War for Ukraine Day 609: The New Speaker Opposes Supporting Ukraine's Defense Against Russia's Genocidal Re-invasion

Art by NEIVANMADE of a Ukrainian painted black and outlined in blood red kneeling in grief with hands covering the face surrounded by the bodies of Ukrainians killed by Russians on a grey background. "Russia Is Committing Genocide Right Now" is across the top center of the image.

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

There is a long list of reasons to be concerned with the newly elected Speaker of the House, but for the Ukrainians the only one that matters is that he opposes providing Ukraine aid for its defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion.

In May 2022, Johnson voted against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. He said at the time: “We should not be sending another $40 billion abroad when our own border is in chaos, American mothers are struggling to find baby formula, gas prices are at record highs, and American families are struggling to make ends meet, without sufficient oversight over where the money will go.”

Expect a government shutdown in mid-November. The play will be that the House will pass its twelve appropriations bills. They will be full of the House Freedom Caucus wishlist items: cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, defunding any and all Federal investigations and prosecutions into Trump, DOD programs to increase the diversity of the force and make it look like America will be defunded as will the program to cover the costs of travel for reproductive health care for female uniformed personnel, and no aid to Ukraine. They will pass the appropriations bills, send them to the Senate at the last possible minute before the Thanksgiving recess, announced they’ve done the government’s business and funded the government for the fiscal year, and leave for the extended holiday break. This is known as jamming the Senate. The intention is to be able to claim and get news coverage for their claim that they passed the appropriations to fund the government, but the Democratic Senate refuses to pass it and President Biden will veto it even if they do. Thereby getting the media to chase the controversy and the Democrats to get the blame for a government shutdown. And while this will be bad, it also means that Ukraine isn’t going to get any more funding from the US anytime soon.

This is what happens when you do not quickly and effectively move against elected and appointed officials who were involved in planning and leading a coup to overthrow the constitutional order. Instead of being quickly prosecuted and punished they wind up amassing greater power.

Other allies will have to step up.

Australia is providing a further $20 million package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes de-mining equipment, portable x-ray machines, a 3D metal printer, and counter drone systems.

Grateful to Minister @RichardMarlesMP
and the Australian people for remaining steadfast in supporting Ukraine.

Together, to victory 🇺🇦🤝🇦🇺

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Every Russian strike is an argument that pressure on the terrorist state is insufficient – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

25 October 2023 – 19:46

Dear Ukrainians,

Report for this day.

Khmelnytsky region, the city of Slavuta. The assessment of the damage caused by the explosion of Russian drones last night is ongoing. The Shaheds were shot down, but many buildings have sustained damage – shattered windows, doors, roofs of the buildings.

It is highly likely that the target for these drones was the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant – the shockwave from the explosion shattered windows, including those on the territory of the NPP. As of now, it is known that around twenty local residents have been injured. All necessary assistance has been provided to them.

This strike towards the NPP is another reminder to all our partners of how important it is to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and how dangerous it can be when Russia can bypass international sanctions. Many components in the attack drones used by Russian terrorists, as well as in their missiles, originate from various countries, various companies, including Western ones. The effectiveness of sanctions against Russia is literally a defense against terrorism.

Tomorrow, I have the European Council meeting in my schedule, at the level of EU leaders. Among other topics, I will specifically discuss this: sanctions against Russia need to be expanded and strengthened. Every Russian strike, especially ones as audacious as those targeting nuclear plants and other critical facilities, is an argument that the pressure on the terrorist state is insufficient.

Today, there was an important video conference – involving the military, intelligence, and government officials. Among the notable points is the occupier’s reaction to the new capabilities of our warriors.

After our troops struck the airfields in Berdiansk and Luhansk, we see that the occupiers are relocating their aviation further. Specifically, they are attempting to redeploy it from the territory of our Crimea. This is a good sign. First, the Russian fleet flees, and now Russian aviation is fleeing. The habit of running will be very useful for Russia. Because they will have to flee all our land. Without exceptions. And I thank everyone in the world who helps us become stronger and achieve greater goals. And I thank our warriors for their accuracy.

