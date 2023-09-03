Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Cole is on a roll !

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

The willow is too close to the house.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Elections / Marc Elias Is One of the Heroes of Our Time

Marc Elias Is One of the Heroes of Our Time

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: ,

I was reminded today that have been wanting to write about post about Marc Elias for quite some time.

I still don’t have time to do it justice so I think I’ll put this one up now with this tweet, and then put up another one when I have more time.

Who says one person can’t make a difference?

If I thought he needed our money – which he most definitely does not – his efforts would definitely be something to contribute to.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • cope
  • different-church-lady
  • Eolirin
  • Eunicecycle
  • Geminid
  • hitchhiker
  • J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)
  • Kay
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Other MJS
  • Roberto el oso
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • Tony Jay
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      Tony Jay

      “Mr Levin, I know you’ve got that thing at the orphanage for Pete Thiel’s blood-drive, but the statement on Marc Elias needs finishing off.”

      “Hack. Hitman. Plot. Disenfranchise. Fill in the rest. I’ve got a three pack of rubbers burning a hole in my pocket and my phone is set to mute. See you Tuesday.”

      “Thanks, Sir. What time on Tues..”

      Door slams.

      “…day? (Sighs) Sometimes I don’t know why I married him.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SFAW

      “Disenfranchise tens of millions of Republicans”? Did a ton of state legislatures suddenly pass Rethug-like laws making it near-impossible for Rethug constituencies to register/vote? Dems would never do that, but it would only be fair, were they to do so.

      [Yes, I know what The Traitor Levin is actually talking about. But his use of “disenfranchise” should get Inigo Montoya’d.]

      Reply
    6. 6.

      smith

      @Suzanne: It’s on behalf of the at least 98 million Murkins who wouldn’t be able to vote for their god-king if he were disqualified under the 14th Amendment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      Whoa. OT and I’m sure Adam will cover this tonight, but looks like Reznikov is out:

      President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he was replacing his minister of defense, in the biggest shake-up in Ukraine’s government since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year.

      The fate of the defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, had been the subject of increasing speculation in Ukraine as financial improprieties in the ministry have come to light and the government had started several investigations into official corruption.

      Mr. Zelensky said in a statement that he would replace Mr. Reznikov, who has not been personally implicated in the widening investigations into mishandling of military contracts, with Rustem Umerov, the chairman of Ukraine’s State Property Fund. Mr. Zelensky said he expected Ukraine’s Parliament, which must approve the change, to sign off on his request.

      “Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war,” Mr. Zelensky said in a statement announcing his decision on Sunday night. “I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large.”

      I’ve really liked what I’ve seen of Reznikov. Don’t know anything about the replacement.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      I like him just because he isn’t one of the cool kids on Twitter. To be a cool kid you can’t fight hard and be a legal brawler, like he is. You have to put on a bored, ultra savy posture and Mr. Elias is just not that kind of lawyer, thank God :)

      I always pull for him.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      @Suzanne: No, it’s worse than that. The implication is that Trump is the Republican party and the Republican party and it’s voters are Trump.

      That he’s not just a man, but a stand in for the voters themselves. This is extremely dangerous, because it’s part of how they turn every attack on Trump no matter how justified or accurate, into an attack on Republican voters.

      Trump’s interests and their interests become indistinguishable. This is how you get Hitlers.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Eunicecycle

      @Kay: He seems to be a very smart lawyer with lots of smart lawyers working for him. And us! He rarely loses, because he has the actual law on his side, not what RWNJs think it is.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @Kay: Good point. That appears to be why the DNC and the Biden campaign parted ways with him in July. He wants to go after the Republicans on all fronts and the Biden legal team wants to be more sedate and choosy in their attacks. At least that was what I was reading. Other reports say that he clashed with Bob Bauer.

      I think he’s still advising the DCCC and the DSCC.

      ETA: Here’s the gossipy “scoop” from  Axios

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Has he already raised a ton for this work? I know he’s asks for donations. Just curious, have never donated myself.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @Alison Rose: Rustem Umerov has an interesting background. Wikipedia tells me that he was born in Samarkand to Crimean Tatar parents who were later repatriated to Crimea. Their son graduated from business school and then built a successful investment business before entering Ukraine’s Duma in 2019. Mr. Umerov is slso a delegate to the Qulturay, the parliament of the Crimean Tatars that first met in 1917. He is 42 years old.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @Geminid: so I’m sure a lot of it comes naturally, but still, to rant steadily, right on cue, for 3 hours every — what, Tuesday? weekday? — must require a little, um, assistance sometimes.
      “Mark, you’re on in 15.”
      “Oh man, jeez, I mean, I’m feeling kinda mellow right now.”
      “Mark, the show! 15 minutes!”
      “Aw jeez. Ok, uh, Hillary, Kamala, Pelosi, uhh, Obama, welfare, uhhh, Lesbians, uhhh, woke … dang!”
      “Ok Mark, 12 minutes, I’m gettin’ the medkit.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cope

      Maybe my take is unpopular but I am not a fan of the 14th Amendment approach. Personally, I would like to see TFG nominated and then crushed at the polls. Making him a martyr by invoking the 14th is going to allow him to linger on the fringes even in defeat and might have some unpleasant (for us) downside down ballot.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      wjca

      @Scout211: That appears to be why the DNC and the Biden campaign parted ways with him in July. He wants to go after the Republicans on all fronts and the Biden legal team wants to be more sedate and choosy in their attacks.

      Something to be said for a two prong strategy.  One part (Elias) to slam forth everywhere.  The other (Biden) to be more surgical.

      Focus can sometimes find a tiny weakness and punch thru.  Fighting everywhere forces the oposition to scatter their attention and resources.  Kinda sounds like what the Ukrainians are doing to the Russians, doesn’t it?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @bbleh: Levin paces himself, starts out disgusted and gripes for a while before he works up to yelling. I get the sense that he’s pessimistic about his side’s chances now.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roberto el oso

      @cope: I ping-pong between agreement with your take and wanting to see Trump’s disqualification on legal grounds. The latter has some appeal because there seems to be such a single-minded focus on The Man Himself among Trump’s fans that his absence from the ballot might demoralize them sufficiently that they simply don’t bother to vote at all.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Scout211

      @wjca: Something to be said for a two prong strategy.  One part (Elias) to slam forth everywhere.  The other (Biden) to be more surgical.

      Agree.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      hitchhiker

      My only question is who should play Marc Elias in the film that will one day be made about how he helped save democracy in the USA.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Alison Rose

      @Geminid: I do like the “Crimea is Ukraine” energy behind putting him in the post! I’ll check with our resident Ukrainian speakers about pronunciation. I’d assume the first syllable is pronounced like “ooh” and not “you”, and that the emphasis is on that syllable, but I suppose it could be on the second.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.