financial disaster, or bankruptcy, or both. Last time I checked, if a company has more than 12 creditors—as Twitter does—then any three of them can join together to put a company into an involuntary bankruptcy proceeding. And Elon is in danger here. At some point, the creditors he is mindlessly stiffing on a regular basis are going to get sufficiently pissed to throw Twitter into bankruptcy.

But I don’t get it, dude. Elon is the world’s richest man, with a net worth of some $233 billion, according to Bloomberg, up an astounding $100 billion so far in 2023. Why is he not paying the people he owes money to? Why is he risking an involuntary bankruptcy filing? And then, of course, there is the upcoming interest payment of around $300 million due to the group of seven or so banks that still hold Twitter’s $13 billion of debt used to pay a portion of the $44 billion Twitter purchase price. I know Elon made the interest payments owed in January and in May. But will he make the next one, due in September? I suppose not paying those (metaphorical) nickels and dimes is one thing. But if he doesn’t pay the banks the $300 million he owes them in September, he will be asking for trouble in the form of a financial restructuring, or worse, a bankruptcy filing…

What’s as clear today as it was on October 27, when the $44 billion changed hands and Elon took control of Twitter, is that the $31 billion of equity that Elon ($24 billion) and his friends ($7 billion) put into the leveraged buyout of Twitter is gone. It’s a zero. In fact, the Twitter buyout may be one of the very worst acquisitions in the history of Wall Street, with something like $37 billion in value flushed—the $31 billion of equity and about half of the value of the $13 billion of debt, or another $6 billion—pretty much as soon as the deal closed.

Unfortunately for Elon, and his fellow equity holders and the banks still holding on to the $13 billion of debt (which should have been syndicated long ago), he has done nothing in the eight months since he’s owned Twitter to create value for his partners; in fact, just the opposite. He’s destroyed value for the equity and made it virtually impossible for the big Wall Street banks that still own the $13 billion of senior debt to sell it to other investors, unless they are willing to take a huge writedown—on the order of 50 percent—to move the debt off their balance sheets. At some point, the Federal Reserve, the banks’ prudential regulator, is going to force them to sell the debt, perfect their losses, or to take a serious impairment charge against the debt and perfect that loss…

So what is Elon’s game here? Perhaps, as I have written before, he is essentially cosplaying as a bankrupt entity—by not paying his bills as they become due—so that he can scare the big Wall Street banks that own Twitter’s $13 billion of debt to sell it to him at a steep discount, perhaps at a price even lower than the 50 cents on the dollar it would probably trade for now, if marketed to investors. Not that Elon necessarily wants to buy the debt, even at a big discount. But this may be the path of least resistance if he wants to prevent the company from falling into the hands of the voracious distressed debt community on Wall Street who are in the “loan-to-own” business.

Once that bank debt starts to trade, the Twitter fireworks will really begin. If Elon buys the debt, then he can keep control of Twitter for whatever perverse reasons he has for still wanting to own this pig. If the debt gets bought by the likes of DoubleLine Capital, or Apollo, or Oaktree Capital, then all bets are off for Elon and he will lose control of Twitter.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      FYI. Cross-border hate.

      A Kansas man has been indicted for making online threats to commit acts of violence at an upcoming Nashville Pride event, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

      An indictment unsealed this morning charges Joshua Hensley, aka Josh Echo, 25, of Hoisington, Kansas, with two counts of transmitting an interstate threat related to the upcoming Nashville Pride event, scheduled for June 24-25, 2023. Hensley was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday at his home in Kansas and appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in the District of Kansas.

      According to the indictment, on April 26, 2023, Hensley posted comments to a Facebook post for Nashville Pride and threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event.” In another comment posted the same day, Hensley threatened to “commit a mass shooting.” Source

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Fascinating post.  (Not snarking.  For once.)  I am VERY glad that my retirement and investment funds are in the hands of people who spend their time thinking like this.  (Ok that was snark.)

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Elon is the world’s richest man, with a net worth of some $233 billion, according to Bloomberg, up an astounding $100 billion so far in 2023.

      Thanks, Biden.

    4. 4.

      cain

      There is no end game – the dude is making it up as he goes. But he’s enjoying the attention. I bet he sends dick pics to catturd2.

      @NotMax – there is going to be a mass shooting at a pride parade – the GOP have really ratcheted up the hate rhetoric and someone not right in the head is going to start shooting. The worst part will be the completely lack of empathy of lives lost.

    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      “The Twitter buyout may be one of the worst acquisitions in the history of Wall Street, with something like $37 billion in value flushed pretty much as soon as the deal closed.”

      And he deserved to lose every dollar.

    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      So Elon Musk is the richest man in the world? Just how much of his assets are actually real assets as opposed to worthless paper that hasn’t been properly valued yet?

    9. 9.

      bbleh

      @Citizen Alan: no financial genius, but my understanding is that the “paper” is not at all “worthless,” but for sure if he tried to sell it all at once  — “liquidate” — he wouldn’t get NEAR its nominal value, not least because his own massive sell-off would depress the price.

