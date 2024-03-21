Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

FAFO Open Thread: The IRS Announces It Will Come After Rich Tax Cheats

FAFO Open Thread: The IRS Announces It Will Come After Rich Tax Cheats

14 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Tis the Tax Season, and while very few people enjoy paying taxes, most of us accept that taxes are the price of civilization. So this might help your mood a little…

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has a message for high-wealth tax cheats who are wrongly deducting private jet travel and otherwise shorting the government on their taxes: Pay your fair share so “others aren’t shouldering the burden of funding our government.”

Werfel, who will hit the one-year mark at the helm of the IRS in April, said in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press that the agency will expand its pursuit of high-wealth tax dodgers with new initiatives in the coming months and is using tools like artificial intelligence to ferret out abuses and taking the fight to sophisticated scammers…

“It’s having an impact,” Werfel said. Large corporate filers and others are “taking notice that the IRS is ramping up our scrutiny, and I think that will inevitably result in more compliance” — and revenue…

Werfel has been in a race against time to show how improvements to the agency can benefit taxpayers. He said agency priorities include customer service improvements like answering the phones faster and making sure the rich “pay their fair share.”

The agency also is piloting a program for people to file their taxes directly to the agency without the help — or cost — of private commercial software.

Werfel said more than 50,000 people in 12 states have started using the new Direct File system to complete their taxes. The free online tool is available for people with very simple W-2s and who claim a standard deduction for their federal income taxes.

The Direct File rollout has drawn some consternation from commercial software firms like Intuit, as well as Republicans who argue there are free filing programs that already exist.

But so far, Werfel says, “people are telling us that they found it to be quick and easy, and everyone certainly loves that it’s free. And their No. 1 question is: Are we going to have this again next year?”…

Good explainer from David Cay Johnson, at the Nation“The IRS Finally Takes the Gloves Off”:

The Internal Revenue Service last week announced a crackdown on writing off the personal use of corporate jets as a business expense. Taking improper tax deductions for private jet flights is the newest target of a reinvigorated IRS, which, under the Biden administration, has begun aggressively pursuing wealthy tax cheats.

On Leap Day, the IRS also announced plans to initiate 125,000 examinations “focused on high earners, including millionaires, who failed to file tax returns” on an estimated $100 billion of income, an average of $800,000 per case.

The IRS said it would also increase examinations of partnerships—another area where cheating has long been rampant—and in general will scrutinize more returns filed by people making more than $1 million per year, especially if they owe large tax debts, own multiple shell companies, or have overseas bank accounts.

These new audit policies clearly signal to business owners and executives that the Trump-era practice of looking the other way at high-level tax cheating is over. The IRS said that the rate at which the IRS audits poor, middle-class, and upper-middle-class Americans will not change.

This is welcome news for honest taxpayers, because when those with the highest incomes cheat, everyone else must pick up their burden in one of three ways: They pay more taxes, receive less government services, or bear the interest on increased government borrowing…

And while we’re at it, another very significant ‘housekeeping’ proposal…

  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • dmsilev
  • Doug R
  • hrprogressive
  • jackmac
  • Jay
  • NotMax
  • Poe Larity
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Steve in the ATL

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      It’s good to see the IRS go after non-filers. They deserve to be nailed.

      OTOH, tax legislation that could provide additional tax breaks to low-income families and small businesses is currently stalled in the Senate. The House passed its version of the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 on January 31, due to some rare bipartisan cooperation. But the Senate has sat on the legislation, with the usual right wing suspects braying that lower income taxpayers don’t deserve a break.

      I don’t know anyone who used IRS Direct File, but I would like to see it succeed. And this is coming from someone who worked in the tax industry for quite a few years.

      The best system would be for the IRS to calculate most people’s taxes and allow for adjustments.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hrprogressive

      I wish our tax code wasn’t essentially just a giant shell game. I’m sure you’ve often heard from right of center quote-unquote “libertarian” types who complain about how byzantine and gargantuan the IRC actually is, and on that very specific point alone, I agree with them.

      Of course, while their “solutions” amount to dumb-ass statements about taxation being akin to “theft”, my solution would be to strip it down as much as possible, make it a progressive structure whereby everyone from individuals and corporations pay more as they accumulate more, and make sure that tax breaks and deductions benefit individuals and bona fide small businesses and that’s it.

      It’ll never happen but I can have a pipe dream huh.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      The IRS said that the rate at which the IRS audits poor, middle-class, and upper-middle-class Americans will not change.

      A recent study looking at the geographic distribution of IRS audits has found that Humphreys County in Mississippi has more audits than anywhere else in the country, according to ProPublica. In this county, known for its catfish farms, 11.8 per 1,000 returns are audited, well over the national average of 7.7 per 1,000. ProPublica said that this is not despite, but because of, the fact that one-third of the population is below the poverty line. More than half of the county’s taxpayers claim the earned income tax credit (EITC), and EITC audits are some of the most common undertaken by the IRS. The county’s audit rate is 51 percent higher than that of Loudoun County, Virginia, which, at $130,000, has the highest median income in the country. This is part of an overall pattern, as the top five counties in terms of audits are all predominantly African-American, rural and poor. By contrast, the counties with the lowest audit rates tend to be middle income and mostly white.

      https://www.nysscpa.org/article-content/humphreys-county-mississippi-is-the-most-heavily-audited-in-u.s-040419#sthash.lxIG7u3p.dpbs

      Funny, that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Doug R

      One of the actual good uses of AI-wading through reams of data using fairly simple rules to look for patterns to flag for the humans.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Poe Larity

      These poor people don’t make enough to have good tax accountants. Barely enough to fly first class to Tahiti every season and parking for the Bentley. Premium parking at LAX is $75/day now!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @NotMax:

      This is a BFD.
      US sues Apple for illegal monopoly over smartphones.

      I think that this is as misguided as the earlier attempt to go after Microsoft over Internet Explorer.

      Also, I have never bought or used an iPhone.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @NotMax: From what I’ve read, the DoJ has adopted a rather contrived definition of “monopoly” in order to bring this suit. Apple has a bit over a majority share of the smartphone market in the US, but it’s like 55%, not the 90+% that e.g. Microsoft had  in the PC market when that antitrust suit was filed in the 90s.

      Very much not my area of expertise, so I’m sure I’m missing something.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      Re: that last tweet (or whatever) from the AFL-CIO: Even without any cap, would Musk or Cook pay much into Social Security? Most of their money comes from stock grants of various sorts, not payroll checks, and I don’t think grants of those sorts are subject to anything except capital gains taxes. So, to make a real difference, we’d have to change the tax laws a bit more thoroughly than just “lift the cap”.

      Reply

