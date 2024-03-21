Just one more shopping day till the House GOP majority caucus’s dysfunction shuts down the government! And then they go on vacation for two weeks for Easter.

As I write this, air raid alerts are up over Ukraine from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the east to Odesa Oblast in the south to Chernivtsi Oblast in the west.

I checked the flight tracker I trust and she hasn’t posted anything since mid-February. So nothing to report in regard to what do and don’t have in the air right now. Last night, as I was drafting the update, air raid alerts were just going up. The good news is that Ukraine’s air defense intercepted all the missiles, both the ballistics and the hypersonics.

Overnight, Ukrainian air defenders shot down 31 out of 31 russian missiles during the massive air attack on Kyiv. 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles (Iskander-M, X-47M2 Kindzhal or KN-23) were destroyed. Perfect work by Ukrainian warriors. We are also grateful… pic.twitter.com/sJvtJHplAW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 21, 2024

Overnight, Ukrainian air defenders shot down 31 out of 31 russian missiles during the massive air attack on Kyiv. 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles (Iskander-M, X-47M2 Kindzhal or KN-23) were destroyed. Perfect work by Ukrainian warriors. We are also grateful to our partners for strengthening 🇺🇦 air defense capabilities.

The bad news is that the debris rained down on Kyiv causing some nasty damage.

Another good morning courtesy of our neighbours. I'm so fucking tired of this shit. pic.twitter.com/4uMeJvhXjC — Oleksandra Povoroznyk 🇺🇦 (@rynkrynk) March 21, 2024

The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv this morning. 13 people were injured, a child among them. Russia launched 31 missiles in the attack: 2 ballistic ones and 29 cruise missiles. All were shot down by Ukrainian Air defense. Glory! It was a scary morning, tbh. https://t.co/NA9KdpLYwU pic.twitter.com/QdBizl9fE1 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 21, 2024

This could have been stopped. https://t.co/p7CbOAHkzB — Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) March 21, 2024

Yes, yes it could have!

More on this after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Patriots and other air defense systems are now needed in Ukraine, for our cities and communities – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! It’s been a long day. First of all, I would like to thank our defenders of the sky for shooting down the missiles. More than 30, including ballistic. It is very important to ensure such a result for air defense. And with all our partners, we are always talking about increasing our ability to defend the sky. The partners have the air defense systems that are needed for this, and they can help. It is worth doing so. It is worth protecting lives. Patriots and other systems are now needed in Ukraine, for our cities and communities. On the other hand, every Russian terrorist attack shows that the world’s sanctions against Putin’s system are not yet sufficient. Every Russian missile used by these savages to attack our country contains components manufactured by companies from other countries – not from Russia. There are at least 53 types of such components in the design of the X-101 missiles. The Kinzhal missile has at least 49 types of components that Russia does not produce. A significant part of them are manufactured by companies in the free world and imported to Russia through various “gray” schemes. It is imperative to block such schemes and all those who facilitate them. More sanctions are needed. Greater accountability for sanctions circumvention schemes is needed. I am grateful to all states and leaders who are doing this. But much more pressure on Russia is needed. Only today, and only in the missiles used against Kyiv, there were at least 1,500 components that were imported to the terrorist state from normal countries. This must be stopped, and the world has the appropriate levers. Today, I held several meetings with the military and the heads of our intelligence agencies. In particular, we discussed strengthening our defense against Russian terror and our active measures against the occupier. We are preparing good, effective steps. There were a lot of international activities. First of all, I participated in a meeting of the European Council, which is a traditional format of our interaction with the European Union. Today, we discussed defense support and economic issues, including the continuation of free trade between Ukraine and the EU, as well as the actual start of negotiations on our country’s accession. The second international activity today was a conversation with the Prime Minister of Greece, Mr. Mitsotakis. We discussed bolstering air defense and implementing the security agreements reached during his visit to Ukraine, to our Odesa. We also talked about the preparation of our bilateral security agreement. Thirdly, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Bauer, visited Ukraine today. Of course, the key things discussed are support for our soldiers, protection of our people, and bringing closer the time when we will not only be a de facto part of the Alliance in terms of values, but also when this will be a legally established reality. I thank everyone who supports Ukraine and Ukrainians! I thank everyone who fights and works for our independence, for our strength. I started this day in Kyiv region, in Moshchun and Hostomel. It is now the second anniversary of the liberation of the towns and villages of Kyiv region from Russian murderers. We must remember and always speak about what Ukraine and Ukrainians have managed to achieve; we must always be grateful to those who, at a crucial time, did not falter, who fight, work, and deliver the necessary results for Ukraine. Everything depends on our own strength – Ukraine can achieve what it needs. Ukraine has proven this. And will, undoubtedly, prevail. Glory to Ukraine!

