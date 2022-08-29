(HIMARS by Boris Groh)

Early this morning reports began coming in that Ukraine had fully gone on the attack in Kherson and the long awaited counteroffensive was finally underway. The Ukrainian government has, of course, been somewhat tightlipped about what it is doing for obvious operational security (OPSEC) reasons. So we know something is going on, we know roughly where it is going on, but we don’t know exactly what the it that is going on is.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump (emphasis mine):

Ukrainians! Today we honored the memory of our warriors who gave their lives for our state, for our independence. This day of remembrance is set for the end of summer, August 29, to remind everyone about the tragic events of 2014, about Ilovaisk, about the fact that this war, which began with Russia’s occupation of our Crimea, with an attempt to seize Donbas, must end precisely there – in the liberated Crimea, in the liberated cities of Donbas, with our troops reaching the state border of Ukraine. We have always kept this goal in mind. We do not forget about it. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, our defense forces are doing their job. I am sure that you all understand what is happening, what we are fighting for and what we are striving for. And our warriors do not need any announcements or information waves in the back. Ukraine is returning its own. And it will return the Kharkiv region, Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, Crimea, definitely our entire water area of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov – from Zmiinyi Island to the Kerch Strait. This will happen. This is ours. And just as our society understands it, I want the occupiers to understand it, too. There will be no place for them on Ukrainian land. Anyone want to know what our plans are? You won’t hear specifics from any truly responsible person. Because this is war. And this is what it is during the war. But the occupiers should know: we will oust them to the border. To our border, the line of which has not changed. The invaders know it well. If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee. Go home. If you are afraid to return to your home in Russia – well, let such occupiers surrender, and we will guarantee them compliance with all norms of the Geneva Conventions. If they do not listen to me, they will deal with our defenders, who will not stop until they liberate everything that belongs to Ukraine. And it is not something special. It’s not something that supposedly started. We’ve been talking about it for 187 days. Today, I held meetings with the military, with representatives of the military-industrial sector, and with government officials. Important meetings, important topics, it is wrong to reveal them. But everyone can see the result over time. When our defenders destroy the logistics, bases, and headquarters of the enemy. We will continue this. I’ve made three appeals to foreign partners today. The first is Norway. I took part in the work of the energy forum, and I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Norway, Mr. Støre, for the new support package for Ukraine – about 200 million dollars as part of the energy preparation for winter. The second is France. A powerful association of entrepreneurs – hundreds of thousands of businessmen, millions of owners, managers and employees. I am grateful to them for their support and understanding of what we are fighting for in Ukraine, understanding that this struggle is shared by all Europeans. The third appeal is to the participants of the security forum in Slovenia, in particular, to our friends – the leaders of the countries of Central Europe and the Balkans. In the evening, I signed a decree awarding our warriors. 141 combatants were awarded state awards, ten of them posthumously. It is very important – today I had the honor to present the Gold Star Orders to the relatives, families of Heroes perished while performing combat missions. Eternal memory to all our heroes! Eternal glory to all those who fight for freedom for our entire land! Glory to Ukraine!

Here is the Ukrainian MOD’s operational update for today:

The operational update regarding the russian invasion on 06.00, on August 29, 2022 Glory to Ukraine! The one hundred eighty-seventh (186) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion continues. There are no major changes on the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions. On the last day, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure with barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bilopilla, Hai, Katerynivka, Myropilla, and Vodolaga of the Sumy oblast. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled territories near Peremoha, Svitlychne, Husarivka, Borshchova, Zalyman, Slatyne, Nove, Ivanivka, Ruska Lozova, and Sosnivka from tanks, combat vehicles, and rocket artillery. Made an air strike near Nove. Continues intensive aerial reconnaissance of the UAV. In the Slovyansk direction, shelling was recorded from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS near Kurulka, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne, Krasnopilla, and Adamivka. The enemy used reconnaissance UAVs. It tried to carry out a pointless reconnaissance by combat in the area of ​​the village of Dolyna, suffered losses and withdrew. In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy carried out assaults near Bohorodychne, without success. In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from existing artillery systems was recorded near Hryhorivka, Siversk and Ivano-Daryivka. The occupiers also used aviation to strike in the Hryhorivka area. In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, Shumy, Yakovlivka, Zaytseve, and Kodema. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Yakovlivka and Kodema. Continued aerial reconnaissance of the UAV in the specified direction. The enemy’s attempts to conduct offensive battles near Kodema and Zaitsevo were stopped by Ukrainian defenders. In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Avdiivka, Vodyane, Vesele, Maryinka, Oleksandropil and Tonenke were affected by the fire. In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy conducted offensive battles in the area of ​​Pervomaiske, without success. In the direction of Novopavlivka, the positions of our troops were shelled from tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Konstyantynivka and Novoukrainka. The enemy used aircraft to strike in the area of ​​Volodymyrivka. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shelled positions from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhnianka, Shevchenko, Poltavka, Bilohirya, and Novopil. Airstrikes were carried out near Novopole and Novosilka. In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Takes measures to replenish losses. The available artillery systems and tanks shelled the infrastructure in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Prybuzke, Novohryhorivka, Pervomaiske, Kvitneve, Kobzartsi, Yakovlivka, Potemkine, Trudolyubivka, Dobryanka, Tavriyske, Shevchenkove, Lyubomyrivka, Bereznehuvate. It used aviation near Novohryhorivka and Andriivka to carry out the strikes. Reconnaissance UAVs of the occupiers were active. In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy’s naval group focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly on the defensive and are ready for any changes in the operational situation. The destruction of enemy command posts of various levels and ammunition depots continues. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!