I held a meeting with our international partners regarding key countries in the Global South and our relations with them. We continue to prepare for the Peace Formula meeting, working at all diplomatic levels. The substance of the meeting is essentially ready, and we are now fine-tuning the list of participants.

It is very important that in the relevant negotiations, we see unwavering attention to Ukraine and the need to end this war – to end it justly and fairly. This attention exists on different continents. And I am grateful to all the countries that have already confirmed their participation and the level of their representation at the Peace Formula meeting.

One more thing.

Throughout the day, I was in contact with our commanders and those responsible for providing our defense and offensive operations. Ammunition, weapons, equipment. Domestic production. Supporting our warriors. We are preparing for the expansion of the geography of supplies to Ukraine from our partners. We will complete this marathon and achieve our victory. The key is to add strength to Ukraine, our state, and our people every day.

Glory to Ukraine!

President @ZelenskyyUA

Security is the main target for russia. Both within our country and across Europe, as well as in the free world as a whole. Undermining security, bringing death and chaos – these are the actions of the state-terrorist.

I thank everyone around the world who stands with Ukraine. Together, we are moving closer to a just peace!

The reason:

Avdiivka:

Russia is intensifying its attacks on Kupiansk and Avdiivka. Fighting is intense and close-quarters, but Ukrainian forces are resolutely holding their positions. Russia may be attempting to capture Kupiansk, possibly to divert forces from other directions or seeking retribution for prior humiliating losses.

 

Footage of the Russian tank group attempting to cross the railway north of Krasnohorivka, in the Avdiivka frontline. Commentary:

“A video of the 1st OTBr emerged where you can see the movement of the column through the railway. However, it was stopped.
Despite the total superiority of the Russians, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy, who have set the goal of capturing Avdiivka in the near future. Experience shows that they will have no chance to break through with vehicles. Instead, they can simply release a couple of hundred “chaotic foot soldiers”, as was the case west of Krasnohorivka. The tactics of the Soviet army in all its glory…]”

https://t.me/DonbassYasinovatayanaliniiOgnia/45160

Avdiivka Update (please note that the situation might have evolved by the time of your reading):

The situation remains difficult, with ongoing Russian pressure on both the flanks and the town of Avdiivka itself. While neither side holds complete control over the Waste Heap, Russian forces have managed to achieve access to it and can make occasional/temporary use of this position.

Russian forces have been heavily utilizing air-dropped bombs and guided air-dropped bombs, resulting in significant damage to structures within Avdiivka, including civilian infrastructure.

Satellite imagery shows a concentration of heavy artillery shelling to the north of Avdiivka, in close proximity to the heap, suggesting sustained pressure on defenders.

Here are the images for comparative analysis. The images are from October 15th and October 25th:

October 15

Despite Russian denials, mounting losses are becoming increasingly evident. These losses have been corroborated by drone footage, geolocation efforts by volunteers, and satellite imagery.

In this specific area to the west of Krasnohorivka, for instance, 16 Russian vehicles were destroyed, damaged, or abandoned.

To sum up, the duration of the enemy’s intent and ability to sustain these high-pressure assaults remains uncertain, despite notable losses in personnel and equipment. Reports suggest a decrease in the number of vehicles employed in assaults, yet the persisting shelling and assaults raise concerns. Russians appear to be making small but incremental progress toward Stepove, even in the face of significant losses in vehicles and personnel.

This advancement could potentially create a dangerous situation, as a foothold in Stepove may enable them to sever the remaining logistical routes to Avdiivka.

While Ukraine has a good chance to repel Russian advances, it would be both unrealistic and naive to claim that the Russians capturing Stepove is an entirely impossible scenario. Ultimately, if the Russians are unable to achieve success, this operation could become one of their most costly campaigns in the second half of 2023.