The reason:

I think we could all use a smile right now. Ukrainian Defender learns he's going to be a dad while on positions in the frontlines. Look at his face. May their baby grow up in peaceful Ukraine. 📹: mariaackles/TikTok pic.twitter.com/kNd8cxKjiI — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 21, 2024

This is interesting news, but it isn’t going to make a difference:

Rep. Ken Buck becomes the first Republican to sign the Dems' discharge petition to force a vote on Ukraine. "I've signed both of them," he told me. Following @MariannaReports's reporting — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) March 21, 2024

Which is why you would think Jake Sullivan would have learned to not let his mouth write checks that his boss can’t cover:

Jake Sullivan in Kyiv: Ukraine will receive assistance from the US US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced visit. In particular, Jake Sullivan expressed confidence that Congress will vote for $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. "But from our… pic.twitter.com/I9EA1vYicm — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 21, 2024

Jake Sullivan in Kyiv: Ukraine will receive assistance from the US US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced visit. In particular, Jake Sullivan expressed confidence that Congress will vote for $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. “But from our perspective, we are confident we will get this done. We will get this aid to Ukraine. And in the meantime, we’re not just waiting. Just last week we announced from the White House podium a package of $300 million of ammunition, air defense, and other critical supplies that are needed right now on the front lines, and we are rushing those supplies to you as we speak. So we are going to do everything in our power to continue to support you and your efforts as you go forward. And we will work with the rest of the world as well, a coalition of more than 50 nations standing strong in support of Ukraine,” he said. According to Jake Sullivan, the United States will also work with the whole world – a coalition of more than 50 countries – to further support Ukraine.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) made a surprise visit to Kyiv today. He said $300 million of ammo, air defense & other critical supplies needed for Ukraine's army is being rushed here "as we speak." Nothing on long-range ATACMS for now. No big news. pic.twitter.com/5vUEKIyiNd — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 21, 2024

Estonia:

Estonia announced another package of military aid to Ukraine valued at €20 million. The package includes recoilless anti-tank guns, explosives, various types of artillery ammunition, gas masks, sniper equipment, smaller caliber ammunition and more.

We are grateful to our… pic.twitter.com/PdsOPBwIJv — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 21, 2024

Estonia announced another package of military aid to Ukraine valued at €20 million. The package includes recoilless anti-tank guns, explosives, various types of artillery ammunition, gas masks, sniper equipment, smaller caliber ammunition and more.

We are grateful to our Estonian friends who stood by our side since day one.

Together, we will win! 🇺🇦🤝🇪🇪

Hungary via Radio Svoboda: (machine translation)

Unlike some countries that do so covertly, Hungary is ready to openly discuss with Russia cooperation in sectors of the economy for which the European Union has not imposed sanctions, said at a briefing in Prague following a meeting of foreign ministers of the Visegrad Four, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Peter Sijarto. « In those sectors where there are no sanctions, yes, on a pragmatic basis, where it is in our national interests, we would like to develop cooperation with the Russians, as many European and transatlantic countries do. Some of them are hidden, some – openly», – said Siarto. According to a Radio Liberty correspondent, the diplomat noted that Russian gas supplies to Europe, Russian oil imports from India, and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia to non-European NATO countries have increased. « And then, I don’t think you’ll raise this issue just before those who are willing to openly discuss it», – answered Sijarto to journalists. Hungary in the person of the head of the government Victor Orban and heads of diplomacy Peter Seyart has repeatedly shown its commitment to the Kremlin. From the beginning full-scale Russian invasion Budapest does applications, which contradict common position of the EU on support for Ukraine. In the United States expressed concern on expanding Hungary’s relations with Russia.

More at the link.

