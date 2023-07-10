Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In my day, never was longer.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Bark louder, little dog.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

This blog will pay for itself.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

The words do not have to be perfect.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Repubs in Disarray Open Thread: Smoke, Mirrors, Spies…

Repubs in Disarray Open Thread: Smoke, Mirrors, Spies…

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The leader of a U.S. think tank has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China, as well as seeking to broker the sale of weapons and Iranian oil, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.

Gal Luft, a citizen of the United States and Israel, is accused of recruiting and paying a former high-ranking U.S. government official on behalf of principals based in China in 2016, without registering as a foreign agent as required by law.

Prosecutors did not identify the former official, but said he was working as an adviser to the then president-elect Donald Trump at the time. Luft is accused of pushing the adviser to support policies favorable to China, including by drafting comments in the adviser’s name published in a Chinese newspaper…

Luft, 57, was arrested in February in Cyprus on U.S. charges, but fled after being released on bail while awaiting extradition, prosecutors said. He is not currently in U.S. custody.

Luft is co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, which describes itself as a Washington, D.C.-based think tank focused on energy, security and economic trends…

Professional Never-Trump Republican:

Never retreat, never apologize!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • dmsilev
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jeffro
  • John Cole
  • kindness
  • mrmoshpotato
  • p.a.
  • RepubAnon
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • TS

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      RepubAnon

      So, the Chinese Government was possibly paying this guy to lie about Hunter Biden?  Indeed, every Republican accusation is a confession.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      See, this is just PROOF that the Biden administration is trying to COVER UP the nonexistent but WIDELY ALLEGED crimes of Hunter Biden by PROSECUTING the guy who allegedly was a WITNESS to the nonexistent crimes just because he was a Chinese agent!  It’s totally biased and unfair!  Impeach!!!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      The “missing” Hunter Biden witness the GOP was promising for a while there was just charged by the DOJ with being a Chinese spy.

      Hi RethugliSHITS!  Up your asses with big mouth basses! 🐟💩🖕🖕🖕

      Added 👇🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

      Also charged with arms trafficking, violating sanctions against Iran and making false statements to the feds.

      Well then!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Since Luft is an Israeli citizen as well, if he were connected in any way to Netanyahu, that would be just *chef’s kiss* of ratfuckers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      @p.a.:

      Since Luft is an Israeli citizen as well, if he were connected in any way to Netanyahu, that would be just *chef’s kiss* of ratfuckers. 

      Hot fucking slap them with raw shrimp DAMN!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      Had this happened to a Democratic operative those same TV ‘Journalists’ would have openly laughed him off the air and called him a traitor.  But no, it’s a Republican operative so he is given the benefit of doubt that he is fighting the Deep State.  And Republicans are off & running with the life jacket thrown them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @RepubAnon: So, the Chinese Government was possibly paying this guy to lie about Hunter Biden?

      To be fair, it’s quite possible Luft was freelancing for both the Chinese government *and* the US Republican party.

      (Also probably other governments, as will no doubt come out in the near future.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      Tim Miller still sucks Dump’s orange dick.

      Bitchslap Timmy Miller (and the rest of the Bulwark bitchasses) all to way to Russia, so they can go suck Putin’s asshole.

      Oh how they wanted Hillary to win…

      For four years of beating the shit out of her in the papers for money!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Albatrossity

      I’m agreeing with the second-dumbest Senator here, but I too would like to see this guy testify before a Congressional Committee. But I will need more popcorn!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      That awkward moment when the guy you are touting as a “whistleblower” is indicted as a Chinese spy.

      If anyone who held a real job showed this (hilariously) terrible judgment, their ass would be justifiably fired. The failsons of the GOP get to continue governing the rest of us. God.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      The guy’s name – Luft – didn’t make the court think that he might be a flight risk??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      hey they’re going to squawk and yell “DEEP STATE!!!1!” no matter what, so we – and by “we” I mean “America” – ought to roll all their criminal asses right the fuck up and let ’em go nuts ratting each other out.

      oh and when I said ‘they’ and ‘their’ I meant ALL of them – every single GOP official, every GOP-friendly media ‘personality’, every RWNJ podcaster, every last one of them.  fucking charge them, try them, and then lock ’em up and throw away the key.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.