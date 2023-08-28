Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Nailed It!

Monday Morning Open Thread: Nailed It!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      NorthLeft

      I feel bad for Simone having to lead off for the group of evil and traitorous villains that follow; Kissinger, Gaetz, and Trump.

    5. 5.

      bjacques

      Way to go, Ms. Biles!

      (No thanks to Xitter’s video FAIL)

      Biden can say a few words at Kissinger’s funeral—I don’t care, as long as he keeps Henry out of the White House.

      Speaking of…,it’s two weeks to the 50th anniversary of the *other* 9/11.

      As I recall, Hillary didn’t pay ritual homage in her campaign either, not that it helped her in the end with Rose Twitter—as if anything would have.

    6. 6.

      RevRick

      My wife and I watched the competition, and Ms. Biles was glorious, doing elements that were simply unreal. And she did it all in a sport when most athletes have gone out to pasture, because it’s ruled by teenagers.

    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      Today In Politics:

      “Gaetz eyes expectant member of The Invisible Hand and asks ‘Is it worth it?’”

      “Kissinger says “Imagine all The profits” as he enters second week of Couch-In for War protest.”

      “Successful President in ‘My opponents are all crooks, cucks or weirdos’ gaffe – Is the ‘Oh My Stars!’ Vote up for grabs?”

    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      The Commie-baiting of any politically significant figure who is Black or fights for the rights of Black people will never die.

    10. 10.

      marklar

      I’ve long said that Simone Biles and Wayne Gretzky are the best athletes of all time, using the metric that rules were changed to stifle their dominance (in the 1980’s the NHL changed the rule for offsetting penalties, claiming that having fewer players on the ice gave Gretzky’s team an unfair advantage; scoring in gymnastics was changed as a way of discouraging  competitors from trying Biles’ moves).

    11. 11.

      RevRick

      @bjacques: I know we all wish Hillary had won (for all the obvious reasons). But we shouldn’t delude ourselves as to what she might have accomplished. After all, Trump entered the White House, despite losing by 3 million votes, with solid majorities in the House and Senate. And given history’s grim trends, the Democrats likely would have lost more seats in the midterms.
      (Just a reminder that Trump has been rocket fuel for Democratic voter turnout.)

      So, would McConnell have been so cynical as to leave two Supreme Court vacancies the whole time?
      The only positive outcome might have been no Trumpian tax cuts. Other than that, nothing good.

    12. 12.

      oldster

      Oh, so now we’re all supposed to give Simone Biles as pass as though we didn’t see with our own eyes that she was cheating?
      If you watch that tape, you can see at a least ten gross violations of the law of gravity, as well as lesser offenses against other minor laws of physics.

    13. 13.

      MomSense

      Well we survived last night.  Mom was up this morning bright eyed and bushy tailed after her shenanigans last night.  She did say she’s decided to go ahead and get a cortisone injection.
      Apparently when she played in the pit orchestra at the playhouse years ago, all the musicians who played in the bars and clubs would get together to party starting at 200 so the bartenders and other staff could clean up and grab some bottles to bring.  I shared her exploits in an open thread last night. She wants to go back Saturday night.

    14. 14.

      eclare

      That floor routine by Ms. Biles is insane.  I can’t believe I thought she was done with gymnastics, she got married a few months ago, and her IG has been full of relaxing, summer fun photos.  Who knew she was planning a big return?

      Lesson number infinity that the internet is not real life.  Good for her!

    15. 15.

      JML

      Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes ever. (I say “one of” only because I think it gets weird trying to compare across sports) I’m not even interested in gymnastics, but Simone Biles is so good she can pull in people like me. Someone posted one of her finales slowed way down, which was cool because then you could really see the height and rotation and all of the amazing stuff she does…and I swear, somehow she managed to push off the AIR and go higher mid tumble. Unbelievable.

      She’s great. Congrats to her, what a legend.

    16. 16.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      I was pretty impressed with Kissinger’s floor routine, however.

      It would be interesting to see TFG’s (and Turtle’s and MqQarthy’s … and the rest of them, frankly) do a floor routine — one where they face-plant onto a concrete floor. Multiple times. Until the “Team Doctor” — Dr. Leonard McCoy — declares “they’re dead, Jim.”

    18. 18.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @oldster: Laws of nature are self-enforcing. If the universe saw fit to let Ms. Biles’ actions pass without punishment, it is not for us to second-guess the Universe.

    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      @RevRick: So, would McConnell have been so cynical as to leave two Supreme Court vacancies the whole time?

      Yes. This has been another episode of SATSQ.

    25. 25.

      OverTwistWillie

      Last we saw Hank in the public sphere, he refused to give up a client list and had to beg off of the Chairmanship of the 9/11 Commission.

      That was twenty years ago. He was SoS forty-six years ago. Both Hillary Clinton and John Kerry have far more relevant FP chops.

      Can you get me into the White House, Joe?

      For old times sake?

      Can’t do it, Henry…..

    27. 27.

      Raven

      Judge Steve Jones will be deciding the Meadows/Trump appeal to move the case to the Federal court.  Judge Jones is from Athens and a no-nonsense guy. I sat on a jury on a case he presided over and he was all business.

    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @SFAW: I’ve been reading some about the original Deep State- the one in Turkiye that seems to at its most powerful in the last decades of the 20th century. I think I need to read a lot more though.

      The Turkish Republic is coming up on its 100th anniversary this coming October. All I can say is that Turkiye sure has had a complex political history since 1923.

    31. 31.

      Soprano2

      @RevRick: Simple Answers to Simple Questions. I’m surprised Google couldn’t tell you that. LOL Of course McConnell would have come up with some excuse to leave three Supreme Court seats open, in the hopes that a Republican would be elected in 2020. Do you think they ever would have let Hillary put even one person on the court if they could prevent it? For that matter, if there had been a Republican Senate I doubt she could have gotten a Cabinet confirmed, let alone any judges. Everything would have ground to an absolute halt. ETA – yeah, it was simple questions, not stupid ones.

    32. 32.

      Soprano2

      @Raven: It’s hard for me to believe that a judge could decide that attempts to keep TFG in power were part of Meadows’ official government duties. I guess we’ll see.

    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @eclare: The two Democratic Senators Georgia voters elected in the January 5, 2021 runoffs made a huge difference. McConnell and company planned on choking Joe Biden’s presidency with austerity, like he did Obama’s.

      Instead, Democrats passed the American Recovery Act, Infrastructure and CHIPS+ bills, and finished up the last Congress with the IRA. That 3 trillion+ dollars of spending and investment has made this economy the best of my lifetime, and laid a good foundation for economic growth through the end of this decade.

