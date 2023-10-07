Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Israeli-Hamas War of October 2023

The Israeli-Hamas War of October 2023

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Simchat Torah begins tonight at Sundown. The holiday celebrates the Deity giving the Torah/Law to the Israelites, which is a major portion of the conditions of the covenant between the Deity and Jews. It is usually a very raucous, celebratory, and joyous holiday including lots of singing, dancing, drinking, and eating.

Here’s what we know so far. Hamas, with support/assistance from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) has made a major cross border attack into southern Israel. This appears to have been a complete security and intelligence failure, as well as immediate governmental response collapse, by the Israeli government and its security services.

The BBC reported in their 11:29 AM update that:

Israel Defense Forces: We are fighting in 22 locations
More from the Israel Defense Forces, who have confirmed their troops are fighting in 22 locations in a statement.

“There is no community in southern Israel where we do not have forces,” it says.

Hamas has claimed they have captured senior Israeli officers and will use them to negotiate for release of Hamas prisoners in Israel. According to the BBC the IDF is denying that Hamas did not capture a major general.

There are numerous social media reports, including videos, that Hamas has captured a number of female Israeli military personnel and brought them back to Gaza. Basically there’s three videos and two pictures. None of them are being posted by any official or verifiable – and I don’t mean an $8 a month blue check for Elon verifiable account – many of them from India. It is unclear in any of them if these women are in fact in the IDF. None of them are in uniform. One is in heavily soiled grey sweat pants, another in a green 1/4 zip top and black yoga type tights. This woman may be in both a video and one of the still images as the clothing sort of matches. Another appears to be in pajamas sitting on a divan. The audio is so garbled because so many men are yelling that it is impossible to tell what the woman in the green top is screaming or in what language. If they are young Israeli women then one would expect they are either within their two year mandatory period of military service or in the reserves. However, Hamas has been known to stage these types of things.

There is also a video on social media of two men sitting in the bed of a truck with their feet on the back of a dead woman. There is blood matted in the back of her hair, her face is not visible, and she is stripped to her underwear and is wearing what appear to be black rubber or leather over the calf boots with a zipper up the side and rubber soles, not combat boots. This is being promoted as Hamas is parading the corpse of a female Israeli Soldier through the streets of Gaza. She is definitely dead.

I’m not going to post any of that stuff here.

Current Israeli civil rights lawyer and former Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security service) coordinator Gonen Ben Itzhak posted this at 4:09 AM:

Here’s Ben Itzhak’s full tweet with (machine) translation (as my Hebrew is very, very rusty!):

Here’s the machine translation of the Hebrew: (I’m exceedingly rusty, so this is the better option)

My father, Brigadier General Uzi Ben Yitzchak, who was the commander of the Central Command, asked me to ask why they don’t tell the truth: 26 battalions, almost all of the regular IDF is in the territories. There is almost no army in the south. All this by a decision of an extreme right-wing government.

It should be said clearly.

Forces should be transferred from the West Bank to Gaza and close the fence at all costs and not let them return to Gaza

From what I can tell from reading and parsing various social media posts, someone pulled IDF personnel to secure and guard a religious site in Nablus, which is in the West Bank, and other sites in the West Bank so that they might be accessed as part of Simchat Torah festivities.

Machine translation:

The IDF assigned three infantry battalions tonight to secure the entry of worshipers to Nablus to a place mistakenly known as ‘Joseph’s Tomb’.

translating:

The IDF endangered your children tonight to secure the provocateurs.

There is no difference between a provocateur in Nablus and a provocateur in Dizengoff Square on purpose. There is one difference:

In Dizengoff Square they are safe without endangering soldiers

Here’s some additional reporting on this:

And these are the types of folks, though not the same group or location as this was in Jerusalem not the West Bank, that the IDF and border police have been pulled out of position to safeguard:

We decry the recent incident in Jerusalem’s Old City in which a group of Jews who were observing Sukkot spat at Christian pilgrims and sites. Had the roles been reversed, we would have no trouble describing their behavior as antisemitic. We commend Israeli law enforcement for their swift action in identifying and apprehending the culprits.

