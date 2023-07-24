(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: I’m going to cover a bit of what is going on in Israel at the end of this post. The Bottom Line Up Front from a nat-sec is that imagine if the majority of JSOC, the US Navy, US Marine Corps, and US Army Aviators all resigned effective immediately and significant portions of the Intelligence Community, both ops and analysis, were threatening to do so as well. Right now Israel couldn’t deter a girl scout troupe. While I hope it does not happen, I expect Iran to attack sooner rather than later.

Russia continues to bombard civilian targets in Odesa. Including the granaries and food warehouses.

russian terrorists continue their war on grain. Last night, they attacked the grain infrastructure on the Danube River with Shaheds. Three drones were shot down by air defense. Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, six people were injured and a grain hangar and cargo storage… pic.twitter.com/TY7S0IOvtq — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 24, 2023

The solution to this problem is actually quite simple: a couple of well placed Patriot batteries.

The simple math of war. The issue of protecting the key grain export port of Reni on the border with Romania (NATO) is one additional Patriot or SAMP/T system that will immediately go into operation, as the Ukrainian military knows how to work with these systems. The issue of… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 24, 2023

Of course the issue here is getting the US or one of our allies to send a couple of more Patriot batteries and the ammo for them into theater ASAP.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia must lose every day – that’s fair – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! A brief report on this day. I held a special format of the Staff meeting. We focused mostly on frontline issues. There were reports from the Commander-in-Chief, the commanders of the main directions, and the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate. Maximum attention is paid to those areas where we are moving forward and those where Ukrainian forces are on the defensive. In all areas, the first task is to destroy the occupiers, their equipment, supplies, warehouses, and headquarters as much as possible. Russia must lose every day – that’s fair. And I thank all our warriors who ensure this: all our soldiers, sailors, petty officers, sergeants, officers and generals. It is very important that our defense and security forces, our entire state, work as a single team for the sake of defense. At the Staff meeting, of course, we also thoroughly discuss all issues related to protection against Russian missile and drone terror. Protection of our people, our cities, our ports, the Black Sea grain corridor. We are preparing powerful responses to Russian terrorists’ attacks. I also held several political meetings, in particular on the European Union and our integration. This year we are to start negotiations on membership. Ukraine is fully prepared for this – we are doing what is necessary on our part. And we are doing everything possible to ensure that the EU is also fully prepared. Exactly this year. I also held a major meeting with government officials and our experts on international relations on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through the territory of European countries. There is a very important agreement with the European Commission regarding September 15, which is the last day of restrictions on our grain exports, and we believe that the European side will fulfill its obligations on this date, when the temporary restrictions will cease to be in effect. Any extension of the restrictions is absolutely unacceptable and outright non-European. Europe has the institutional capacity to act more rationally than to close a border for a particular product. We are working very actively with everyone to find a solution that is in line with the spirit of our Europe. And one more thing. Occasionally, once a month, I send a special letter of gratitude to those warriors who have distinguished themselves on the frontline. Last week, I sent such a written gratitude to our glorious 56th Mariupol separate motorized infantry brigade. To all its warriors and brigade commanders. And today I received the chevron of the 56th brigade – it is already here in my office, on the board with other chevrons. And a flag signed by the guys. Thank you very much, warriors! Thank you very much, heroes! Glory to all who fight for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who makes Ukraine stronger! Glory to Ukraine!

Odesa:

More footage of damaged Odesa city center 💔 pic.twitter.com/CmprEKNj4c — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) July 23, 2023

Railworkers from all over Ukraine unite to support Odesa: 'Stay strong, people of Odessa, you are resilient! And we stand with you!'. In Kharkiv, Dnipro, Uzhhorod, Lviv, and Kyiv they say this when sending trains to unbreakable Odesa. Ukraine stands united 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/l5YpyT7QGC — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) July 24, 2023

Bakhmut:

Wow, Deep State detects pretty solid Ukrainian advances south of Bakhmut over the last 24 hours.

The situation near Karmazynivka (the Svatove sector) where Russians had a dangerous leap forward the other day, seems to be stabilizing. pic.twitter.com/5ESI0DIdrx — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 24, 2023

What’s left of Bakhmut.

The hellscape of Russian liberation. pic.twitter.com/rXqXIy2lGe — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 24, 2023

Vuhledar Axis:

V/N- VUHLEDAR AXIS /1430 UTC 24 JUL/ RU units launch failed attacks west of T-05-18 HWY axis. Ukraine breaks up Russian probes at Pryiutne and south of Rivnopil, driving RU forces back to zero line. pic.twitter.com/uLds3BRrEF — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 24, 2023

Khakovka Reservoir:

RUSSIA’S MISTAKE: @Fireblade577 posts this satellite photo of the now empty Kakhovka Reservoir. The Dnipro River once secured RU’s western flank– the sabotage of the Kakhovka dam turned this barrier into a liability. The river can now be easily crossed by Ukrainian troops. https://t.co/9mS2UEJvHw pic.twitter.com/7LNaDKhNT6 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 24, 2023

Russian Occupied Donbas:

RELEASE THE BABUSHKAS!!!!