 

Vuhledar:

Marinka:

Bilorichenskyi, Luhansk Oblast:

Kherson Oblast:

Khelministky Nuclear Power Plant:

The Financial Times takes a deep dive into the Russian expatriates who are no returning home after fleeing at the beginning of the war.

One week after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Egor Gazarov packed his bags.

A fluent English speaker who received an MBA from Insead in Paris and spent the first decade of his career climbing the ranks of Boston Consulting Group and Procter & Gamble, Gazarov left for Armenia to wait out the situation and seek out career opportunities in either the west or Middle East.

Less than six months had passed, however, before he decided to return to Russia, disheartened by the jobs available to someone with his experience.

“I came to understand that actually the job opportunities outside the country are not as good as they could be,” he said in a telephone interview from Moscow.

While hundreds of thousands of Russians left the country last year, some, such as Gazarov, have chosen to return to Moscow — a sign of the degree to which the Kremlin has managed to maintain a vestige of normality in the capital and contain some of the biggest economic shockwaves from the war.

More than 820,000 people have left Russia since February 2022, according to a study by Re:Russia, a website run by exiled academics. That exodus represents one of the biggest waves of emigration from Russia since at least the early 1990s, after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The émigrés include dissidents opposed to the war and upwardly mobile young professionals, such as Gazarov, who left for economic reasons or to escape the draft. Some departed in the initial days and weeks of the full-scale invasion, while others left six months later, when the Kremlin ordered a mass mobilisation of men to fight in Ukraine.

While many dissidents have stayed in the countries to which they fled, some young professionals are choosing to return to Russia, either temporarily or indefinitely, after Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin had no plans for another mass mobilisation. The academics at Re:Russia said it was “highly likely” that some of those who had left Russia to avoid mobilisation had already returned.

Recent turmoil in Israel and Armenia has further complicated matters for the thousands of Russians who had moved to those countries.

More than 35,000 Russians left for Israel last year, according to the Jewish Agency for Israel, the largest Jewish non-profit. Many are staying, and for those planning to return, lawmakers in Moscow have vowed a frosty reception in Siberian prisons.

Armenia, a small republic in the Caucasus traditionally aligned with Moscow, has received more Russians than any other country besides Kazakhstan and Serbia. But after Azerbaijan took back the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh last month despite Russian peacekeepers stationed there, anti-Russian sentiment has grown.

Emil Kamalov and Ivetta Sergeeva, two researchers at the European University Institute in Florence, have been studying the outflow of Russian émigrés in surveys since the start of the invasion.

Respondents, they noted, were largely highly educated, politically engaged and young, compared with the overall Russian population. Yet more than 15 per cent of those surveyed had returned to Russia — some to settle their affairs, others more permanently.

“It’s definitely not an economic migration in the classical sense,” Sergeeva said. “These are people who have been very competent specialists in Russia and are now losing the money, the status . . . For many people, the quality of life is declining [abroad].”

The Kremlin has seized upon the trend. In June, Putin claimed that half of the Russians who had left since the war broke out had already come back. “I don’t see anything wrong here,” he said.

Other officials have asserted that many chose to return because of hostility and suspicion towards Russian immigrants, citing Czech president Petr Pavel, who called for all Russians living in western countries to be “monitored” by security services, alluding to the much-criticised treatment of the Japanese in the US during the second world war.

Vyacheslav Volodin, chair of the Russian state Duma, or legislative assembly, subsequently claimed that Pavel wanted to put Russian émigrés into “concentration camps”.

“Official propaganda is trying its best to make us believe that [émigrés], especially IT specialists, have returned to Russia en masse,” said Alexandra Arkhipova, a Russian anthropologist.

The reality was more nuanced, she said. “Work is very bad, visas are bad too, so some people come back and some don’t.”

More at the link!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

💔❤️‍🩹

♬ пес патронувся – roflememe

Open thread!

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      Eolirin

      I think it’s far from a given that the House Republicans can pass the appropriation bills, even if that’s the optimal strategy for the caucus as a whole for the situation.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I will never understand people who are unmoved by the suffering of others. It is a choice to be that way. Why would you choose it?