At 5:35 AM Yoav Zitun YNet’s military correspondent posted this:

Machine translation that provides the context for the video:

The MDA figure, 22 Israelis murdered since this morning, is extremely partial because in at least 4 settlements in the Western Negev Hamas is still in control and the dimensions of the massacre it carried out in them will become clear later.
Meanwhile, from the last few minutes another mass infiltration into Israel from Beit Lahiya to the Negev gate:

The situation is serious enough that the former PM volunteered for active duty this AM:

Machine translation of the quoted tweet:

How serious is the situation? The former prime minister is standing next to me right now and has enlisted to help

Quoting tweet:

May God protect you Amen! ❤️🇮🇱

Major Yair Golan also wears a uniform and goes out to fight! The real heroes of Israel as opposed to the pathological pathological and criminal liar who destroys Israel.

Haaretz correspondent Bar Peleg, fresh off an amazing report on how Canada is treating Eritrean refugees previously living in Israel, is in Sderot in southern Israel:

I entered the boulevard. Words will not be able to explain what I see here and I prefer to save most of the pictures. Dead bodies, punctured cars, clutch cartridges on the floor and many backpacks. A military force is now entering the city, also rescue forces. The neighbors are desperate for help

 

Exactly ten hours before the start of the fighting and heavy exchanges of fire are still going on in Sderot in the area of ​​the police station. Now another military force is entering the area. Nearby is the terrorist vehicle with a heavy machine gun that has not yet been unloaded

 

Abandoned cars, others sooty, the sounds of explosions and the smell of gunpowder. Chaos on the roads of the south

This dog wandered here lost on the road and sat in one of the cars.

I think this thread sums up how the major security and intelligence failure occurred:

Machine translation of all three tweets:

The war that started this morning is no accident. The resounding failure of this government and the complete incompetence of its members is not only an internal matter. We have said it and warned it a thousand times: our enemies see who the government is here and they realize that they have a rare opportunity. All the Levins and Rotmans and Bibs and Ben Gevirs and Distals who worked on the dissolution of the company succeeded.

Everyone saw that there is no state here and no police here, there is no social cohesion and the government has no legitimacy to do anything. Everyone sees that the government’s reaction capacity is nothing and nothing, that it is made up of idiots and brainless people.

Beyond the obvious intelligence failure, the failure is strategic from above. The policies of Netanyahu and Gallant have failed.

And not only does this government fail in every area, it lacks any policy of thinking and vision, they are also busy lighting the fire. Dozens of times they warned that Ben Gvir’s cheap warming of the prisoners has a meaning and the provocations on the Temple Mount have a meaning and burning Hvara will cost blood. And lo and behold, it rose. Bibi so your zeros and go

I wrote back in July, as the protests against Bibi’s extremist reactionary coalition and its attempts to subvert Israeli foundational and statutory law ramped up that if I were the Palestinians I would attack. I wrote this not because I wanted that, or what is happening now, to happen. Rather, I wrote it because from a strategic point of view Israeli has never been weaker than it has been for the past three months and a couple of weeks. Bibi only cares about remaining in power and staying out of prison. His even more extreme and reactionary coalition partners only care about using the power of the state to forcibly establish their conception of Judaism as a religion in an illiberal managed democracy/Jewish theocracy. All of this was not only predictable, it was, in fact predicted.

Everyone, however, will pretend it was a complete surprise!

If you’re wondering if this will actually bring Bibi’s downfall, the answer is no, no it will not!

I have a line chart I put together for a keynote I gave in 2004 on comparative violent extremism. One axis was Bibi in political/electoral trouble and Hamas strikes. The other was time. As in from 1994 to 2004. Care to guess how the data points lined up? The sad reality is that Bibi and Hamas need each other. Neither can exist without each other, just as neither can exist if there’s an Israeli Palestinian peace agreement. Bibi will exploit today’s attack to protect himself and remain in power. And he’ll be enabled in that by those who oppose him because their interests are the good of their state and society, not their own bank accounts, remaining in power indefinitely, and staying out of prison.

Here’s the thread she’s quoting:

The following four tweets – two tweets and two quoted tweets – are all part of the same thread:

If any one is curious, here are the Russian and Ukrainian responses:

Machine translation:

Note the differences in Russia’s and Ukraine’s responses to the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, which included mass slaughter of civilians. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement in full:

“Moscow is extremely concerned about the sharp deterioration of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. In this context, we confirm our principled and consistent position that this conflict, which has been going on for 75 years, has no solution by force and can only be resolved through political and diplomatic means, through a full negotiation process on a well-known international legal basis, which allows for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, which lives in peace and security with Israel. We see the current escalation as another extremely dangerous manifestation of a vicious cycle of violence, which is a direct result of chronic disobedience to the relevant resolutions of the United Nations and its Security Council and the de facto blocking by the West of the work of the Middle East “Quartet” of international mediators consisting of Russia, the U.S. “B, the European Union and the United Nations. We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides for an immediate ceasefire, a renunciation of violence, the exercise of necessary restraint and the establishment, with the assistance of the international community, of a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, sustainable and long-awaited peace in the Middle East.”

