Yes, this is coooo-arse, as my Granma used to say (sometimes about earlier Kennedys)… but it’s the weekend, and it’s also entertaining. Ray Ratto, at Defector: “Things Got Ugly At RFK Jr.’s Fart Dinner”:

In this scenario you are anti-vaxxer and political ham sandwich Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and we apologize in advance for what that implies. But in this scenario you believe that for all your evident faults and shortcomings you can still redeem yourself by considering a life of public service. One problem with this is that the kind of public that wants to spend time around you is the kind of public that makes regular folks root for more bear maulings.

Kennedy, who is trying to be the next Democratic candidate for President on a platform of being a total plank, attended a dinner for various medioid flotsam and jetsam in New York, which is already a cry for help with appetizers. What promised to be a night of unrestricted tedium through bloviation turned, well, it turned New York quasi-elite hillbilly is what it did.

According to Page Six, the New York Post‘s daily coloring book of madness, two local past-the-sell-by-date sludge deposits, Doug Dechert and Anthony Haden-Guest, turned the evening into the kind of recurring nightmare that may convince Kennedy that he’d have a better chance of winning the nomination by seeking the endorsement of the spotted lanternflies.

Put another way, Page Sixer Mara Siegler was justified in her use of the heretofore underemployed phrase, “polemic farting.”