Here is today’s assessment from the British MOD:

They did not publish an updated map for today.

In order from oldest to most recent, here are former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s last three assessments with updated and annotated maps regarding the situation in Kherson (the first tweet has a typo in the date, that should be 29 AUG, not 19 AUG):

KHERSON /0130 UTC 19 AUG/ Partisans & SOF continue to undertake personnel interdiction missions against collaborators and informers. Aleksei Kovalev, deputy head of agriculture for the RU occupation government, was shot to death in Kherson on 28 AUG. pic.twitter.com/1np1VsWxL5 — Chuck Pfarrer (@ChuckPfarrer) August 29, 2022

//FLASH TRAFFIC// KHERSON / 1500 UTC 29 AUG/ Sources indicate that Ukrainian forces have opened a broad based offensive against Kherson. pic.twitter.com/0YgOJMaLiS — Chuck Pfarrer (@ChuckPfarrer) August 29, 2022

KHERSON /2230 UTC 29 AUG / UKR troops have begun a coordinated offensive in Kherson Oblast. Some reports credit UKR forces with a crossing of the Inhulets River. Artillery strikes target RU ammo depots in Kherson andNova Kakhovka. Details are evolving as combat continues. pic.twitter.com/RdpeEthI4h — Chuck Pfarrer (@ChuckPfarrer) August 29, 2022

Ukraine’s big counteroffensive in the south seems to be underway. “Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region,” said South Command spox Nataliya Humenyuk. Follows weeks of missile attacks on Russian military depots, command centers. https://t.co/iXvdPGFVXw — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 29, 2022

Here’s several pieces of analysis from The Kyiv Independent‘s defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko:

Let’s be careful about the reported Ukrainian breakthrough in Kherson Oblast.

Fighting has indeed been hard and Ukrainian artillery worked all night long.

Let’s see what comes next before we start expecting something really HUGE. pic.twitter.com/HtPUek8pLL — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 29, 2022

So – the Ukrainian military has launched multiple attacks on Russian positions in the Kherson region.

We’ll see how huge the situation is. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 29, 2022

My theory on what’s happening: the Ukrainian military has found a weak spot in Russian defenses in Kherson Oblast (possibly on the southern bank of the Inhulets River) and decided to deliver a strike.

I think it’s at the tactical level, but we’ll see. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 29, 2022

Russian milbloggers also confirm Ukrainian tactical progress in Kherson Oblast. Look like Ukrainian forces have probably had a local rush through Russian defenses on the Inhulets River bank and are trying to consolidate their success. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 29, 2022

From “Kyiv will fall within 72 hours” to “Russian defenses in Kherson Oblast have been broken.”

Goodnight from Ukraine. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 29, 2022

Here’s The Kyiv Post‘s reporting:

Having repeatedly announced plans for a counterattack on Kherson, it seems that today the Ukrainian army has begun implementing orders to liberate the South of Ukraine from Russian occupiers. According to an operational group of Ukrainian troops, “Kakhovka,” on August 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the occupying force’s first line of defense near Kherson, and the 109th DPR regiment withdrew from its positions. Russian paratroopers, who were the DPR regiment’s support, also fled the battlefield. “Ukraine has a brilliant chance to regain the territories, with the help of HIMARS. Almost all the large bridges in Kherson have already been destroyed – the Russian army have been cut off from the supply of weapons and personnel from Crimea,” the message stated. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched offensive actions in many directions in the south of Ukraine, the head of the joint press center of the Security and Defense Forces “South”, Nataliya Humenyuk, announced on Ukrainian T.V. news. Explosions can be heard throughout Kherson region. Massive attacks on Russian bases in Beryslav and Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, have been recorded. There are also reports of strikes on Russian infantry.

Girkin: [Ukrainian] Missile strikes at the ferry and bridge crossing in Kherson continue (i.e. every opportunity for Russians to retreat is under fire.) — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 29, 2022

Zaporizhzhia:

In addition, the occupiers are forcing Ukrainians to cover up the traces of the crimes of the Russian army fighters. Thus, the personnel of the power plant are forced to cover up bullet holes from Russian shelling on the building. Full interview: https://t.co/GymLX5kiz4 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 29, 2022

Russian media say 65-year-old Elena Belova, who set fire to a Russian military official's car in Moscow, was kidnapped by Ukrainian special forces, hypnotized and taught by them how to burn cars. An absurd fairy tale to mask public opposition to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine. https://t.co/fRG5lc0mkr — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) August 28, 2022