      (And please, I don’t need condescending “answers” about why people like Johnson are the way they are. I understand things like avarice and hate. I still maintain that choosing such traits over empathy and compassion is a decision I will never comprehend.)

      Sigh. Thank you as always, Adam.

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      There’s speculation going around that Johnson was elected so quickly because the GQPers were tired of Qevin trying to come back.

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      2h

      Replying to @Fritschner @emrwilkins
      Some find the idea of such a plot dubious (including Jake Sherman, who unlike me talks to people who are “familiar with McCarthy’s thinking”). But to me this looks like an open-and-shut case of McCarthy trying to sabotage the succession so he could return.

      Jake Sherman
      @JakeSherman
      23h
      Let’s be clear what people think here. People thing McCarthy world is pushing members to hold back votes to eventually put McCarthy back in the speakership. This seems like an extreme long shot to me.
      Oct 25, 2023 · 10:46 PM UTC

      There’s still lots (and probably increased) bad blood on the GQP side. They’re not out of the woods as far as being able to jam the Senate just yet. Schumer started taking amendments to the “minibus” today.

      Thanks Adam.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    5. 5.

      RevRick

      Johnson made the typical bad faith MAGA argument when he justified opposing support for Ukraine by citing moms struggling to get baby formula, because you know he doesn’t give a damn about the moms in such a plight. Dollars to donuts he’s voted against every program that would give any support to any struggling family.

    6. 6.

      Carlo Graziani

      Russia may be attempting to capture Kupiansk, possibly to divert forces from other directions or seeking retribution for prior humiliating losses.

      Kupiansk was the main trophy of the 2022 counteroffensive that rocked the Russians in the Northeast. It’s a major rail node that was hooked back up to the Ukrainian rail network within weeks of its recapture, and has been doing major logistical duty for the UA since then. Recapturing it would be far more than a prestige coup for the Russians.

    7. 7.

      Steve in the ATL

      I’m at the Mayflower Hotel in DC for as few days and there is a Russian restaurant just 250 feet away, yet there is 0% chance I would even think about patronizing it.  It’s probably a big republican hangout anyway!

    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      @RevRick: Talk about a non sequitur, the formula shortage? It’s over and had nothing to do with federal spending.

      Johnson will have to find another heart-rendering excuse to stiff Ukraine.

    10. 10.

      Carlo Graziani

      This advancement could potentially create a dangerous situation, as a foothold in Stepove may enable them to sever the remaining logistical routes to Avdiivka.

      This is a rare bad read from Tatarigami. The entire point, from the UA’s perspective, is that Avdiivka doesn’t matter as a strategic objective for the Russians. It’s a flyspeck village, certainly not the “gateway” to anything important related to Russian war goals. The fact that they believe that it matters enough to commit the kinds of resources that they have is pure gravy for the UA, which gets to cash in on yet another productive Russian-killing ground, the latest of many in this war.

      The Russians pay unaffordable cost for every few hundred meters they gain in this cauldron, and fritter away the reserves that they might otherwise be accumulating to deal with crises, or to pluck real opportunities. Avdiivka is another unforced error, irrespective of whether or not the Russians ultimately succeed in squatting in that ruined town.

    11. 11.

      Bill Arnold

      @Eolirin:

      I think it’s far from a given that the House Republicans can pass the appropriation bills,

      It’s still somewhat opaque, or at least murky.
      E.g. all House Republicans, including purple-district Republicans, voted for Johnson, a Christian Supremacist (Dominionist) radical right wing loony insurrectionist. This means that things were said intra-GOP that haven’t yet (as far as I’ve read) been reported.

    12. 12.

      Ohio Mom

      @Steve in the ATL: The tip-off might be that the restaurant did not do what the little ethnic grocery store near me did. As soon as the war started, they took down their sign that read “International Deli – Russian Food Store” and replaced it with a blue and yellow sign that announces “Ukrainian and Eastern European Food.”

