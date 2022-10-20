This is a great example of how low farm wages lead straight into dysfunctional food systems.
On what planet is the most effective way to load multiple tons of goods on a truck "Have someone chuck it in the air 5 gallons at a time"? https://t.co/KMLWOugWSx
— Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) October 18, 2022
Dr. Sarah Taber is always a worthwhile read, if you’re curious about where our food comes from:
Obviously this wrecks people’s bodies.
But it also takes so long to move the goods that the only way to make it pencil out is pay people nothing.
Hence the myth, “Oh farm jobs just can’t pay well.” 🙄
Nope. That’s from underinvestment, not “farming’s just like that.”
But there are other problems with relying this much on manual labor.
Getting thrown around like this bruises & crushes the product. Crushed, leaky produce makes everything else around it mold too.
Bad handling is a direct cause of food waste!
I appreciate a job well done as much as the next person. People do manual labor jobs with the same skill and precision as professional athletes, and they should get the same recognition for that skill.
But “ooh nice job” recognition doesn’t pay the rent. Manual workers shouldn’t just get oohed and ahhed over when their tiktoks go viral.
They should get paid enough to save and send their kids to school.
And if they were, most of the jobs they have wouldn’t exist anymore.
Jobs like this exist because both the goods and the people throwing them around are disposable. That’s what jobs like this are about.
It’s just weird how fast “respect for workers” bleeds into look-how-much-I-support-the-common-man performances that ignore what those jobs really mean for human lives or supply chains. that is all.
(also this isn’t about OP [original poster], which is a crop physics appreciation post that I support 100%)
(it’s just some thoughts on how videos of people doing hands-on work tend to get interpreted on social media in general)
There seems to be some confusion in the replies about what I mean by “equipment for this job.”
In this case the tech solution is a conveyor belt. They’re rugged, widely available, & not expensive.
They’re making this guy do this bc they’re too cheap for a conveyor belt.
“There’s manual labor!” =/= “it’s a remote, poor subsistence farm.”
Pay attention to the video. It’s got:
-A big crew
-A truck with 5+ tons of perishable goods. This means reliable roads that lead to a bulk market in 1-2 hrs drive.
-Electric/cell phone towers in the background.
This is a cash crop farm, not a subsistence operation.
And it’s got enough access to infrastructure that it’s clear they don’t use manual labor bc it’s the only option. It’s about low labor costs, not lack of alternatives.
keep the salty replies coming, i live to crush agrarian pipe dreams with basic logistics & labor economics.
Did the asshole caucus just have a meeting or something?
Within the last 1-2 hrs, the angry replies & QTs have shifted to “But what would poor people even DO if we didn’t GIVE them jobs that destroy their bodies.”
I’m sure that if you asked them, all those people would insist they Love & Respect The Common Worker.
But give them the right prompts, & their real thoughts on the poor come spilling out. “They’re dangerous, inadequate, & couldn’t survive without generous patronage of the rich.”
This attitude has a name. It’s called paternalism.
It’s the idea that poor people are fundamentally broken and dependent on wealthier people to “give” them things.
Meanwhile back in real life, it’s wealthy people who can’t survive without poor people giving them labor & advice.
I hope that someday, we can answer the question, How did Homo sapiens survive before rich people arrived to give us all jobs.
Looks like the original video was made in Turkey.
Possibly.
At least, the language associated with it is Turkish. https://t.co/KtH21BietU
— Nobilis Reed (@Nobilis) October 19, 2022
