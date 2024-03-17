Thought I would crank out a post before you all are in bed and I am off doing things. I have to pick up Joelle in a couple hours, and have been running around doing last minute shit getting ready for departure. I didn’t want to lose track of time again and go to write a post and realize it’s 1pm East Coast time.

That is one weird thing- even though the DST change took me from two hours behind EST to three hours, and it is only ONE HOUR, it really makes a difference, especially in the flow of the day. People on the East coast might as well be on a different planet now. You want to talk to me on the phone? Ok, but not before at least noon EST because if you call me before I am in morning mode and am not going to put up with your caffeinated bullshit when I have not even showered yet.

I put off my departure until Tuesday because I didn’t want to Joelle to come home miserable from three days at a funeral and then leave 12 hours later. So I am taking the extra time to make sure all work related stuff is done, everything is packed, and last minute things are done. It just made sense. Also doing something different with the cats this time- both are going in a massive crate that Joelle had that basically take up the entire back of the car. It’s warm enough that they can just stay there the entire trip home and I am not even going to bother bringing them into the motel. I put two carboard boxes in the crate with little beds, so they can just chill there in their own personal spaces with the litter box there for both of them rather than two tiny litter boxes in two small crates. Not having Thurston on the ride home is going to make this so much easier.

It has come to my attention that some people are uncomfortable with the tone in some of the Israel/Palestine discussions. To the point that people I care about deeply no longer feel comfortable commenting. Cut that bullshit out.