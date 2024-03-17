Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The willow is too close to the house.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "Stories from the Road" / Sunday Night Open Thread

Sunday Night Open Thread

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: ,

Thought I would crank out a post before you all are in bed and I am off doing things. I have to pick up Joelle in a couple hours, and have been running around doing last minute shit getting ready for departure. I didn’t want to lose track of time again and go to write a post and realize it’s 1pm East Coast time.

That is one weird thing- even though the DST change took me from two hours behind EST to three hours, and it is only ONE HOUR, it really makes a difference, especially in the flow of the day. People on the East coast might as well be on a different planet now. You want to talk to me on the phone? Ok, but not before at least noon EST because if you call me before I am in morning mode and am not going to put up with your caffeinated bullshit when I have not even showered yet.

I put off my departure until Tuesday because I didn’t want to Joelle to come home miserable from three days at a funeral and then leave 12 hours later. So I am taking the extra time to make sure all work related stuff is done, everything is packed, and last minute things are done. It just made sense. Also doing something different with the cats this time- both are going in a massive crate that Joelle had that basically take up the entire back of the car. It’s warm enough that they can just stay there the entire trip home and I am not even going to bother bringing them into the motel. I put two carboard boxes in the crate with little beds, so they can just chill there in their own personal spaces with the litter box there for both of them rather than two tiny litter boxes in two small crates. Not having Thurston on the ride home is going to make this so much easier.

It has come to my attention that some people are uncomfortable with the tone in some of the Israel/Palestine discussions. To the point that people I care about deeply no longer feel comfortable commenting. Cut that bullshit out.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Anonymous at Work
  • billcoop4
  • BR
  • Cacti
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • JPL
  • lowtechcyclist
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      JPL

      Why isn’t Thurston returning with you?    I’m not able to read the post as much as I would like, so I missed it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JPL

      In good news, even the NYTimes has an article about trump’s comments about migrants and  bloodbath.  I guess his cleanup folks didn’t convince everyone he only meant the car industry when he referred to blood bath.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jackie

      Glad you’re taking an extra day to get things done spend with Joelle before you head back to the hills and hollers!

      I wonder how long it will be before you find yourself missing Thurston and find an abandoned dog on the side of the road 😁

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BR

      @JPL:

      I think it is more important that we double down on the “he’s right that he’s a loser who will lose again, and when he does he’ll whine online with those tiny thumbs how it’s not fair that he lost again.”

      His base likes that he makes people scared and likes the norm breaking. They don’t like him being framed as a loser.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      Glad you’re spending the extra day with Joelle, John!  You’ll both be glad for that extra bit of time together and emotional sustenance.

      Safe travels!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cacti

      @JPL:   CNN went ahead and sanitized his comments for him and said he promised an “economic bloodbath”.

      I definitely did not hear the word “economic” before “bloodbath”.

      But, it’s always best to assume good faith from the guy who tried to overthrow the last election.  (smh)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      *Not* taking Thurston back to WV with you is a(n unexpectedly) smart decision, Cole!

      He’ll be happier with Jack & Curtis — and, of course, Joelle — and you’ll be, hopefully, a lot less stressed on the trip.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JPL

      @Cacti:  I’m not sure who was the afternoon host but she did say he mentioned the entire country not just Ohio.   She questioned the spin.

      BR is right about painting trump as a loser though, because that is the one thing he can’t accept.   He’ll just melt down.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      wjca

      @JPL: BR is right about painting trump as a loser though, because that is the one thing he can’t accept.   He’ll just melt down. 

      Over, and over, and over again.

      He’s demonstrated repeatedly that he just can’t help himself.  Even when it’s said somewhere obscure.  If it’s somewhere high profile, the only question is whether “melt down” or “erupt” is a closer description.  I suppose the distinction is in whether his makeup starts to run….

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @wjca: Yeah, I’m sure that Trump doing the equivalent of writing I AM NOT A LOSER on “truth” social every day will do wonders for people not perceiving him as a loser.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      thanks for posting! was wondering what was happening chez Cole.

      re cats: I just sublet my NYC place to an old friend with two cats.  Today he calls me in a panic, telling me he can’t find one of his cats.  I patiently explain that I lived there with four cats, in total, over the years, and none of them ever got out, so as long as he hasn’t opened any windows without screens (of which there are none) his missing cat is somewhere in the apartment and will come out in due course for dinner.

      Turns out the cat had figured out how to get into the lower kitchen cabinet next to the stove, which slides out, being one of these: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Rev-A-Shelf-25-5-in-H-x-5-5-in-W-x-21-625-in-D-Pull-Out-Wood-Base-Cabinet-4-Shelves-with-3-Bins-and-Soft-Close-Slides-448UT-BCSC-5C/312771967

      This particular piece of kitchen cabinetry had apparently slide back in with cat inside, from which the cat had ventured forth, as cats will, into the adjoining space allowing access into the other lower kitchen cabinet, which with its usual quota for rarely-used kitchen equipment may well have played host to mice during this past winter, the presence of which would make the contents of a rarely-used kitchen cabinet of infinite interest to a cat.

      So of course the cat had not meowed to be let free until such an adventure was completely concluded with absolutely no mice, at which point, of course, the cat had effectively vanished for hours….

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JPL

      @wjca:  trump’s authoritarian language should not be ignored though.    The Biden campaign is more than capable of doing both, and the media should not brush aside or excuse his I’m like Hitler speeches.  trump’s cleanup crew was in full force because they understood that what he said was damaging.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      wjca

      @JPL: trump’s cleanup crew was in full force because they understood that what he said was damaging.

      I’m anticipating him deciding that they are undercutting his ineffable message, and ordering them to stop obscuring it.  It would be no more of an own goal than the things he keeps insisting that his lawyers do.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: So much for GQPers trying to defend TIFG’s statement as being about shipping cars from Mexico to the US.

      TIFG decided to triple-down on what he said and meant:

      Donald Trump doubled down on his description of immigrants as “poisoning the blood” of the country, language that echoes Hitler, the New York Times reports.

      Said Trump: “We can be nice about it, we can talk about, ‘Oh, I want to be politically correct.’ But we have people coming in from prisons and jails, long-term murderers, people with sentences that the rest of their lives they’re going to spend in some jail in some country that many people have never even heard of. They’re all being released into our country.”

      He went on: “These are people at the highest level of crime, and then you have mental institutions and insane asylums — I always say the difference is one is ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ you know, it’s a mental institution on steroids, OK? — and those mental institutions and insane asylums are being emptied out into the United States, and then you have terrorists pouring in at levels we have never seen before.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      Had to throw the NYT across the room again. I thought I’d peek at the Opinion section. I was greeted with another article about how we all hate both candidates! Both sides!

      I wish they could all be sent to a prison in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug for what they’re doing to our country.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.