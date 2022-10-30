geg6 posted this on her FB page and I had to steal it.

Albatrossy sent me this one:

This deserves another time. This kid. pic.twitter.com/DlPYP2p7bm — jonathan slater☮️ (@jonslater37) September 21, 2022

These are all me, LOL

I think someone sent this to me, but I didn’t make a note when I bookmarked the video. Identify yourself!

Zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo thwarted an escape attempt by a flock of their penguins after following a trail of wet footprints. The zoo joked, “Perhaps our penguins [have] seen ‘The Penguins of Madagascar’ too much?” in a statement posted with the video on November 10.

I am off to the Botanic Gardens for their Halloween event and then out to dinner. I’m hoping there will be some ice cream involved somehow. Have fun and share some videos/stories that make you laugh. So I can come back later and enjoy some more smiles.