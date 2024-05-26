Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: This, Too, Is America

Honestly, America at its best tells everyone in the world, "Are you fleeing tyranny? Or maybe have drive and hustle? In that case, answer some test questions about George Washington, and congratulations, you're an American!"

If we keep this spirit, we'll own the 21st century as hard as the 20th.

From MNPR News, “Inside Hmong Cornhole, the largest cornhole club in Minnesota”:

It’s Monday night at the National Guard Armory in northeast Minneapolis, which means it’s time for Hmong Cornhole.

A few dozen folks throw little bean bags into holes in rows of glossy wooden boards. They chat and fist bump and update scores on digital tablets. Kids occasionally run weaving through the boards, sometimes squirreling away bags from their parents.

“Picturing my life without cornhole before this,” Dia Lee says, “I didn’t know any of these people. I didn’t know anybody from this club or in this Hmong cornhole community, so this definitely has strengthened our community.”…

A handful of cornhole players in the Twin Cities Hmong community — Alan Lee, Kou Xiong, Sue Moua, Ger Vang and Toua Xiong — started the club on Labor Day in 2021. With about 120 players, Hmong Cornhole is now the largest cornhole club in the state.

Many of the club members clock at least 15 hours a week playing cornhole. Hmong Cornhole hosts weekly events, fundraisers and raffles, both at the Minneapolis armory, as well as the one in St. Paul near the capitol.

Sometimes they play at Unison, a Southeast Asian restaurant in Maplewood. On Memorial Day, they will host a tournament at Kingston Park in Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Hmong Memorial Sports Fest and Street Fair. Another tournament will be June 29-30 at the Hmong International Freedom Festival — what Alan Lee calls the “Hmong Olympics.” …

Alan Lee says after they founded their club, other Hmong Cornhole groups popped up in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, California and the Carolinas — all states with large Hmong populations.

Alan Lee says they started a club so the Hmong community could compete on an even playing field as cornhole is a predominantly white sport.

“Genetically speaking, we’re not as tall, we’re not as fast, we’re not built,” Alan Lee says.

Dia Lee and Houa Xiong say the Hmong community is very competitive. Many Hmong Cornhole players say the sport took off in the Hmong community because it’s a mental game first: Success relies on technique, strategy and repetition…

Alan Lee says they play at the armories because he’s a Chief Warrant Officer 2 with the National Guard, where he’s served for 20 years, so he was able to secure the space. Lee was first introduced to cornhole by a roommate in 2007 during his first deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We played overseas so much that when I got home, I actually went and bought a $40 set from Target,” Alan Lee says.

“The Minneapolis armory has a lot of history with the Hmong community as well,” he adds. In the Nineties, he says this was the site where many Hmong Minnesotans, including himself, came to pick up gifts from Toys for Tots.

“A lot of the members from Hmong Cornhole really love the fact that this has come full circle of like childhood, hanging out here, now to actually throwing bags here,” he says…

Dia Lee, who is now one of the club administrators, is throwing bags. Cornhole, she says, has strengthened ties between the Hmong community and greater community, too.

“It expands your horizon, definitely,” she says. “I would have never imagined myself going to so many bars or VFWs, or just so many cornhole tournaments that I would have never been to and interacting with so many people and creating new relationships.”

Dia Lee encourages everyone to come play with them.

“You don’t have to be Hmong to be part of our family, we’re accepting of everybody,” Dia Lee says.” The Minnesota cornhole community in general — It’s a great community.”

You (your parents, your grandparents) sacrifice everything to come to a strange new land. You end up in the local army, for reasons. Your mates introduce you to a very local game, which you enjoy so much that when you go home, you introduce it to your whole family (neighborhood, network)…

(You smirk, but the ‘traditional’ St. Patrick’s Day corned beef with cabbage was a recipe immigrant Irish servant ‘girls’ picked up from the upper-middle-class second-gen German Jews who employed them. Come back in a hundred years, hear the story of ‘traditional’ Hmong hot dish!)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    4. 4.

