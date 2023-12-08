Does this guy have any friends? I'm thinking no, because if he did they'd tell him he's embarrassing himself and blowing a bunch of money to a bunch of bloodsucker consultants who've been driven out of both parties https://t.co/qmiNalj0C4 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 7, 2023

The next day…

SCOOP — Silicon Valley Makes Its Anti-Biden Move A group of tech insiders who are allies of Sam Altman are launching a new super PAC to back Dean Phillips in the Democratic primary. They’ve raised $500,000 over the last week.https://t.co/E1W53VISQp — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) December 8, 2023

Teddy Schleifer’s shtick at Puck is to play (or be) a slack-jawed fanboi for Tech Dudes With Money — he’s a Bizzaro-World Jimmy Olsen. I believe he’s supposed to be writing a book about all the time he spent with Sam Bankman-Fried while SBF was under house arrest in Stanford, but I guess he needs to keep his ‘reportorial’ skillz in good shape…



NEW — The new Silicon Valley super PAC behind Dean Phillips is called: We Deserve Better Inc. Here's the filing from last week. pic.twitter.com/OU9PNVfrUt — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) December 8, 2023

Note that Teddy chooses to use a dreamy-eyed headshot of Sam Altman, who is not actually involved with this group, rather than a photo of the far-less-attractive candidate. A candidate who, when I checked, is getting little love in the replies…

The same group that supported Andrew Yang last time. — Dylan Enright (@DylanEnright_) December 8, 2023

A good reminder that you can have a lot of money and still flush it down the toilet pretty quickly. — ThekingofOklahoma (@jakedecker) December 8, 2023

Throwing away more money than most Americans will ever see for a guy who probably won't even make it onto the ballot — Editing Disinfo (@EditingDisinfo) December 8, 2023

Probably not a coincidence:

Steve Schmidt cashed a nice fat check and bailed. Very on brand. pic.twitter.com/LyPqleFkjz — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 5, 2023

Starting to think among white men there’s a negative correlation btwn wealth & understanding of politics. I mean, A., $500K soft money is nothing in a pres race, & B. He didn’t even get himself on a lot of state ballots Should’ve paid poor people’s medical debt, legal aid etc https://t.co/mHsITME7fV — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 8, 2023

🚨 Scoop: #DropOutDean is personally DMing people with large followings who are telling him to drop out and using the #DropOutDean hashtag He is begging them to talk to him about why they want him to drop out 👀 He’s giving out his number for them to text him The desperation… pic.twitter.com/qHQwUpwRFo — Qondi (@QondiNtini) December 3, 2023