An unnamed babushka was on the line with the Ukrainian secret service revealing the location of the invader units. The occupier tells about his struggle against the babushka with pitiful music in the background. Resistance on occupied territories continues. pic.twitter.com/2ax4oeGK2M — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 24, 2023

Or it could have been one of these:

Vilne, Russian Occupied Crimea:

For the third time in the past week, an attack on Russian military depots in Crimea has been reported. This time, ammunition depots were reportedly attacked near the village of Vilne. ~155km from the front line. pic.twitter.com/UNOo0lrlkC — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 24, 2023

Two can play the game. Russia can attack Odesa and Kyiv. And Ukraine can put pressure on Crimea and, possibly, Moscow. We don’t have cruise missiles but there will be more and more drones on both sides as the war continues. The drones are an equalizer, but it takes time. 4X — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) July 24, 2023

Rybar says this morning raid on Crimea saw unusual paths for Ukrainian UAVs followed by 4 Storm Shadows which all hit their targets (ammunition depots). pic.twitter.com/MAExPfnZqQ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 24, 2023

Moscow:

Russian officials say two UAVs targeted Moscow this morning. One apparently damaged a Russian military building on Komsomolsky prospekt, which is near the MoD’s NTsUO building. https://t.co/r90crXGfmihttps://t.co/GUIlpDTlwRhttps://t.co/GrcIbjyEHAhttps://t.co/Ld4JcsAN85 pic.twitter.com/11AG1FAKij — Rob Lee (@RALee85) July 24, 2023

Less than 200 meters to the Russian MoD's National Defense Management Center (NTsUO). pic.twitter.com/coeKRbILWh — Rob Lee (@RALee85) July 24, 2023

Russia placed a Pantsir-S1 air defense system on top of National Defense Management Center earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/Gx1WxFPzf6 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) July 24, 2023

MYSTERY DRONE: @officejjsmart posts this video of this morning’s Ukrainian strike on Moscow. The type of drones used by UKR is unknown. This still frame shows one of the atatcking drones, and compares it to an IAI Harop UCAV. The Harop is not know to be in Ukrainian service. https://t.co/NjxNkgFkYE pic.twitter.com/EGn13i0wf6 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 24, 2023

Well this would explain some of the logistics issues that have slowed down the attempts to arm and resupply Ukraine:

This seems like something you probably don’t want in the public domain? That’s less than a week’s worth of shells at Ukraine’s rate of consumption. https://t.co/vwGJs3GD8J — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) July 24, 2023

I’m going to leave the Ukraine update there for tonight for a couple of items on Israel.

💥Welcome to Netanyahu's Israel pic.twitter.com/ZfhioaoeGt — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

First, my go to reporters and analysts are Noga Tarnopolsky, Anshel Pfeffer, Ronan Bergman, and Barak Ravid.

Earlier today Bibi’s coalition rammed through on a 64-0 vote – the opposition all walked out in protest once the negotiations on a compromise broke down – the first of the judicial reform laws. Israel does not have a written/formal constitution, which, quite frankly, is a good thing. Instead they have the Basic Laws, which function as a de facto Bill of Rights and constitution. The Israeli Supreme Court is a High Court of Justice. It is both the last court of appeal for criminal and civil matters and it is also the final say over whether something is constitutional. And constitutional means in line with the Basic Laws.

But Justice Minister Levin and Ben-Gvir are against and demand it go ahead as is. Threatening to break the coalition. Voting stalled. All this happening out in the open on the Knesset floor https://t.co/U33bgLpJcU — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) July 24, 2023

Meanwhile outside the Knesset pic.twitter.com/BVKfkRELan — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) July 24, 2023

Defense Minister Gallant and Justice Minister Levin arguing whether to delay the vote (as it’s ongoing in the Knesset plenum). Between them a prime minister who has no say on the proceedings pic.twitter.com/XYnr7W4C4t — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) July 24, 2023

The law eliminating the Reasonableness Standard passed its final reading 64-0 — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) July 24, 2023

That blue water coming out of the water cannons is skunk water. It isn’t just colored, it is liquid that has been treated with a chemical to produce a putrid, foul smell. It was invented by an Israeli company and, up till now, used on the Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank. The BBC has a description:

