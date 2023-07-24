Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 516: Odesa and Her Granaries Remain Russia's Targets of Choice

War for Ukraine Day 516: Odesa and Her Granaries Remain Russia’s Targets of Choice

by

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: I’m going to cover a bit of what is going on in Israel at the end of this post. The Bottom Line Up Front from a nat-sec is that imagine if the majority of JSOC, the US Navy, US Marine Corps, and US Army Aviators all resigned effective immediately and significant portions of the Intelligence Community, both ops and analysis, were threatening to do so as well. Right now Israel couldn’t deter a girl scout troupe. While I hope it does not happen, I expect Iran to attack sooner rather than later.

Russia continues to bombard civilian targets in Odesa. Including the granaries and food warehouses.

russian terrorists continue their war on grain. Last night, they attacked the grain infrastructure on the Danube River with Shaheds. Three drones were shot down by air defense. Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, six people were injured and a grain hangar and cargo storage tanks were destroyed.

The solution to this problem is actually quite simple: a couple of well placed Patriot batteries.

The simple math of war. The issue of protecting the key grain export port of Reni on the border with Romania (NATO) is one additional Patriot or SAMP/T system that will immediately go into operation, as the Ukrainian military knows how to work with these systems. The issue of protecting the historic center of Odesa and the Black Sea ports, which are strategically important for the Global South, is virtually the same. The value to global markets of losing these ports is thousands of times greater than the cost of just two missile defense systems. Conclusions? They are obvious.

Of course the issue here is getting the US or one of our allies to send a couple of more Patriot batteries and the ammo for them into theater ASAP.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia must lose every day – that’s fair – address by the President of Ukraine

24 July 2023 – 21:22

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

A brief report on this day.

I held a special format of the Staff meeting. We focused mostly on frontline issues.

There were reports from the Commander-in-Chief, the commanders of the main directions, and the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate. Maximum attention is paid to those areas where we are moving forward and those where Ukrainian forces are on the defensive. In all areas, the first task is to destroy the occupiers, their equipment, supplies, warehouses, and headquarters as much as possible. Russia must lose every day – that’s fair. And I thank all our warriors who ensure this: all our soldiers, sailors, petty officers, sergeants, officers and generals. It is very important that our defense and security forces, our entire state, work as a single team for the sake of defense.

At the Staff meeting, of course, we also thoroughly discuss all issues related to protection against Russian missile and drone terror. Protection of our people, our cities, our ports, the Black Sea grain corridor. We are preparing powerful responses to Russian terrorists’ attacks.

I also held several political meetings, in particular on the European Union and our integration. This year we are to start negotiations on membership. Ukraine is fully prepared for this – we are doing what is necessary on our part. And we are doing everything possible to ensure that the EU is also fully prepared. Exactly this year.

I also held a major meeting with government officials and our experts on international relations on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through the territory of European countries. There is a very important agreement with the European Commission regarding September 15, which is the last day of restrictions on our grain exports, and we believe that the European side will fulfill its obligations on this date, when the temporary restrictions will cease to be in effect. Any extension of the restrictions is absolutely unacceptable and outright non-European. Europe has the institutional capacity to act more rationally than to close a border for a particular product. We are working very actively with everyone to find a solution that is in line with the spirit of our Europe.

And one more thing.

Occasionally, once a month, I send a special letter of gratitude to those warriors who have distinguished themselves on the frontline. Last week, I sent such a written gratitude to our glorious 56th Mariupol separate motorized infantry brigade. To all its warriors and brigade commanders. And today I received the chevron of the 56th brigade – it is already here in my office, on the board with other chevrons. And a flag signed by the guys.

Thank you very much, warriors! Thank you very much, heroes!

Glory to all who fight for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who makes Ukraine stronger!

Glory to Ukraine!

Odesa:

Bakhmut:

Vuhledar Axis:

 

Khakovka Reservoir:

Russian Occupied Donbas:

RELEASE THE BABUSHKAS!!!!