    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Bill Arnold:

      This means that things were said intra-GOP that haven’t yet (as far as I’ve read) been reported.

      It could be that the House GrOPers will flail when it comes to governing.  But it’s also possible that what’s happened here is another click of the ratchet of cumulative radicalization.  That is, we watched a  bunch of “nah, not Jordan” GrOPers end up voting for somebody who’s just about as awful, just as Fascist, just as insurrectionist.  They took that step, from Qevin (as bad as he is), towards Johnson.  And if Johnson is smart, he’ll make them take votes that will commit them,  so they can’t back away.

      It’s what Hitler did.  It’s what all gang leaders do.

    14. 14.

      Timill

      @Ohio Mom:

       

      the formula shortage? It’s over and had nothing to do with federal spending.

      As I recall, the previous administration cut back on Federal spending including factory inspections. As a result, an infection established itself at a major baby formula factory, leading to the shortage.

      So to me, it’s an argument for increasing federal spending not cutting it.

    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ohio Mom: There’s a Russian lunch place in downtown SF ( https://www.lelekasf.com/ ) that has a “stand with ukraine!  donate here” link on their front page.  It’s not hard to make it clear to people where one stands.

      There’s a Russian bakery in SF, that hasn’t done that.  I coulda sworn they had, but I went and looked just now, and …. nopes.  Guess I won’t be going by there anytime soon.

      Leleka though, they had good pierogis.  Should go by for a re-up.

    18. 18.

      Eolirin

      @Chetan Murthy: They have to choose to take those votes knowing they won’t even succeed in passing something that can become law. That is likely to end at least a dozen House members’ careers in a way that the Speaker vote wouldn’t. They might do it anyway, but I don’t think it’s a given that they will.

      They couldn’t even get most of the appropriation bills out of committee under McCarthy, and the impeachment inquiry needed to be started without a vote because they couldn’t get enough support for that.

      I don’t think we can draw that much of a conclusion about new found unity from the speaker vote.

    19. 19.

      randy khan

      @Eolirin:

      I think it’s far from a given that the House Republicans can pass the appropriation bills, even if that’s the optimal strategy for the caucus as a whole for the situation.

      I’d go further – there’s practically no chance they will get it done.  I’m not convinced they’ll pass even half of them.  None of them really know how to legislate.

    22. 22.

      Subsole

      @RevRick:

      Oh yeah, natch. Then swanned his ass on over to church and sang a hymn.

      These people are exactly who Christ was railing against when he spoke of hypocrites and whited sepulchers.

    23. 23.

      hrprogressive

      I’ve said before that there are no more “moderate GOP” left, and their elevation of an Actual Fascist as Speaker of the House would seem to confirm that.

      But of course, rather than the intense introspection and warning a competent branch of journalism would do on this fact, I think Adam’s read on what might happen is probably more likely than not.

      I felt a little relieved when we didn’t get Fascist MAGA jackboots in the streets last November.

      I feel a lot less relieved now.

    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Steve in the ATL@Ohio Mom: Hopefully G&T, Dr Luba, or one of other Ukrainian-Americans will turn up and provide greater context, but if I’m recalling correctly a significant number of Russian restaurants, delis, groceries, and tea rooms in the US are actually owned and run by Ukrainians. They just branded them as “Russian” because more Americans know what Russia is.

    26. 26.

      Ohio Mom

      This may be my grandparents talking (all immigrants from Eastern Europe) but educated Russians who left at the beginning of the war who are now going back don’t seem very smart to me.

    29. 29.

      NobodySpecial

      And if Johnson is smart, he’ll make them take votes that will commit them,  so they can’t back away.

      If Johnson was that smart, he would have been their first choice and not their fifth. He’s no Hitler, he’s more of a Col. Klink at best. Half the caucus is convinced they’re better than him. How would he persuade them?

    30. 30.