Police departments in the United States are reported to have bought a foul-smelling liquid developed in Israel to repel protesters. What is “skunk” and how is it used, asks Yolande Knell. It is a truly putrid stench. Palestinians who have been sprayed describe it as “worse than raw sewage” and “like a mixture of excrement, noxious gas and a decomposing donkey”. Invented by Israeli firm Odortec, skunk water was first used by the Israeli military against demonstrators in the occupied West Bank in 2008. Since then armoured vehicles equipped with water cannon spraying jets of the stinky liquid have become a regular sight. Although it may induce a gagging reflex, the company says skunk is made from “100% food-grade ingredients” and is “100% eco-friendly – harmless to both nature and people”. The secret recipe includes yeast, baking powder and water, which sounds innocent enough. But the scent can linger on skin and in the environment for days, sometimes longer. “Once I was trapped against a wall and covered head to toe in skunk,” a Palestinian photographer says. “Afterwards my car stank and my wife made me undress outside the house. One of my cameras was destroyed and the rest of my kit still smells.” A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told the BBC that skunk is “an effective, non-lethal, riot dispersal means” that can reduce the risk of casualties. The police, too, describe it as a “humane” option. Tear gas and rubber bullets are regularly used against angry crowds, and sometimes even live ammunition.

Lovely.

💥#Breaking: Most of special ops unit Sayeret Matkal's active duty reserves announce end of their service, crippling the force once commanded by Ehud Barak, in which Netanyahu served. In 1/2 hour after law was passed 100 active reserve fighters joined 272 signatories.(@pozailov1) pic.twitter.com/QcaWAcI0Ld — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

💥In Jerusalem, a reserve pilot sends a letter to his commander informing, "with a broken heart," of the termination of his reserve service. pic.twitter.com/Y3OLFKcpOi — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

💥Contra government pooh-poohing, @AmosHarel reports that hundreds of reservists have followed through on warnings & terminated their service in the active duty reserves– "the start of an avalanche." pic.twitter.com/ETYTiBq2Md — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

💥Mossad director David Barnea met earlier today with agents opposed to the judicial overhaul to discuss potential fallout. "If the situation reaches a constitutional crisis I’ll be on the right side, but right now isn’t the time," he said according to @N12News report. pic.twitter.com/KtO3Zsd0z4 — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

💥Two days ago this was funny. Today Netanyahu has turned himself into a wannabe caudillo whose generals are fleeing. https://t.co/KWM3xyr9PB — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

FIRE! Ready. Aim!

#Breaking: Netanyahu refused to meet IDF Chief of Staff before Knesset vote. pic.twitter.com/YvgXA9ZExu — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

🤷🏽‍♀️She probably said it because it is what the Netanyahous are telling the Biden administration/ https://t.co/2XW1Ukym5H — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

Here’s some analysis from Barak Ravid explaining exactly what is going:

"This is part of the grand scheme of things, it's not just about Israel" @BarakRavid talks to @yasminv about the geopolitical implications of the Knesset passing controversial new judicial laws in Israel. pic.twitter.com/h7EdhspUHl — Katy Tur Reports (@KatyOnMSNBC) July 24, 2023

What we’re seeing now is the same tactics, techniques, and procedures that Israel’s security forces first developed to deal with the Palestinians and then refined under the exceedingly long rule of Netanyahu in ever more extreme governments turned onto Israelis. Specifically and including Jewish Israelis, who are the representative average Israeli.

ברהנו טגניה טוען שהמפגינים בתל אביב מתעמתים עם שוטרים למרות שרואים תמונות בשידור חי מההפגנה בתל אביב בהן לא נראה שום עימות. מה נסגר? — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 24, 2023

Barhano Tagnia claims that the demonstrators in Tel Aviv are confronting the police even though they see live images from the demonstration in Tel Aviv in which no confrontation is seen. What is up?

אולי על העימותים האלה ברהנו טגניה דיבר https://t.co/6JUlT1CTf4 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 24, 2023

Ravid’s tweet machine translates as:

Perhaps it was these confrontations that Brahanu Tagnia was talking about

And Neira Kraus’s machine translates as:

Crazy documentation of police violence: Taking aside a protester. catch with the legs. When he is lying on the floor and helpless they start punching. And to hide from the cameras – the policemen stand in a wall that will hide the violence. Everything is live. @Meir_Marciano

I’ve seen dozens and dozens of videos of demonstrations and of the Israeli police and security forces trying to brutally suppress them. Don’t let anyone fool you, these demonstrations are not a sign or indicator of a healthy democracy. Rather, they are an indicator of a state that has been and is still being dragged into authoritarianism; in this case Jewish theocratic extremism in exchange for keeping Bibi’s tuchas out of prison. There is no going back to what Israel was this morning or a month ago or last year. That Israel no longer exists. What remains to be seen is what Israel actually emerges from this. Or if Israel can even survive its now weakened state in terms of its hostile neighbors.

That’s enough for tonight.