      OTOH if for some reason he decided to turn it all into cash (no reason at all to do that, because wtf do you do with all that cash except invest it, unless you’re Scrooge McDuck and want to fill a pool with it), and he planned carefully and did it over a period of years, then he probably could realize most of the nominal value — absent some external shock of some sort, and realizing that it would be a lot harder to unload a controlling share of, say, Twitter or Tesla than it would other less concentrated assets.

    10. 10.

      MattF

      My Twitter TL is now full of low-life ‘promoted’ ads. I block a dozen of them and there are a dozen more of them the next time I look. It’s gone from circling the drain to being chopped up in the garbage disposal.

    11. 11.

      Gvg

      @Baud: i don’t see how he can get as big a tax cut as he has lost on twitter. I wonder what he pays in taxes anyway. Bet its not as much as we would hope.

    12. 12.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Tesla’s market capitalisation is about $870 billion right now. Last November it was about $1.2 trillion.

      For comparison, Toyota’s is about $280 billion.

      So Tesla has lost more than Toyota’s worth in the past 6 months.

      Whether this is a trend or not I have no idea.

      I seem to recall hearing that at least some of the bank debt used to buy Twitter was guaranteed with Tesla shares and that if the shares dropped below a certain value then the entire loan came due.

    14. 14.

      dr. luba

      @MattF: Mine is full of ads for granny bras.  (Yes, this is apparently a thing.). I keep blocking them and new ones keep popping up…..

      Who knew there were so many different purveyors of said bras?

    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @Viva BrisVegas:

      Tesla’s market capitalisation is about $870 billion right now. Last November it was about $1.2 trillion.

      And still massively overvalued. Near as I can guess, there is a large population of sufficiently gullible people that believe Musk’s claims that actual functional robocars are just around the corner and that hope is what’s fueling Tesla’s stock and keeping it inflated.

    16. 16.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Does Tesla have a financing arm like GM? They had low sales at the end of last year when they lowered prices. I’ve read that Tesla makes money from carbon offsets, but won’t the income dry up as the other carmakers bring their EVs to market? The future seems to be more competition and less income for Tesla.

    17. 17.

      Jackie

      @cain: “The worst part will be the completely lack of empathy of lives lost.”

      Those who died or were seriously wounded at the queer bar in Colorado and Pulse nightclub in Florida prove you wrong. There was mass support and outreaching after both.

      I ALSO HOPE YOU’RE 100% WRONG regarding a mass shooting.

    18. 18.

      Jay

      It’s time for amazing stories from russians: Mosquitoes vs moskovites, Part 2.According to the russian ministry of attack, Ukrainian combat mosquitoes are struggling to keep up with the increasing amount of missions assigned to them.Okay, so now… American mosquitoes are… pic.twitter.com/2fk5y6IQBG— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 19, 2023

    19. 19.

      geg6

      @dmsilev:

      Yeah, I’m no finance expert (unless you’re financing a college education).  But I can’t imagine the valuation numbers for Tesla are anything like real value.  Like, not even in the same galaxy.

    21. 21.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Viva BrisVegas: Makes absolutely no sense that Tesla is valued at 3x Toyota. Toyota’s Been a successful industry leader for decades. Tesla…has not.

    22. 22.

      cain

      @Jackie:

      I ALSO HOPE YOU’RE 100% WRONG regarding a mass shooting.

      Me too, me too.

      Regarding the lack of empathy – it will be organized lack of empathy – meaning the right wing will use things to trigger people.

      Back then LBGTQ+ weren’t in the cross hairs as they are now. Now there will be messaging.

    23. 23.

      Sure Lurkalot

      At some point, the Federal Reserve, the banks’ prudential regulator, is going to force them to sell the debt, perfect their losses, or to take a serious impairment charge against the debt and perfect that loss…

      “At some point” is carrying a lot of baggage here. Seems like generally accepted accounting rules would apply here and his lenders have downgraded (or will have to downgrade) the debt.  Oh silly me.  Accounting rules. Ha ha ha ha.

    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Viva BrisVegas:

      Tesla’s market capitalisation is about $870 billion right now. Last November it was about $1.2 trillion.

      For comparison, Toyota’s is about $280 billion.

      That’s insane.

      Within a few years, there will be robust competition in the electric car business, and when that happens, Tesla’s going to be just another player.  There’s no way it’s going to have a market cap bigger than Toyota’s or GM’s then, let alone three times Toyota’s market cap.

    25. 25.

      cain

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      It’s all speculation – but one thing Tesla has done that Toyata has not – is that they not only built the EV – but solved the long distance problem. Building out that electrical charging network was one of the primary reasons of Tesla’s success.

      At the time that Tesla came out – those charging networks were free. I could drive all the way from Portland to San Francisco and pay nothing for charging and they were growing at fairly fast rates.

      I think that’s a pretty amazing achievement. The service was also really good – it felt like Apple compared to the low brow stuff that the dealers were doing. You were treated quite well. Of course in those days, it was all enthusiasts and we are a much different crowd than the current entitled Tesla owner.