      Bupalos

      @Bill Arnold: it COULD mean that. It could also just mean the moderates just turned out the light and put up the “closed” sign after seeing Trump shut down Emmer in 15 minutes

      Which is more likely? Given what you know about them?

    31. 31.

      RevRick

      @Ohio Mom: They dredge up bs time and again, expressing tender-hearted concern for vets or the homeless or the disabled, and then turn around and take an ax to the very programs that might help. It amounts to “We can’t do X, because it’ll deprive our poor Y,” when you know full well that they have no intention whatsoever to help Y.

    34. 34.

      RevRick

      @Timill: The intent is to pit one cause against another, when the intent is to block doing anything for either cause. That’s why I said it’s bad faith.

      In this case, we cannot help Ukraine, because…

      fire victims in Maui

      homelessness in San Francisco

      the opioid crisis in Ohio

      refugees in NYC….

      And when Democrats say, “Okay, let’s fund those things,” the response is the debt, and who will think of the grandchildren?

    35. 35.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Adam I was glad to read in a couple of posts last week that some good, unexpected events had occurred for you. If it’s better to not elaborate I’ll just say congrats, but if it’s appropriate to share at some point I look forward to hearing more and celebrating with you. Given the mountains of shit happening in the world I’ll take good news for a good person any time I can get it.

    36. 36.

      Adam L Silverman

      @AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team: Those good events were not in fact good events. Very quickly they turned into very expensive negative ones. It turns out that there is nothing to congratulate me on and certainly nothing to celebrate. Like everything else there is only disappointment, pain, undeserved punishment, and frustration.

    37. 37.

      patrick II

      I thought in the Republicans’ pursuit of chaos to discredit Biden telling people not to get vaccinated was the worst they could do.  I was wrong.

      I don’t mean to minimize the horror being suffered by the people of Ukraine, but I have looked at Ukraine as a battle in Putin’s larger war against Western democracy.  Now it is more clear than ever he has Republican allies engaged as fellow travelers in the effort to destroy democracy everywhere in the world.

      It would be so sad and ironic to find that something as trivial as Trump’s inability to keep his zipper up in Russia along with the resulting pictures that have been used for blackmail would end Western civilization.  His dad would finally be proud of his son.

    38. 38.

      Spadizzly

      @Adam L Silverman: Usually I’m a day or two behind in the comments, but I’ve been reading your updates from Day 1, and want to thank you for your tireless efforts in putting these together day after day.  Many thanks.

      My late mother-in-law had a small luncheonette just off Brighton Beach Avenue in Brooklyn, back in the early ’80s, but the really big establishments line Brighton Beach Ave. under the L.

      One such place was called “Taste of russia”, but immediately after the full scale re-invasion, that sign was taken down and the place is now known as “International Food”.

    40. 40.

      dr. luba

      @Adam L Silverman: I can’t speak for other areas, but the “russian” store near me is owned by russians (I’ve met the son).  Much of the staff is Ukrainian, though.  As are many of the goods–that or Moldovan.  And they do have a banner out front in support of Ukraine.

      There aren’t many such stores, though.  Most Ukrainians I know shop at the Polish grocery stores, as there are many more of those.

      Also, too, there was another russian store in my area that closed awhile ago, and they called themselves “European,” rather than russian.

    45. 45.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RevRick:

      Johnson made the typical bad faith MAGA argument when he justified opposing support for Ukraine by citing moms struggling to get baby formula, because you know he doesn’t give a damn about the moms in such a plight. Dollars to donuts he’s voted against every program that would give any support to any struggling family.

      The two sins Jesus most frequently spoke against were hypocrisy and hardness of heart.  I don’t have much to say about hypocrisy, but Christofascists like Mike Johnson harden their hearts against practically everybody who could use a helping hand, other than fetuses and people they regard as fellow true believers.

    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @wenchacha:

      Shooting in Lewiston, Maine. At least 16 dead, reports of 50-60 wounded. Suspect still loose.

      Fuck everyone who votes to preserve access to weapons that enable someone to do this.

