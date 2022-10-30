Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This fight is for everything.

We still have time to mess this up!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

No one could have predicted…

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Respite / Respite Thread: Laughter is Good

Respite Thread: Laughter is Good

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

geg6 posted this on her FB page and I had to steal it.

Albatrossy sent me this one:

These are all me, LOL

 

I think someone sent this to me, but I didn’t make a note when I bookmarked the video. Identify yourself!

Zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo thwarted an escape attempt by a flock of their penguins after following a trail of wet footprints. The zoo joked, “Perhaps our penguins [have] seen ‘The Penguins of Madagascar’ too much?” in a statement posted with the video on November 10.

I am off to the Botanic Gardens for their Halloween event and then out to dinner. I’m hoping there will be some ice cream involved somehow. Have fun and share some videos/stories that make you laugh. So I can come back later and enjoy some more smiles.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • geg6
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NotMax
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Taking care of penguins has to be one of the Best Jobs Ever.

      Ice cream baby is a complete hoot–grabs entire scoop, shoves into face. Reminded of when mom finally relented from her role as organic nazi and gave our toddler her first taste of chocolate. Her bug-eyed look of delight and wonder had no precedent and at twenty, she retains the craving formed in an instant that day. Super picky, of course. “Hershey? What’s that?”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      geg6

      That baby cracked me up this morning when I really needed it. We got a last minute call from  the agent who listed our house yesterday for a showing this morning and we were not prepared for it. I really want to sell this house but I needed a day to get it ready!  Never expected such quick movement. We have another at 10:30 am tomorrow and I am just freaking out.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.