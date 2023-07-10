The "missing" Hunter Biden witness the GOP was promising for a while there was just charged by the DOJ with being a Chinese spy. https://t.co/lLiVEmfrU1
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 10, 2023
The Republicans' new Hunter Biden "whistleblower" was just indicted for being an agent for China.
Also charged with arms trafficking, violating sanctions against Iran and making false statements to the feds.https://t.co/iXHA1NNXMb
— Luke O'Brien (@lukeobrien) July 10, 2023
The leader of a U.S. think tank has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China, as well as seeking to broker the sale of weapons and Iranian oil, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Gal Luft, a citizen of the United States and Israel, is accused of recruiting and paying a former high-ranking U.S. government official on behalf of principals based in China in 2016, without registering as a foreign agent as required by law.
Prosecutors did not identify the former official, but said he was working as an adviser to the then president-elect Donald Trump at the time. Luft is accused of pushing the adviser to support policies favorable to China, including by drafting comments in the adviser’s name published in a Chinese newspaper…
Luft, 57, was arrested in February in Cyprus on U.S. charges, but fled after being released on bail while awaiting extradition, prosecutors said. He is not currently in U.S. custody.
Luft is co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, which describes itself as a Washington, D.C.-based think tank focused on energy, security and economic trends…
Timeline:
Gal Luft was arrested for allegedly acting as an unregistered foreign agent in February.
Released on bail, he fled.
GOP Rep. Comer claimed "we can't track down the [Hunter Biden] informant" in May.
Luft put out a videos 5 days ago.
DOJ announced charges today.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 10, 2023
Professional Never-Trump Republican:
So the guy who was supposedly gonna blow the whistle on Biden taking payments from foreigners was actually *paying off Trump admin officials himself on behalf of China* !!! Could this be more on the nose?
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 10, 2023
This is what James Comer said *yesterday* about his fake whistleblower who was just indicted for being a Chinese spy:
"He's very credible and the people on MSNBC who made fun of me when I said we had an informant that was missing, they should feel like fools right now. And this… pic.twitter.com/hvAYweK3tt
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 10, 2023
Never retreat, never apologize!
That awkward moment when the guy you are touting as a “whistleblower” is indicted as a Chinese spy. https://t.co/WXcH7ikAUP
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 11, 2023
