You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Friday Evening Open Thread: ‘We Deserve Better’ (Than Dean Phillips)

Friday Evening Open Thread: ‘We Deserve Better’ (Than Dean Phillips)

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The next day…

Teddy Schleifer’s shtick at Puck is to play (or be) a slack-jawed fanboi for Tech Dudes With Money — he’s a Bizzaro-World Jimmy Olsen. I believe he’s supposed to be writing a book about all the time he spent with Sam Bankman-Fried while SBF was under house arrest in Stanford, but I guess he needs to keep his ‘reportorial’ skillz in good shape…

Note that Teddy chooses to use a dreamy-eyed headshot of Sam Altman, who is not actually involved with this group, rather than a photo of the far-less-attractive candidate. A candidate who, when I checked, is getting little love in the replies…

Probably not a coincidence:

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      We Deserve Better

      This reminds me of an interview a thousand years ago where the singer from the Gin Blossoms was worried that calling their album New Miserable Experience would just lead to some unsatisfied reviewers saying “Yep”.

      How about instead of #DropOutDean they start using #FuckOffDean.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hrprogressive

      Biden has never been nearly progressive enough or anti-GOP enough for me, but you couldn’t pay me to support egotistical assclowns like Philips who have no chance of doing anything more than waste a lot of money and whine a lot.

      It really is Biden or Bust, and I would prefer to avoid “Bust”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gin & Tonic: How does Steve Schmidt look at himself in the mirror every morning?

      While repeating one of my Irish granny’s proverbs:  Rich brutes’ money spends just like the honest kind.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I’ve been getting emails from Dean Phillips and they always talk about how Dems “can’t have a coronation”. Clicked the un-subscribe button immediately. I remember getting emails from Marianne Williamson! All I’ve ever donated to is the Act Blue thermometers on here to candidates

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Urza

      A bunch of stupidly wealthy people that don’t actually deserve their money put together their lunch fund for the week to help a guy even they have to admit is going to lose so badly its not funny.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Urza: It might be funny if it weren’t so deadly serious

      ETA: I worried Biden would be too deferential to the Wall St. set but, with some quibbles, he has been far better than I ever dreamed.

      For starters, this is probably the first time in my life I’ve been happy with how an American President was utilizing our military.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hrprogressive

      @Urza: ​
       

      I mean, he’s had bright spots to be sure, but I really hate how he waved away the pandemic because it was an election year last year. We were nowhere near “done” and the CDC told people there was “nothing to see here” way, way too early IMO.

      Plus his insistence on things like bipartisanship, not trying to expand SCOTUS to rectify it being stolen by Fascists, etc.

      Again, I’m gladly voting for him again because I am pragmatic enough to understand our choices are Fascism or Not Fascism, and that means it’s Biden Or Else.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Urza:

      Agreed. Plus, the Supreme Court has been an obstacle, too. We could’ve had expansive student loan forgiveness if not for them. Credit where credit is due, he legitimately tried

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Urza

      @hrprogressive: I don’t disagree with you.  But every country on the planet did that.  It was not a battle that was going to be won in public opinion.  And better to cut back the restrictions then, than make it impossible to put them back in place the next time.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Urza:

      I don’t disagree with you. But every country on the planet did that. It was not a battle that was going to be won in public opinion.

      Yup. Even the PRC government was forced to end many restrictions in 2022

      @hrprogressive:

      Plus his insistence on things like bipartisanship, not trying to expand SCOTUS to rectify it being stolen by Fascists, etc.

      Bipartisanship is/was for the normies. Expanding SCOTUS was never going to happen, especially with the prior Congress. Even FDR couldn’t do that

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SpaceUnit

      I’ve no idea who Sam Altman is.  And most Americans have no idea who Dean Phillips is.  The Shamwow dude has a bigger public profile.

       

      But go ahead and light all that malignant cash on fire.  Fools.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      If these people think so little of their money to give it to these clearly hopeless causes (of all kinds), maybe it’d be better served given instead as taxes we could use for public funding of candidates and other public services.

      Here’s my proposal – every dollar given to a political campaign or super pac above the $3300 would trigger an increase in the top marginal and capital gains rates to recover that many dollars each year going forward.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      For starters, this is probably the first time in my life I’ve been happy with how an American President was utilizing our military.

      Biden’s actually using it to promote national objectives/interests and not merely American business interests and is using it carefully. He had a front-row seat to the Bush years in Iraq and Afghanistan. I was ambivalent about pulling out of Afghanistan, I felt bad for the women, but it was ultimately the right and only realistic choice

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “Weakest possible candidate against a would be dictator” some guy named Dean.

      Seriously, WTF is wrong with these clowns -Biden beat Trump when Trump was president.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      @SpaceUnit: Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI. He is trying to rush AI into the public space in order to crash the economic and political orders. He wants to bring about rapid social change through technological and labor upheaval. He’s an accelerationist, just not one seeking race war, but class war.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      People like Altman should not be in the positions they are in. They do not care about the consequences of this emerging technology.

      The day generative “AI” models replace artists entirely, for example, is the day when machines should start living our lives for us, because what would be the point of life? Humans are storytellers and have been forever. Telling stories is how we have made sense of the world.

      Maybe “AI” should replace the Sam Altmans of the world

      Reply