Put aside the irony and cynicism of the Russians, who dare to talk about respecting international law, while massacring the citizens of Ukraine. Note that Moscow refuses to clearly and unequivocally condemn the Hamas organization for its massacres during the day against Israeli civilians, including women and children in their homes. Russia does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, and even occasionally hosts the heads of the organization in Moscow, including Salah al-Aruri, one of the architects of today’s attack.

And now pay attention to the announcement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry:

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including missile attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. We express our support for Israel and its right to defend itself and its people.’ In addition, President Zelensky published a message on his Telegram channel that read, among other things: “Terrible news from Israel. My condolences to all those whose family and friends lost their lives in the attack. We believe that order will be restored and the terrorists will be destroyed. Nowhere in the world can terrorism be given another chance, because terrorism is always a crime not only against one country or its specific victims, but against humanity as such and our entire world. Whoever uses terrorism is a criminal against the world. Whoever finances terrorism is a criminal against the world. The world must be united and in solidarity so that terrorism will never try to conquer or eliminate life. Israel’s right to defense cannot be doubted.’

Despite Israel having spent almost two years equivocating in regard to aiding Ukraine so as not to upset Putin, Ukraine makes a clear, unequivocal statement while Russia both sides things.

US responses:

I’m going to be very clear here, I fully expect that the US Congress, especially the GOP controlled House, is going to set a political speed record in writing and then passing a supplemental military aid package for Israel. At the same time there will be no supplemental aid package for Ukraine. I also expect that this glaring discrepancy will get little coverage from the major print, broadcast, and cable TV news outlets, though their will be a lot of grandstanding on just how good an ally the US is when its friends and partners are in need. The Ukrainians will, of course, take note of this. As will the Russians, especially Putin. The lesson that Putin will take is that not only can the US be easily distracted, which he already knows, but that Ukraine is ultimately on its own and his strategy to create time is and will continue to work.

Bibi will, of course, survive this and emerge more secure than ever. As will the even more extremist and reactionary coalition partners he has enabled.

Hamas, especially its leadership, will be attrited.

The real victims will be the Israelis killed by Hamas and the Gazans killed by the Israeli response.

Open thread!

 

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      japa21

      Thank you for the very clear statement of the issues both leading up to the attacks as well as the issues going forward.  As you say, I think Bibi will survive this, even though there is little question that his government had a role to play in not only creating motivation for the attacks but also the inadequate initial response.

      This is 9/11 in a way.  And it looks like the opposition parties will follow the in the footsteps of the Democrats and will be afraid of saying anything to negative or not supporting what may well be overreactions  by the Israeli government.

      To echo something you wrote, I have said for decades that 90% of Israelis and 90% of Palestinians could be in favor of peaceful co-existence, but people like Bibi and his ilk and people like Hamas (back then PLO) and its ilk would see that as threats to their power and make sure things would occur to prevent it from happening.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Thank you, Adam. My mom and I were just discussing this, and commiserating about the fact that, more so now than ever, the concept of peace in this area feels like a pipe dream. Too many people all around the situation have zero interest in anything that could actually achieve a real peace.

      Bibi only cares about remaining in power and staying out of prison.

      My mom calls him Israeli Trump. He’s maybe not as stupid (a low bar) but otherwise, yeah.

      And this is probably the only place I can feel okay about reading comments, because as much as I know that the Israeli government has not exactly covered itself in glory, and that Bibi is indeed a piece of shit as are many others in his coterie, in a lot of places people will leap right over any legitimate criticism to blatant and gleeful antisemitism.

      If the multiverse is real, how do I make my way to another version where people suck less?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Bibi will, of course, survive this and emerge more secure than ever.

      And yet, can we hope that something like this will give more power to his opponents than anything he’s ever done in the past? I mean, his chief claim to power is he’s the most hardline protector of Israel, and here it’s pretty much pulled the curtain back on that lie.

      Let’s all continue pray that there is new hope for real regime change in Israel before more innocent people are slaughtered.

      Great but sobering update, Adam. I was so busy last week was having a hard time putting the pieces together. Thank you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Freemark

      Israel FAFO. It is extremely sad. Israel pretty indiscriminately murdered Palestinians including children, stole their land, and gave them no recourse in the Israeli justice system. This was entirely predictable. Israel had become complacent with there Iron shields and thought Palestinians had no power to hurt them.

