The IRS is sending out more than 125,000 notices to individuals who made $400,000 or more and failed to file returns between 2017 and 2021. It's estimated that the richest Americans are dodging $150 billion worth of taxes every year. This is why IRS funding is a good thing. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 20, 2024

Tis the Tax Season, and while very few people enjoy paying taxes, most of us accept that taxes are the price of civilization. So this might help your mood a little…

IRS chief zeroes in on wealthy tax cheats in AP interview https://t.co/ff3z6fzbGe — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2024

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has a message for high-wealth tax cheats who are wrongly deducting private jet travel and otherwise shorting the government on their taxes: Pay your fair share so “others aren’t shouldering the burden of funding our government.” Werfel, who will hit the one-year mark at the helm of the IRS in April, said in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press that the agency will expand its pursuit of high-wealth tax dodgers with new initiatives in the coming months and is using tools like artificial intelligence to ferret out abuses and taking the fight to sophisticated scammers… “It’s having an impact,” Werfel said. Large corporate filers and others are “taking notice that the IRS is ramping up our scrutiny, and I think that will inevitably result in more compliance” — and revenue… Werfel has been in a race against time to show how improvements to the agency can benefit taxpayers. He said agency priorities include customer service improvements like answering the phones faster and making sure the rich “pay their fair share.” The agency also is piloting a program for people to file their taxes directly to the agency without the help — or cost — of private commercial software. Werfel said more than 50,000 people in 12 states have started using the new Direct File system to complete their taxes. The free online tool is available for people with very simple W-2s and who claim a standard deduction for their federal income taxes. The Direct File rollout has drawn some consternation from commercial software firms like Intuit, as well as Republicans who argue there are free filing programs that already exist. But so far, Werfel says, “people are telling us that they found it to be quick and easy, and everyone certainly loves that it’s free. And their No. 1 question is: Are we going to have this again next year?”…

After years of looking the other way at tax cheating by the wealthy, especially under Trump, @POTUS Biden has the @IRSnews focused on enforcing our tax laws.

My piece for @thenation today has the goods:https://t.co/ySGWsfJfWs — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 1, 2024

Good explainer from David Cay Johnson, at the Nation — “The IRS Finally Takes the Gloves Off”:

The Internal Revenue Service last week announced a crackdown on writing off the personal use of corporate jets as a business expense. Taking improper tax deductions for private jet flights is the newest target of a reinvigorated IRS, which, under the Biden administration, has begun aggressively pursuing wealthy tax cheats. On Leap Day, the IRS also announced plans to initiate 125,000 examinations “focused on high earners, including millionaires, who failed to file tax returns” on an estimated $100 billion of income, an average of $800,000 per case. The IRS said it would also increase examinations of partnerships—another area where cheating has long been rampant—and in general will scrutinize more returns filed by people making more than $1 million per year, especially if they owe large tax debts, own multiple shell companies, or have overseas bank accounts. These new audit policies clearly signal to business owners and executives that the Trump-era practice of looking the other way at high-level tax cheating is over. The IRS said that the rate at which the IRS audits poor, middle-class, and upper-middle-class Americans will not change. This is welcome news for honest taxpayers, because when those with the highest incomes cheat, everyone else must pick up their burden in one of three ways: They pay more taxes, receive less government services, or bear the interest on increased government borrowing…

The tax gap (the gap between taxes owed and taxes collected) was $688B in 2021 — nearly half the size of last year’s deficit. For every $1 the IRS spends auditing rich tax cheats, it can collect $12. If the GOP truly cared about the deficit, they would fund the IRS, not gut it. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 21, 2024

Thousands of millionaires haven’t filed tax returns for years, IRS says About 125,000 notices will be sent to high-income earners, including 25,000 people with income more than $1 million, the tax agency said. (No paywall.)https://t.co/oa1I1R8JC8 — Cat, Reigning Typo Queen👑NO DMs (@typocatCA) March 1, 2024

Middle class people don't evade their taxes because they're overwhelmingly W2 employees who pay withholding during the year and have clear, straightforward deductions, especially now https://t.co/nZGWU59m9X — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) March 1, 2024

"He'll let tax cheats off the hook" is a top voter concern about Trump pic.twitter.com/H0CMchT4yD — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) March 7, 2024

And while we’re at it, another very significant ‘housekeeping’ proposal…

The ultra-wealthy will stop paying into Social Security for the rest of the year on Saturday. Rather than making these individuals pay their fair share, MAGA Republicans want to cut your earned benefits. We must #ScrapTheCap and enhance #SocialSecurity for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/CJduUJt0fl — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) February 29, 2024