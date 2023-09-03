I was reminded today that have been wanting to write about post about Marc Elias for quite some time.
I still don’t have time to do it justice so I think I’ll put this one up now with this tweet, and then put up another one when I have more time.
They hate me because I fight, they fear me because I win. https://t.co/dapeToKlUJ
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 2, 2023
Who says one person can’t make a difference?
If I thought he needed our money – which he most definitely does not – his efforts would definitely be something to contribute to.
Open thread.
