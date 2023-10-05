(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Russia opened up on a small town in Kharkiv Oblast killing 50 out of a total population of 300!

Village of Hroza had a population of just over 300 people. Russia killed 50 today, including a 6-year-old child. There may still be people under the rubble of the destroyed shop and cafe, where locals had a funeral ceremony. This marks the most devastating atrocity for Kharkiv… pic.twitter.com/4SyaMUkmZu — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 5, 2023

And here we have people, mocking Ukrainians seeking military aid. Shameful hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/4N3YGyLGZF — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 5, 2023

Don't look away. This is what Russia is doing to Ukraine daily. In the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, 49 people were killed when a Russian rocket struck a local grocery store-cafe. pic.twitter.com/eInf3ky1Yc — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 5, 2023

Oleksandr, a resident of the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, lost his brother, sister-in-law, and mother as a result of a Russian missile attack. He says that people gathered in a village cafe to commemorate their fellow villager who died at the beginning of the war and who was… pic.twitter.com/8v477f2j0t — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 5, 2023

Two night’s ago, Tzimiskes asked:

I have been lurking here for a while but first time commenting. I have been n wondering if another round of creative accounting could stretch Ukraine aid further. My understanding is that most of what we are giving them is old stuff that is being phased out. Would it be possible to write down this equipment and transfer it at $0 to Ukraine for “disposal?” Wouldn’t help with ammo or newer gear, but I don’t really understand why we’re putting a dollar value on stuff that we’re keeping mothballed and won’t ever use anyway. Seems like getting rid of it would save us money, at least by freeing up the storage space for other uses. I assume there are some maintenance costs before it can be transferred, but couldn’t this be accounted for as training or something?

The answer is yes, but. There is a little more than $5 billion left in the funding that the previous Congress had authorized. That will be spent despite kicking over into the new federal fiscal year. My understanding is that the lend-lease authority that was given to the Biden administration via legislation is also still intact. So I expect that will be leveraged. Another thing that could be done is that our EU, NATO, and non-EU and non-NATO partners and allies that buy US weapons through our various DSCA and weapons sales programs could simply order more and then donate the extra to Ukraine. What we don’t know and will have to wait to find out is what, if anything, is actually done.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Today, our main message to the world is: evil cannot prevail – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, We are ending this long and eventful day. The day of the European Political Community Summit. Many meetings, important negotiations. We will have more air defense systems – there are clear agreements. This is crucial as we approach winter. Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – thank you! There will be more artillery for our warriors. There will be more long-range weapons. And there will certainly be more justice. Today, Russian terrorists launched an attack that one can’t even call beastly. Because it would be an insult to beasts. A deliberate missile strike on a village in Kharkiv region, targeting a regular grocery store and a café. Russian military personnel couldn’t have been unaware of where they were striking. It was not a blind attack. People had gathered there for a memorial meal, a Christian memorial meal. Who could launch a missile at them? Who? Only absolute evil. Over 50 people have been killed, including a child, a six-year-old boy. My condolences to all who have lost their loved ones and dear ones! The wounded are receiving the necessary assistance, and I am grateful to everyone who is helping. In this village that the Russians struck, there were originally 500 residents before this war. And now, during the war, people have been leaving. It’s in the Kupiansk district, one of the areas where the front line has been particularly fierce… As of today, there were a little over 300 people left in the village. Over 50 killed among 300 residents. This is a brutal genocidal aggression of Russia. There are no words or papers that can stop such evil. And there is air defense. There is artillery. Our missiles. Armored equipment. Our powerful warriors who repel Russian assaults and advance themselves. There are our special services. There is Ukrainian intelligence. There are sanctions from the world. Sanctions against Russia for terror. There is international justice, in particular the International Criminal Court, capable of protecting justice. Russian terror must be defeated. And the world has the means to ensure this. The key is unity. The key is believing in freedom and protecting lives. Today, our main message to the world is: evil cannot prevail. And only now, only in Ukraine, can this principled moral position be maintained. But together, all together! I thank each leader of partner countries for our meetings today! I thank you for the clear support from the European Union and the European Parliament. Thank you, Spain, for giving us all the opportunity today to strengthen European unity. Unity is the answer. We will do everything to preserve it! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

Ukrainian musician Andriy Chepil died heroically in battle near Robotyne on June 28.

He played the trembita in the folk-rock band "KORALLI". When the full-scale invasion began, Andriy went to defend his country. He fought near Izyum and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Later, he… pic.twitter.com/G7gXfzNgW5 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 5, 2023

Ukrainian musician Andriy Chepil died heroically in battle near Robotyne on June 28.

He played the trembita in the folk-rock band “KORALLI”. When the full-scale invasion began, Andriy went to defend his country. He fought near Izyum and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Later, he joined the famous 47th Mechanized Brigade. He trained in Germany and became an M2 Bradley commander.

If anyone had any doubts, this is what Putin’s and Russia’s intentions for Ukraine are:

Vladimir Putin, Oct. 5, 2023: "…if Western defense supplies are terminated tomorrow, Ukraine will have a week left to live as it runs out of ammunition."