Here’s an interesting assessment on Macron’s seeming change of heart. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

On Ukraine, @EmmanuelMacron has made a spectacular two-year journey from apparent dove to leading hawk. Why? French officials say the facts have changed and Macron has changed with them. Is that a full explanation? A VERY LONG historical thread… 1/ — Mujtaba Rahman (@Mij_Europe) March 21, 2024

Since Feb 2022 the French President has evolved from would-be Putin intermediary to implacable Putin foe. From “Don’t humiliate Russia” (May/June 2022), he has shifted to “Russia must be defeated” (June 2023) & now “Don’t exclude sending western ground forces” (February 2024). 2/ The Elysée Palace insists that Macron has been consistent – in context. Here is an attempt to retrace his journey with my thoughts on how Macron’s thinking at each stage has changed and why. 3/ 4/ Putin’s massive table: powerplay or paranoia?Russia’s leader is using a five-metre table for one-on-one meetings, but is it just a super-cautious Covid measure? https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/08/vladimir-putin-massive-table 7 Feb, 22: Macron flew to Moscow for his celebrated “long-table talks”, offering Putin “security guarantees” if Russia refrained from invading Ukraine. Putin promised not to invade but spoke interminably on why Ukraine had no historical right to exist. 20 February, 2022: In a telephone conversation with Putin, Macron thought he had persuaded the Russian leader to consider peace talks with President @JoeBiden. Putin ended the call by saying he wanted to go and play ice-hockey. Russia then reneged on the Biden talks. 5/ 24 February 2022: Russia invaded Ukraine. Critics say there was never a chance of Macron stopping Putin; the talks were all about Macron’s vanity. Macron believes to this day that the talks were justified. Otherwise, the Kremlin would have said the West “wanted war”. 6/ May 9, 2022: Macron told the @Europarl_EN that the West should not seek to “humiliate” Russia – provoking fury in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states. Evidence had just emerged of Russian war crimes in Boutcha and elsewhere. Macron’s comment were, at the least, clumsy. 7/ 8/ Macron calls for creation of ‘European political community’ to help countries like Ukraine join EUFrench President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday it would take https://www.lemonde.fr/en/france/article/2022/05/09/macron-calls-for-creation-of-european-political-community-to-help-countries-like-ukraine-join-eu_5982908_7.html In the same speech, Macron first called for the creation of a wider European Political Community of EU and non EU-states – which has turned out to be a rather successful initiative. June 4, 2022: Macron repeated himself in an interview with the French regional press. “We should avoid humiliating Russia so that, when fighting ends, we can create an exit route by diplomatic means,” he said. 9/ What was in Macron’s mind? Russia seemed to be losing the war. Macron believed that he could broker a deal which would preserve Kyiv’s interests & create a new security “architecture” which would advance his belief in a “strategic Europe”, less dependent militarily on the US 10/ That illusion soon faded. In a series of chaotic phone calls in the following weeks, Macron grasped that the Russian leader was lying/stringing him along. Their last call – on the safety of the Zaporizhzia nuclear plant – occurred in September 2022 11/ A former minister told Le Monde that Macron went through a period of “radicalisation by disappointment” in his calls with Putin. The Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said in a French media interview: “It took some time but Emmanuel realised that Putin had duped him.” 12/ In the months that followed, as Ukraine prepared its counter-attack, Macron’s attitude to Moscow hardened and his strategic focus shifted. He realised that there could be no progress on a “strategic Europe” without the support of eastern EU countries. 13/ Successive French Govt’s have had feeble relations with eastern Europe, starting with reluctance of Paris to accept rapid eastern enlargement after the collapse of the Warsaw Pact. Macron’s attempts at direct diplomacy in 2022 had especially angered the Poles & Baltic states 14/ Ex-Warsaw Pact states have also been amongst the most suspicious about the EU’s ability to replace the US as the guarantor of European security. Macron decided he must reach out to the east. Germany was proving to be a reluctant “strategic European”. He needed new allies. 15/ 1 June 2023: at the Globsec security conference in Bratslava on 1 June 2023, Macron called for the “|defeat of Russia” for the first time. Previously, he had spoken only of “preventing a Russian victory”. 16/ At Globsec Macron also apologised to eastern Europe for “missing an opportunity” to listen to them about Russia’s imperial ambitions. This was reference to Jacques Chirac’s remark in 2003 that E. Europeans had “lost an opportunity to shut up” by supporting US in 2nd Iraq war 17/ Also at Globsec, Macron opened the door to possible Ukrainian membership of a revitalsed @NATO. He argued that America’s long-term reluctance to defend Europe made a European defence pillar WITHIN NATO vital to eastern Europe. 18/ French officials point out that these remarks were made against the background of cautious optimism that Ukraine could regain ground in its counter-offensive last summer. It didn’t; the outlook has since darkened. 