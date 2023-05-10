Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Remember Michael Fanone, the plainspoken former DC cop who was assaulted and nearly killed by the violent mob Donald Trump wound up and sent to the Capitol on 1/6/2021? Fanone is not happy about CNN hosting a Trump 2024 campaign townhall tonight.

Fanone has been a CNN contributor for more than a year, but he put his money where his mouth is in a Rolling Stone piece published today: “CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me KilledDonald Trump tried to end American democracy. Why is CNN throwing him a rehabilitation party?”

Good question. After reminding readers that Trump is “an authoritarian who will use any means at his disposal, including violence, to remain in power” and noting Trump’s ongoing valorization of violent insurrectionists and white supremacist scumbags in his quest to regain power, former Officer Fanone answers his own question, excoriating the network and calling out its “leadership,” scare quotes and all.

The whole thing is worth reading, but here’s an excerpt:

In a recent trip to CNN’s Washington, D.C. Bureau, I sat silently in the green room as guests, anchors and employees filtered through and clamored about how outrageous it was that CBS would give Marjorie Taylor Green an interview on its prestigious 60 Minutes series. Good question? I hope my fellow CNN employees have the balls to raise those same questions with the network executives.

CNN is a major American cable news outlet whose viewers trust that they are being given accurate reporting of events to the best of the network’s ability. With this trust comes an obligation and commitment to their viewers. In the past, CNN has recognized the dangers of allowing election deniers a public platform and would not allow them on-air. Under new “leadership,” that policy has been discarded as evidenced by CNN’s decision to allow the chief election denier, former President Donald J. Trump, a prominent time slot in its evening lineup. As if Trump was a normal candidate, who had not attempted to steal an election by force. In the wake of Jan. 6, Trump’s ability to communicate to the masses was essentially stripped away from him. Twitter banned him for “life”. No major media outlets would have him on. So what has changed?

I’ve heard the network’s attempts to justify this clear reversal. The “He’s the frontrunner in the Republican primary” argument. Somehow the network’s ”ethical” responsibility changed from preventing election deniers a platform regardless of the topic, to giving those same individuals a huge platform to disseminate their lies. I don’t believe for one second that this is about journalistic integrity. It’s about ratings and money. Sometimes things are exactly as they appear, and this appears to be an attempt by a major media outlet struggling with its ratings to attract disenfranchised viewers. To me, allowing Trump an open forum on a major television news network is the moral equivalent of putting an AR-15 in the hands of someone mentally unstable. Whether words or bullets — and I have seen firsthand the effects of both — they are equally dangerous in the mouths or hands of those who have shown us time and time again what their true intentions are.

Well, the man is right. I hope CNN boss Chris Licht, who signed off on the decision to throw a rehabilitation party for Trump, doesn’t double down on that error by firing Fanone.

Kaitlan Collins, whom Trump once ejected from a Rose Garden event because he was peeved about an earlier question, will be the moderator. She used to work for Tucker Carlson’s online rag and tends to fluff Repubs in general, IMO, if not Trump specifically.

The audience will be Repub primary voters in New Hampshire, so I don’t envy Collins the task of trying to keep the townhall from going completely off the rails if she attempts to interrupt The Beast’s litany of grievances. I’m almost tempted to watch because it is sure to be a trainwreck. But Fanone is correct, damn it. I’ll stick with baseball this evening.

Open thread.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      The absolute dedication to the maintenance of White Supremacy is what’s going on here.

      The gaslighting that we were subjected to for four years…they are still at that point.

      Like everything we didn’t already know was true about Trump….We still know.

      And, they pretend.

      Their dedication to BOTH SIDES.

      And, to normalize this muthaphucka will never not grate on me as Black American.

      There is absolutely. In no way whatsoever. That anyone non-White would be afforded this.

      And, even though I always knew in my mind…to see it happen in real time, in front of my face, will never cease to irk me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      Well put, I agree with everything you said.

       

      Also too, even if T***p was a normal politician and the GOP were a sane party, it is still 18 months to the election.   Christ, can’t we have a rest for even a bit?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed — Donald Trump tried to end American democracy. Why is CNN throwing him a rehabilitation party?”

      Damn good question. It is reprehensible that the media insists on treating Trump as though he is an ordinary candidate running for president.

      They should not ignore his lies and obfuscations. They do not have to give him a free, convenient political platform, especially if they are unwilling to challenge him in any way.

      Trump can do his rallies. CNN does not need to give him a forum.

      Reply
    Ajabu

      Ajabu

      My wife is terrified that TFG is going to get back in. We moved here from Saint Croix 12 years ago. I suggested going back. Her response was the USVI is an American territory and we can no longer be safe there. She may be right, but I hope not…

      Reply
    RaflW

      RaflW

      Fanone’s piece is excecllent. I’d add that, given the jury verdict yesterday, CNN is also saying that being found liable for sexual assault and defamation to the point of a $5M judgement isn’t basis for cancelling an hour long free campaign spot for a candidate.

      What other politician, what other race would a network say “Sure, he’s now been officially marked by a jury of nine as a sexual assaulter, but we just gotta run with this”?

      CNN can ESAD. They’re flat out saying “Me too is over. We’ll put a sexual assaulter on TV and be proud of it.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      “Even the liberal CNN…”

      The media cannot quit Trump. These are the same asshats who would show an empty dais and adoring crowd, while waiting for the perpetually late Trump to arrive at his rallies. You NEVER saw this for Hillary events. Free teevee is best teevee and they’re lined up again, to give him all he wants. Now that he’s a rapistsexualassaultist it makes him more interesting.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      Good for Officer Fanone.

      CNN is shameless.  I hope this blows back so badly on them.  They should cancel it.

      Reply
    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      I hope this results in Chris Licht getting fired.