Any more questions regarding Russia's intentions and negotiability on Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/wSlFLuBiTP — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 5, 2023

Russian "writer" Aleksey Sukonkin describes his vision for the future of Ukraine: he predicts the repeat of the 1950s anti-Soviet underground movement, and suggests that Russia has rich experience in eliminating resistance. Just read it, it's even crazier than it sounds. He… pic.twitter.com/UBXzlA6z8J — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 5, 2023

Russian “writer” Aleksey Sukonkin describes his vision for the future of Ukraine: he predicts the repeat of the 1950s anti-Soviet underground movement, and suggests that Russia has rich experience in eliminating resistance. Just read it, it’s even crazier than it sounds. He believes it will take Russia 20 years to establish order (kill everyone who doesn’t want the Russian world on their land). Thought I would only read such things in history books. As insane as his words sound, I encourage people to believe this is exactly what is going to happen if we do not stop the Moskva regime and the Kremlin Ripper from achieving their goals. https://t.me/A_S_Sukonkin/5178

The leader of pro-Russian militants of Donetsk, Pavel Gubarev, says that Russia will not be able to kill all Ukrainians, so it will have to create concentration camps in Ukraine to "re-educate" the local population. Russian speakers use genocidal rhetoric as usual pic.twitter.com/17KFrVREFX — Денис Казанський (@den_kazansky) October 5, 2023

Putin also can’t help a little casual antisemitism:

Putin: "Odesa is certainly a Russian city, but a little bit Jewish". pic.twitter.com/ZiOUNGmoxB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 5, 2023

Putin also had some thoughts on Prigozhin:

Putin also claims here that the FSB found 10 billion “cash” (doesn’t clarify which currency but assuming rubles) and 5 kilograms of cocaine in Prigozhin’s Saint Petersburg office. https://t.co/H52Et3eLdj — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 5, 2023

Wallace is right:

Every time Russia strikes civilians & breaks international law by targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine there needs to be a response. We did that with Starstreak and Storm Shadow. Germany should now send their Taurus missile systems to Ukraine and join the UK and France. — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) October 5, 2023

Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast:

Сruel and deliberate russian terrorist attack — a missile hit a grocery store and cafe in Kharkiv region. 49 people killed.

Condolences to all who lost loved ones. Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect our country from terror. We are discussing this with partners. pic.twitter.com/MGURReLaV7 — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) October 5, 2023

This man’s name is Sergey. His wife was killed in the missile strike on a funeral wake in Hroza #Ukraine – One of the more than 50 victims in this little village. @CNN @cnni pic.twitter.com/PHO0vrKg3h — Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) October 5, 2023

Russian missile struck an ordinary grocery store in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. This was a fully deliberate, demonstrative, and brutal terrorist attack. As of now, more than 51 people have been reported dead. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved… pic.twitter.com/yxIW2Xwy35 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

Russian missile struck an ordinary grocery store in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. This was a fully deliberate, demonstrative, and brutal terrorist attack. As of now, more than 51 people have been reported dead. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Assistance is being provided to the wounded. Russian terror must be stopped. All those who help Russia circumvent sanctions are criminals. Those who continue to support Russia are all supporting evil. Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for one reason only: to make its genocidal aggression the new normal for the entire world. And I thank every leader and every nation that supports us in the defense of life! We are now focused with European leaders, in particular, on how to strengthen our air defense, reinforce our troops, and protect our country from terror. Terrorists will face retaliation. One that is both just and powerful. #RussiaIsATerroristState

Devastating. Almost every family in the village of 330 people had at least one relative at the gathering. Russia targets eastern Ukrainian village in year’s deadliest attack https://t.co/3C8kXn2sTb via @FT — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 5, 2023

Beryslav, Kherson Oblast:

A hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region, after today's shelling by russian terrorists. The fourth floor of the building was destroyed, emergency vehicles were damaged. Two people were injured. pic.twitter.com/89tdx10gY5 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 5, 2023

Irpin:

Irpin. Children are playing near an apartment building that was destroyed by the russians. Reconstruction is now under way.

The Ukrainian spirit is unbreakable. pic.twitter.com/iFCBLUDXTI — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 5, 2023

Luhansk & Donetsk:

Tatarigami has another good assessment of what Russia is doing behind the lines in Luhansk and Donetsk. First tweet from the thread followed by the rest from the Thread Reader App:

Russians are actively expanding their training ground facilities in the rear areas of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and within Russia. This expansion aims to tackle logistical bottlenecks that arose after the 2022 mobilization, signifying efforts to improve infrastructure. 🧵Thread pic.twitter.com/lOfYQiriWP — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 5, 2023

2/ In this specific image, we can observe the emergence of a new training facility with fresh infrastructure within the boundaries of preexisting tank training grounds near the Novopavlivka mining settlement in the Khrustalnyi area of Luhansk oblast. In this specific image, we can observe the emergence of a new training facility with fresh infrastructure within the boundaries of preexisting tank training grounds near the Novopavlivka mining settlement in the Khrustalnyi area of Luhansk oblast. 3/ A closer examination of the facility reveals the presence of a training lane designated for infantry and armored vehicles like tanks. Furthermore, multiple clusters of smaller buildings have emerged across the training grounds. A closer examination of the facility reveals the presence of a training lane designated for infantry and armored vehicles like tanks. Furthermore, multiple clusters of smaller buildings have emerged across the training grounds. 4/ Numerous expansions and enhancements to facilities like these have been occurring, particularly in late 2022 and continuing into 2023. This suggests that the russians are aiming to optimize their training facility capacities and align training programs with recent experiences 5/ While this fact may not be groundbreaking on its own, it does, in my view, signify the russian objectives of continuous mobilization and training. It underscores their commitment to a sustained, enduring war of varying intensities, whether it be low or high-intensity warfare. 6/ If you find this thread useful, I kindly request you to like, follow, and share the first message in the thread. If you find this thread useful, I kindly request you to like, follow, and share the first message in the thread. These materials are accessible thanks to the support received through Buy Me A Coffee. This support enables me to acquire and share imagery with you

That’s enough for tonight.

