Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Cole is on a roll !

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The words do not have to be perfect.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

The willow is too close to the house.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Good lord, these people are nuts.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Our Failed Major Media’s Splendid Little War

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Our Failed Major Media’s Splendid Little War

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The world will little note nor long remember, but it irks me personally that President Biden doesn’t get credit for making the best of TFG’s bad bargain with the Taliban. From the Guardian, “US review finds August 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul airport was unpreventable”:

The suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed US troops and Afghans in August 2021 was not preventable, and a “bald man in black” spotted by US service members on the morning of the attack was not the bomber, according to a new review by US Central Command.

The findings, released on Monday, refute assertions by some service members who believed they had a chance to take out the would-be bomber but did not get approval. And, for the first time, the USmilitary confirmed that the bomber was Abdul Rahman al-Logari, an Islamic State militant who had been in an Afghan prison but was released by the Taliban as the group took control of the country that summer.

The Abbey Gate bombing during the final chaotic days of the Afghanistan withdrawal killed 13 US service members and 170 Afghans, and wounded scores more. It triggered widespread debate and congressional criticism, fueled by emotional testimony from a Marine injured in the blast, who said snipers believed they saw the possible bomber but could not get approval to take him out.

In a detailed briefing to a small number of reporters, members of the team that carried out the review released photos of the bald man identified by military snipers as a potential threat and compared them with photos of al-Logari. The team members described facial recognition and other analysis they used confirmed those were not the same man.

“For the past two years, some service members have claimed that they had the bomber in their sights and they could have prevented the attack. We now know that is not correct,” said a team member…

Critics have slammed the Biden administration for the catastrophic evacuation, and they have complained that no one was held accountable for it. And while the US was able to get more than 130,000 civilians out of the country during the panic after the Taliban took control of the government, there were horrifying images of desperate Afghans clinging to military aircraft as they lifted off.

 
Per NBC, “Kabul airport bomber was an ISIS operative freed from prison by the Taliban”:

The man who detonated a bomb outside the Kabul airport in August 2021, killing 170 Afghans and 13 American service members, was an Islamic State operative who had been held in a coalition detention facility in Afghanistan but was freed by the Taliban, according to a new U.S. military review that has identified him for the first time…

An initial Pentagon review released in February 2022 found that the attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber and that it was not preventable. Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, ordered the supplemental review last year after witnesses of the attack came forward with new information and allegations that they could have stopped it but were denied the chance to do so.

One of the most vocal witnesses was retired Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who lost an arm and a leg in the attack, and suffered damage to internal organs that resulted in roughly 50 surgeries.

In testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee in March 2023, Vargas-Andrews said the Marines and others involved in the evacuation were given descriptions of men believed to be plotting an attack. Vargas-Andrews said he and others spotted a man who fit the description — a person who came to be known as “bald man in black.”

But the review — which included interviews with more than 50 service members directly involved in the evacuation, including a dozen who had not previously been interviewed — found that this man had no connection to the attack…

The actual bomber was Abdul Rahman al-Logari, according to the U.S. military. A facial comparison analysis determined that al-Logari and the bald man in black could not be the same person, the review found.

The team of military investigators reviewed photos and video taken of the scene before the attack and found no footage of al-Logari. He was determined to have arrived immediately before the blast and blended in with the massive crowd gathered outside the airport.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bk
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • brantl
  • Chet Murthy
  • Craig
  • dmsilev
  • Geoduck
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Jackie
  • karen marie
  • Mart
  • Mick McDick
  • patrick II
  • sab
  • SpaceUnit
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Tony G

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      sab

      Soldiers’ families noticed when he ended that war their loved ones kept getting deployed to for no obvious purpose.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Baud: If Biden wins in November, it means the media, in spite of their best efforts, couldn’t get their boy in the White House. Their moaning will be a symphony to my ears.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Yes it will be.  I think it’ll top 2012, which was a bigger joy for me than 2008.

      But if Biden wins, the next four years the media will do nothing for tall about Kamala and who will challenge her in 2028. But maybe we’ll actually be done with Trump for good, except for his trials.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geoduck

      @Baud: If the Shiatgibbon loses, he’ll be the GOP candidate again in 2028. It won’t matter if he’s in jail or a total vegetable. Only his death will allow the GOP to move on. And man, will it be a bloody free-for-all when he finally does croak.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Craig

      @Baud: the only way we’re done with Trump for good is when he takes a dirt nap. His acolytes are so deep into the cult that he will continue to be The Father of the Party and no other Republican will be able to outshine him in their broken brains.

      ETA: and the same journo jerks that are complaining about Biden being too old will never mention Trump’s age, or insanity.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      karen marie

      @Craig:  I’ve felt like I’ve been on a Trump Death Watch since 2016.  When he does croak, there will be a shitshow of epic proportions, because his supporters – including those holding office – will claim he was murdered.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony G

      My personal ass was probably saved when the U.S. finally pulled out of Vietnam when I was 17 years old in 1973.  The results were not pretty, but the war had to finally end, and it was good that it finally ended.  But, as a result, the popular-culture machine spent the next couple of decades feeding a fantasy about the evil Vietnamese who still had POWs and MIAs in their nefarious grasp, and a lot of the public lapped it up.  Sylvester Stallone and Chuck Norris made careers out of this fantasy.  The corallary to this fantasy was the idea that the U.S. cudda and shudda won in Vietnam if only … something.  Maybe if only we had dropped even more napalm.  My point is that, way back then, and still now, most of the public has childish view of war.  The media and politicians serve the public what it wants.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @SpaceUnit:

       

      @Craig: My father in-law, four years dead, almost five, got tons of mail from at least a half-dozen “Trump” grifter groups in 2020. I expect more this year. I send it all back, as they paid the postage, with notes like “He’s dead, find another tool.” or “Piss off, you senile idiot !” Then I get mean. Mail from Beavis and Butthead Trump get no mercy. No one may read them, but it’s good for me.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mart

      Biden had all that transition assistance from Trump and Pompeo to help execute their surrender plan to the Taliban… What a great show of Biden’x middle finger to the forever war press and military brass. Given the time frame and scope of evacuation pretty remarkable what they get done in a month.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jackie

      If Biden wins,🤞🏻, TIFG’s trials will continue AND hopefully found guilty in at least one. If he wants to run for election for ‘28 while behind bars or confined by house arrest to whichever property he owns, let him try. His MAGA base will move on to someone else.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      ARIZONAArizona Governor vetoes anti-trans, Ten Commandments bills

      In a statement, the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, accused Hobbs of “abandoning God” with her veto

       

      Reply
    23. 23.

      patrick II

      I was amazed me that Biden got over 120,000 people out in two weeks. I think it was a case of remarkable logistics. They were in a war zone and just one bomber got through. He should get the credit he deserves.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mick McDick

      No one but the “professional left” and Ivory Tower media cares about the Afghanistan pullout chaos. Not one sentient being gives a BB sized pellet–including me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Baud: What is it with these Democrats?  Abandon Afghanistan?  Abandon God?  Good thing that the Republicans are the party of Personal Responsibility.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.