Or it could have been one of these:

Vilne, Russian Occupied Crimea:

Moscow:

Well this would explain some of the logistics issues that have slowed down the attempts to arm and resupply Ukraine:

I’m going to leave the Ukraine update there for tonight for a couple of items on Israel.

First, my go to reporters and analysts are Noga Tarnopolsky, Anshel Pfeffer, Ronan Bergman, and Barak Ravid.

Earlier today Bibi’s coalition rammed through on a 64-0 vote – the opposition all walked out in protest once the negotiations on a compromise broke down – the first of the judicial reform laws. Israel does not have a written/formal constitution, which, quite frankly, is a good thing. Instead they have the Basic Laws, which function as a de facto Bill of Rights and constitution. The Israeli Supreme Court is a High Court of Justice. It is both the last court of appeal for criminal and civil matters and it is also the final say over whether something is constitutional. And constitutional means in line with the Basic Laws.

That blue water coming out of the water cannons is skunk water. It isn’t just colored, it is liquid that has been treated with a chemical to produce a putrid, foul smell. It was invented by an Israeli company and, up till now, used on the Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank. The BBC has a description:

Police departments in the United States are reported to have bought a foul-smelling liquid developed in Israel to repel protesters. What is “skunk” and how is it used, asks Yolande Knell.

It is a truly putrid stench. Palestinians who have been sprayed describe it as “worse than raw sewage” and “like a mixture of excrement, noxious gas and a decomposing donkey”.

Invented by Israeli firm Odortec, skunk water was first used by the Israeli military against demonstrators in the occupied West Bank in 2008. Since then armoured vehicles equipped with water cannon spraying jets of the stinky liquid have become a regular sight.

Although it may induce a gagging reflex, the company says skunk is made from “100% food-grade ingredients” and is “100% eco-friendly – harmless to both nature and people”.

The secret recipe includes yeast, baking powder and water, which sounds innocent enough. But the scent can linger on skin and in the environment for days, sometimes longer.

“Once I was trapped against a wall and covered head to toe in skunk,” a Palestinian photographer says.

“Afterwards my car stank and my wife made me undress outside the house. One of my cameras was destroyed and the rest of my kit still smells.”

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told the BBC that skunk is “an effective, non-lethal, riot dispersal means” that can reduce the risk of casualties. The police, too, describe it as a “humane” option.

Tear gas and rubber bullets are regularly used against angry crowds, and sometimes even live ammunition.

Lovely.

FIRE! Ready. Aim!

Here’s some analysis from Barak Ravid explaining exactly what is going:

What we’re seeing now is the same tactics, techniques, and procedures that Israel’s security forces first developed to deal with the Palestinians and then refined under the exceedingly long rule of Netanyahu in ever more extreme governments turned onto Israelis. Specifically and including Jewish Israelis, who are the representative average Israeli.

Barhano Tagnia claims that the demonstrators in Tel Aviv are confronting the police even though they see live images from the demonstration in Tel Aviv in which no confrontation is seen. What is up?

Ravid’s tweet machine translates as:

Perhaps it was these confrontations that Brahanu Tagnia was talking about

And Neira Kraus’s machine translates as:

Crazy documentation of police violence: Taking aside a protester. catch with the legs. When he is lying on the floor and helpless they start punching. And to hide from the cameras – the policemen stand in a wall that will hide the violence. Everything is live. @Meir_Marciano

I’ve seen dozens and dozens of videos of demonstrations and of the Israeli police and security forces trying to brutally suppress them. Don’t let anyone fool you, these demonstrations are not a sign or indicator of a healthy democracy. Rather, they are an indicator of a state that has been and is still being dragged into authoritarianism; in this case Jewish theocratic extremism in exchange for keeping Bibi’s tuchas out of prison. There is no going back to what Israel was this morning or a month ago or last year. That Israel no longer exists. What remains to be seen is what Israel actually emerges from this. Or if Israel can even survive its now weakened state in terms of its hostile neighbors.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Well played!

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • BR
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • El Cruzado
  • Jerzy Russian
  • trollhattan
  • Yutsano

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      Captain C

      @Yutsano:

      *boops Patron’s snoot*

      Also too, fuck Bibi.

      Both seconded.