      What Hamas is doing to civilians is heinous and Israel will end up killing most of the perpetrators and 100x more innocent Palestinians. The hatred on both sides will only get stronger.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      John S.

      @japa21:

      Even if it’s not like 9/11, Bibi is going to run the 9/11 playbook.

      Which means that he will have entrenched his power for years, have the ability to manipulate and change the government to his liking in the name of terrorism, accuse his detractors as unpatriotic or against Israel and commit all manner of atrocities in the name of freedom while using today as an excuse to pretty much do whatever he wants.

      And even after all the failure and incompetence comes to light, Bibi will still position himself as strong on defense and the only hope for Israel — just like Bush and the Republicans did.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Carlo Graziani

      It is always unwise to bet against Bibi’s eely survival skills, so you may well be correct that he will remain in power.

      However, this situation is in a very dynamic phase, and it it risky to hazard any forecast with certainty while the dust is flying. At a minimum, as the army is quite likely to quickly turn this shambles around and create a discernible military success (in the end Hamas has nothing but surprise on going for it), the crisis is very likely to reinforce the credibility and authority of the IDF, which Bibi and his clown caravan of a government have been doing their level best to discredit as part of his survival plan.

      That seems significant to me, because the IDF is the glue that holds the country together. A narrative could become established that the IDF saved the country in spite of Bibi’s efforts to geld it, and such a narrative would in effect make him a dangerous enemy of the essential symbol and receptacle of Israeli patriotism. And as much as he may try to run a 9/11 play to protect himself, there is going to be a unanimous chorus of senior IDF officers publicly calling bullshit on that story. Dubya never had that problem.

      If anything could damage his Teflon skin, this is it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      So wait, Israeli settlers killing Palestinians and bulldozing their houses is legitimate statecraft but Hamas fighting back and dropping missiles on Israeli settlements is terrorism?

      What’s the difference between a missile dropped on a village and a bulldozer that plows one over into rubble? Why is Israels theocratic state given a pass when we condemn theocratic Muslim states?

      I guess my question, seeing as though this isn’t 1973 anymore: why should I side with the Israelis here? What is it that Israel brings to the region that provides for stability? We’ve been told since I can remember — literally since I was born — that Israel is the sole Democratic state in the region, but that’s not entirely true, is it? Israel is also by all appearances an apartheid state, and apartheid has never squared with democratic principles are as far as I can tell.

      I’ve been an unthinking Israel supporter my entire adult life based on that canard “the sole democratic nation in the region” and the extraordinary tale about the creation of the state of Israel (the first book I read about a battle commander that wasn’t involved in the Civil War or WW2 was Moshe Dayan), but when do we stop and examine the modern Israeli state that bears little resemblance to the state that beat back the Arabs in ’56, ’67, and ’73?

      So much fucking killing, so much suffering, so much unnecessary pain, but it’s gotten to the point where if one wears a yarmulke one is by default on the side of good and if one wears a keffiyeh one is by default on the side of evil, and that’s as absurd as stating “my country, right or wrong.”

      This is going to be a bloodbath.​​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      I noted downstairs an AlJazeera.com report from 10/4.

      Dozens of Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the fifth day of Sukkot, according to the Islamic Waqf Department.

      Since Sunday, thousands of settlers have been carrying out provocative tours of the mosque complex following calls by ultranationalist Jewish groups.

      […]

      I have no doubt that these provocations were intended to inflame passions. And, as you say, history tells us that Bibi loves nothing more than unleashing the IDF.

      Here’s hoping something good comes of this (I’m reminded that Sadat started the 1973 war to get Israel’s attention to forge a serious peace), but I’m not hopeful as long as Bibi is in power and too many Israeli voters are apparently insane.

      Peace and comfort to the good people suffering through all of this.

      Thanks, Adam.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HumboldtBlue: The framing of how to interpret these actions and events was set a long time ago. A lot of time, money, and effort has been spent, including by Bibi, in ensuring that framing is never broken. As a result it has created a wicked problem: that we can actually design a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict fairly easily, what we can’t do is sell it.

      As a result there will be a lot of death and destruction over the next several days.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Another Scott: Yep. I predicted this for the Army and DOD a long time ago. The internal unraveling of Israel’s polity and society because of what Bibi was doing, who he was empowering, and what they want to achieve and the external(ish) unresolved dispute with the Palestinians.

      Reply