      ETA:  Is it possible Trump could end up in more legal trouble if he continues to defame EJ Carroll?

      Reply
    E.

      E.

      Simple problem inherent to capitalism. Trump has enormous exchange value to CNN. The fact his use value is deeply negative to the country is not relevant. Capitalism cares about exchange, not value.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eversor

      @rikyrah:

      White CHRISTIAN supremecy quit dodging the role of that horrid religion in all of this.  As long as you avoid it they win, and you are helping them win.  They keep openly saying its about Christianity and people keep giving it a pass and everyone who is not actively anti Christianity might is just as fucked up as the Trump voters.

      Reply
    artem1s

      artem1s

      One mention of stolen elections by TFG on CNN’s air and I hope Dominion files another lawsuit.

      Reply
    Wanderer

      Wanderer

      CNN and other networks began this mess by their coverage of endless empty podiums after that fateful elevator ride.  I am insulted that CNN continues this practice after yesterday’s court decision.  Just STAY HOME CNN.  There is nothing to be gained by irresponsible actions.

      Reply
    Shalimar

      Shalimar

      I have high blood pressure. I will only watch Trump if you promise he will spontaneously combust like a Spinal Tap drummer.

      Reply
    JMG

      JMG

      There is no need to ever watch Trump on TV. Someone, either online or in real life, will tell you all about it shortly after or during his appearance. If I want to see a train wreck tonight I’ll watch the Maple Leafs.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Michael Bersin

      The final set of images, audio, and transcripts from Monday’s Warrensburg, Missouri City Council meeting – during the public comment portion of the agenda. Right wingnut pearl clutchers have been demanding a city ordinance banning drag shows (most of the complainers live outside the city limits) because of a family friendly Pride Festival scheduled at a private venue on June 3rd.

      One of the ringleaders (obviously fuzzy about all kinds of simple concepts):

      …Um, we’ve talked a lot about rights. And what I realize, I think, anyway, what I realize is there was no vote taken about having a drag queen show in the Warrensburg area. It just appeared. So anybody who didn’t particularly want it really never even got to have a vote about that.

      So now, belatedly, we’re coming forward and saying we don’t want that for children. We simply don’t want it for children.

      [….]

      The bottom line is that drag queen exposure for kids just helps confuse them. And it’s a mean trick. It obvious, it, I mean, it is. If somebody had thrown that in my face when I was a kid I probably would have run out screaming. And that’s the truth. I would have started crying and run away.

      Um, it’s, it’s not fair. It is just not a fair thing to do to children. It mixes them up, it confuses them.

      So, I do also request that the city do, uh, a municipal ordinance to ban drag queen shows for children, for children. Let’s not mix them up anymore. Life’s hard enough. Thanks. 

      The venue and vendors have been receiving threats.

      Addressing Bigotry – Warrensburg, Missouri City Council Meeting – May 8, 2023 – part 5

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I’ll think I’ll stick to watching clips posted here. Good on Fanone for sticking to his principles

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Shalimar

      @eversor: As an atheist, fuck off.  None of these racist assholes would be any less racist without their church.  Christianity isn’t at fault for everything.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      different-church-lady

      I hope CNN boss Chris Licht, who signed off on the decision to throw a rehabilitation party for Trump, doesn’t double down on that error by firing Fanone.

      [FREEZE FRAME]

      SUBTITLE: “Six weeks later he doubled down on that error and fired Fanone.”

      Reply
    Josie

      Josie

      I totally agree with Officer Fanone. I read his book, and I encourage anyone who has not to pick it up. This guy is the real deal. CNN would do well to pay attention to what he is saying. They are helping to imperil us all.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      E.

      @Shalimar:  Actually I suspect a great many of them would be less racist without their church. But it’s the church, not the religion, promoting the racism.

      Reply
    Butch

      Butch

      Well, I just deleted CNN.com from the bookmarks and then realized the sock drawer is such a mess that I couldn’t possibly take time away from that task to watch CNN.  I’ll just have to pass.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Shalimar

      @Elizabelle: E. Jean Carroll has cause of action for a new lawsuit every time he defames her, yes.  And “he keeps saying exactly what a jury already found was defamation” is a great legal argument.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      different-church-lady

      I’m looking forward to the Chyron that says, “SEXUAL PREDATOR AND FORMER PRESIDENT TO SPEAK MOMENTARILY”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      E.

      @eversor: Eversor have you ever read the Bible? The Gospels, at least the first three, are full of elegance, grace, and poetry. They are a beautiful argument against power politics in favor of communal values. As a non religious person I can separate the religion from the church. There are many churches, one Bible. I have never attended church but I can readily see how far many have diverged from their Biblical foundations.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      @Elizabelle: And it’s not an *open* town hall. 400 selected GQP and right-leaning Independents will be the audience. No Democrats.

      Just call it what it is: A CNN hosted MAGA RALLY.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      trollhattan

      @Michael Bersin:

      what I realize is there was no vote taken about having a drag queen show in the Warrensburg area. It just appeared.

       

      This cracks me up. Does every single thing in the city which “just appears” require a vote ahead of time? The ice cream truck? Snow? Migrating birds?

      “No vote, no blizzard. It’s the law.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      BellyCat

      @E.: Yup. And anyone watching the CNN coverage reinforces their capitalist incentives.  (Fanone is a treasure — PREACH IT!)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      different-church-lady

      @E.: When I was a kid I read the New Testament for kicks. I was thinking, “Wow, lotta good stories in here.”

      I think our friend the Sor has a point: there’s a lot of unhealthy resonances between the fascists and the theocrats, but that point has been taken too far. And your point is correct: there’s religion, and then there’s what’s done with religion, and they’re not always the same.

      Reply