      And thanks Adam, both for the 500+ Ukraine updates (one of my go-tos for what’s happening there) and today’s Israel update (is there any way to pull Bibi back or is he, like Trump, willing to sacrifice everyone else to stay out of [richly deserved] jail?).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Adam L Silverman

      Just a quick note: in order to ensure that I can see Bluesky for when more and more of the sources I use for these updates migrate there, I asked BettyC if she’d give me one of her invites. Which she graciously did. This is my account: @silvermansecurity.bsky.social, the nym/handle is, of course, Silverman on Security, and the image is the Spy V Spy logo Watergirl did up for me for my posts here. I do NOT have a twitter account, did not want one, and do not want one. I have no idea how much or little I’ll post on Bluesky, but that’s my account.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      While I hope it does not happen, I expect Iran to attack sooner rather than later.

      EVERYTHING IS GREAT. Oy. Israel is already basically the last topic I ever want to discuss, and now even more so. This is all kind of scary and upsetting for about a dozen reasons. But also, fuck Bibi and every POS in his coterie.

      Ukrainian grannies continue to rule. As do all Ukrainian women.

      Thank you as always, Adam. I wish it weren’t your lot in life to keep us informed about terrible things, but I’m grateful you’re here to do it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Captain C: At this point Bibi has no control. His extremist coalition partners threatened to not just bring down the coalition government, but destroy the country this morning if the compromise negotiations continued, resulted in a compromise, and/or led to another delay. Bibi is now Dr. Frankenstein being chased across the ice floes by the monster of his own creation!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      Skunk water.  Lord Jesus Christ in a Crosswalk.   If you think about it, literal shit at some point is made from food-grade material.  Even though shit can be “all natural” and made from safe ingredients, I wouldn’t want to be covered in shit.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BR

      It seems like we’re at the point in the global story where the authoritarian forces are making their move. In Europe, despite a worse than expected showing, the right won the election in Spain, has been in charge in the UK for a while, is rising in Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland, France, and elsewhere. Here we’ve got our own mess, and are exporting it to Canada and other parts of the anglosphere.
      The only part of the story that confuses me is what happens when the authoritarians who are in charge in one country butt heads with others rather than working together as they have for the last decade. Poland is butting heads with Russia — they’re both right wing and anti-pluralist governments, but also seem to be opposed. Same with UK and Russia. Even within the old Soviet bloc there’s inter-country tension.
      It seems there’s no way out but through. What I’m wondering is which country will turn a corner first. My guess is that countries that most recently had authoritarian governments / dictatorships but have since had stable democracies will not go for it. But others will because their last experience of dictatorship has fallen out of living memory.​

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Captain C

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Bibi is now Dr. Frankenstein being chased across the ice floes by the monster of his own creation!

      This article by Anshel Pfeffer says he’s made himself the weakest Israeli PM ever.  It wasn’t clear on what Bibi’s partners threatened; how exactly would they destroy Israel?  I won’t ask why; it’s as pointless as asking why Republicans ally with Putin beyond the fact that they’re selfish, racist @$$holes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Fuck around and Find out. Unfortunately, this is bad for global politics. So I’m not sure what is going to happen. I don’t understand your Iran comment – why would Iran attack at this point given these new judicial rules.

      Also what is the new judicial rules? From what I gather, they are going to treat Israelis like they treat Palestinians. So the gun is now pointing at themselves.

      This timeline continues to produce incredulity in spades.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      I don’t think skunk water is going to work well here in the U.S. There are too many bystanders, but as well it could easily hit other cops and so on. Never mind, nobody wants their public spaces smelling like shit – the local businesses will have a shit fit.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      Just saw this.

      MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 @Maks_NAFO_FELLA
      56m

      BREAKING 👀👀👀 The IAEA found anti-personnel mines at the ZNPP, which are located in the buffer zone between the internal and external perimeter of the plant. The IAEA still requires access to the roofs of the ZNPP, including units 3 and 4, “which are of special interest.”
      Jul 24, 2023 · 9:27 PM UTC

      Had not realized IAEA was on site.

      Reply