      TBone

      A friend of my brother’s gave up his formal career midstream when his homemade, custom cornhole boards business took off about 15 years ago. I didn’t think it was a smart move at the time.  I was wrong!  He followed his dream and somehow supports himself and his family (the custom graphics on his boards are awesome). I was dubious about the popularity of the game but I should have realized anything you can play while getting shitfaced was gonna be popular and spread like wildfire.

    6. 6.

      schrodingers_cat

      Honestly, America at its best tells everyone in the world, “Are you fleeing tyranny? Or maybe have drive and hustle? In that case, answer some test questions about George Washington, and congratulations, you’re an American!”

      The path to citizenship has been much more complicated than this for at least a 100 years.  For many there is no path at all

      ETA: This is my first hand experience and experience of many immigrants that I know.

    9. 9.

      Anne Laurie

      @TBone: I was dubious about the popularity of the game but I should have realized anything you can play while getting shitfaced was gonna be popular and spread like wildfire.

      Also, as mentioned in the article:  Sports for those who are “not as tall, we’re not as fast, we’re not built”…

    12. 12.

      RevRick

      John Roebling basically invented the suspension bridge, by both inventing wire rope and by developing a technique for spinning cables in place. He first built a suspension bridge over the Monongahela in 1845-46, then a railroad bridge at Niagara Falls (1851-55), before being contracted for the project that made him world famous, the Brooklyn Bridge. He died in an accident during its construction, and the project was completed by his son Washington.
      Fun factoid: there’s a plaque in one of the piers on the Manhattan side declaring it to be the location of President George Washington’s residence, which was demolished to make way for the bridge.

    13. 13.

      satby

      My kids have played “bags” for decades, since at least their teens. I didn’t hear it called cornhole once. Not that I really paid attention. I was just grateful for an activity the teens wouldn’t consider childish during cookouts with my friends.

    14. 14.

      TBone

      @Anne Laurie: 😆 exactly

      https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/a37050504/gosports-scorecaddy-score-keeper-drink-stand-set/

      We know all too well that things can get heated in a game… even if it’s just as simple as cornhole, ladder toss, or horseshoes. Somebody’s going to have to keep score, but why bother using a pen and paper (or your brain) when you can have a scoreboard right by your side. And you know what else is right by your side? Your drink of choice, placed right by the scoreboard. This ensures you don’t have to hold it in your hand, retrieve it from a faraway table, or balance it in the grass.

    15. 15.

      RevRick

      @mrmoshpotato: It’s Minnesota’s dessert made with cubed Snickers bars, vanilla pudding, Granny Smith apples and Cool Whip. The classier version uses real whipped cream.

    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Starfish: That does add a wrinkle for the employment based Greencards for Indian citizens. I am speaking in general. Getting greencard is not an easy task. Even if you are married to an American citizen you have to jump through many hoops. There have been movies about this. As Gin and Tonic about the hoops his DIL had to jump through.

    18. 18.

      RevRick

      @satby: We called it bean bag toss in Connecticut. I was amused when I heard it called Cornhole when I arrived in Pennsylvania.

    19. 19.

      schrodingers_cat

      @TBone: Most American citizens have zero clue as to how difficult immigration is to navigate. The tweet does not comport with the reality of the immigration system.

      That said, most Americans are very welcoming towards immigrants and that is indeed something to be proud of.

    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @mrmoshpotato: If you’ve spent enough time in the Midwest (or, I’m told, the South), you’ve been to a potluck or picnic or after-funeral meal where ambrosia salad was on the menu.  Bits of ‘exotic’ (relatively expensive) fruit cut up in sweet pudding, whipped cream, and / or marshmallows; frequently introduced as ‘Aunt [x]’s famous ambrosia salad’ (with either a grin or a grimace, depending).  Basically, something very sweet & vaguely ‘fancy’ that didn’t cost too much, could be made without too much time or effort, and that offset the salt content of the hot dish / fried chicken / brisket / ham biscuit dishes.

