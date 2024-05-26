Happy Birthday to our glorious Brooklyn Bridge that opened 142 years ago H/t @KellyrKopp pic.twitter.com/Gq1UiDKaEM — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 25, 2024

Honestly, America at its best tells everyone in the world, "Are you fleeing tyranny? Or maybe have drive and hustle? In that case, answer some test questions about George Washington, and congratulations, you're an American!" If we keep this spirit, we'll own the 21st century as hard as the 20th. [image or embed] — Andrew Reeves (@andrewsshi.bsky.social) May 23, 2024 at 8:39 PM

From MNPR News, “Inside Hmong Cornhole, the largest cornhole club in Minnesota”:

It’s Monday night at the National Guard Armory in northeast Minneapolis, which means it’s time for Hmong Cornhole. A few dozen folks throw little bean bags into holes in rows of glossy wooden boards. They chat and fist bump and update scores on digital tablets. Kids occasionally run weaving through the boards, sometimes squirreling away bags from their parents. “Picturing my life without cornhole before this,” Dia Lee says, “I didn’t know any of these people. I didn’t know anybody from this club or in this Hmong cornhole community, so this definitely has strengthened our community.”… A handful of cornhole players in the Twin Cities Hmong community — Alan Lee, Kou Xiong, Sue Moua, Ger Vang and Toua Xiong — started the club on Labor Day in 2021. With about 120 players, Hmong Cornhole is now the largest cornhole club in the state. Many of the club members clock at least 15 hours a week playing cornhole. Hmong Cornhole hosts weekly events, fundraisers and raffles, both at the Minneapolis armory, as well as the one in St. Paul near the capitol. Sometimes they play at Unison, a Southeast Asian restaurant in Maplewood. On Memorial Day, they will host a tournament at Kingston Park in Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Hmong Memorial Sports Fest and Street Fair. Another tournament will be June 29-30 at the Hmong International Freedom Festival — what Alan Lee calls the “Hmong Olympics.” … Alan Lee says after they founded their club, other Hmong Cornhole groups popped up in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, California and the Carolinas — all states with large Hmong populations. Alan Lee says they started a club so the Hmong community could compete on an even playing field as cornhole is a predominantly white sport. “Genetically speaking, we’re not as tall, we’re not as fast, we’re not built,” Alan Lee says. Dia Lee and Houa Xiong say the Hmong community is very competitive. Many Hmong Cornhole players say the sport took off in the Hmong community because it’s a mental game first: Success relies on technique, strategy and repetition… Alan Lee says they play at the armories because he’s a Chief Warrant Officer 2 with the National Guard, where he’s served for 20 years, so he was able to secure the space. Lee was first introduced to cornhole by a roommate in 2007 during his first deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We played overseas so much that when I got home, I actually went and bought a $40 set from Target,” Alan Lee says. “The Minneapolis armory has a lot of history with the Hmong community as well,” he adds. In the Nineties, he says this was the site where many Hmong Minnesotans, including himself, came to pick up gifts from Toys for Tots. “A lot of the members from Hmong Cornhole really love the fact that this has come full circle of like childhood, hanging out here, now to actually throwing bags here,” he says… Dia Lee, who is now one of the club administrators, is throwing bags. Cornhole, she says, has strengthened ties between the Hmong community and greater community, too. “It expands your horizon, definitely,” she says. “I would have never imagined myself going to so many bars or VFWs, or just so many cornhole tournaments that I would have never been to and interacting with so many people and creating new relationships.” Dia Lee encourages everyone to come play with them. “You don’t have to be Hmong to be part of our family, we’re accepting of everybody,” Dia Lee says.” The Minnesota cornhole community in general — It’s a great community.”

You (your parents, your grandparents) sacrifice everything to come to a strange new land. You end up in the local army, for reasons. Your mates introduce you to a very local game, which you enjoy so much that when you go home, you introduce it to your whole family (neighborhood, network)…

and now I’m wondering how Hmong do hotdish — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) May 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM

pork marinated in pepper dip (thai chiles, lime juice, fish sauce, cilantro) topped with tater tots & a drizzle of curried coconut milk — chatham harrison is tending a new garden (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) May 23, 2024 at 9:09 PM



(You smirk, but the ‘traditional’ St. Patrick’s Day corned beef with cabbage was a recipe immigrant Irish servant ‘girls’ picked up from the upper-middle-class second-gen German Jews who employed them. Come back in a hundred years, hear the story of ‘traditional’ Hmong hot dish!)