19/ Macron has since grown anxious that – far from creating an opportunity to advance democracy and the EU – the Ukrainian war may end in a Russian victory which would discredit the EU and destroy its economy. 20/ The French President has been talking in private for several months about a possible need to deploy French and other Nato troops to Ukraine. He first asked the French military to consider its options last September. 21/ At a private meeting in the Elysée on 21 February, Macron astonished visitors by saying “In any case, I’m going to have to send guys (ie troops) to Odessa before the end of the year.” 22/ 23/ War in Ukraine: Macron doesn’t rule out sending Western troops on the ground, announces missile coalitionSpeaking after hosting a meeting of two dozen European leaders to discuss Ukraine, the French leader painted a grim picture of a Russia whose positions he said were ‘hardening,’ both at home and on th… https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/02/27/war-in-ukraine-president-macron-doesn-t-exclude-sending-troops-on-the-ground-announces-missile-coalition_6562295_4.html On 26 February, after a Ukraine military donors’ conference at the Elysée, Macron said in reply to a journalist’s question about possible western troop deployment: “nothing should be ruled out… Russia cannot (be allowed to) win this war”. Cue instant rebuttals by the US, Germany and the UK and allegations that Macron, by grand-standing, was helping Moscow by exposing divisions in the West. 24/ What did Macron actually mean? French ministers have since said he meant only support troops not front-line fighters. Macron has refused to make that distinction. He said last weekend that he would not “initiate” such an escalation but that it might become necessary. 25/ Officially, Macron is trying to create “strategic ambiguity” – ie to keep Russia guessing. Unofficially, he is said to want to prepare French and western opinion for tough decisions that may lie ahead. 26/ What could France do anyway? The head of French ground forces says that it could deploy 20,000 troops to Ukraine within a month. (Other reports suggest three months). 27/ There has been French media speculation that, if Russian breaks through Ukrainian lines, France might deploy a “blocking force” to protect Odessa and Moldova. Reality? Or strategic ambiguity? 28/ Macron is driven by a triple anxiety or fear. The Ukrainian front-line may buckle; US support for Ukraine, already suspended by Congress, will end if Donald Trump is re-elected in November; the west is sleep-walking towards a calamitous defeat. 29/ The Fr President is sometimes accused of wanting to seize the “leadership|” of the European Union. Senior Elysée sources say that, with just three years remaining in office, Macron does not think so much about “leadership” as “legacy”. 29/ In 2017, he promised to leave both France and the EU stronger than he found them. Seven years later, he faces a rising tide of far right and nationalist support in Europe and France and the possibility that a Russian victory in Ukraine could destroy the credibility of the EU 30/ Macron believes that Chancellor @Bundeskanzler has failed to adjust to the seriousness of the situation. He is frustrated by German unwillingness to face up to a new world in which cheap Russian energy and endless US military protection are no longer assured 31/ @Bundeskanzler In longer term Macron knows any serious European defence pillar within Nato needs enthusiastic backing of Germany – & UK. In the short term, he is delighted that his “boots on the ground” initiative has been greeted with enthusiasm in Balts, Poland, Czech Republic & Finland 32/ @Bundeskanzler In sum… His “boots on the ground” remarks on 26 February were an attempt to force a debate the limits on western support for Kyiv. It was also – like much of his thinking from the beginning of the war – an attempt to force European countries to confront their own destiny. 33/ @Bundeskanzler His previous initiatives – talks with Putin; don’t humilliate Russia – failed. Will “boots on the ground” also prove to be a blunder? Or help to create Macron’s European legacy? ENDS @Bundeskanzler NB on Tweet 22, the @Elysee denies Macron ever said this

Tatarigami has published as strategic assessment of what Ukraine could do in 2024 to set the conditions for a successful 2025.

By thoroughly examining a frontline segment with exclusive data, satellite imagery, and drone footage, I tried to demonstrate the approach that can be used by Ukraine to defend itself in 2024 and gradually tilt the balance of power in its favor by 2025:https://t.co/nS9zayE1cX — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) March 21, 2024

Excerpts from EuroMaidan Press:

The Ukrainian frontline is a precarious place. Shortages of ammunition and manpower and a lack of air defense have led to creeping Russian advances. But there are places on the map that keep heroically resisting daily Russian attacks. One of them is Bilohorivka, a town that held despite Russian advances to the south and north. Its secrets lie not only in fortifications, which Ukraine is hastily constructing on all fronts as it shifts to active defense, but also in its experienced and battle-hardened units. However, despite the stoic defense, Russian overwhelming manpower, KAB gliding bombs, and FPV drones continue to wear down the outnumbered Ukrainian defenders’ positions, facilitated by their shortage of artillery ammunition We have studied satellite footage and witness accounts to illustrate for you the pressure that many such cities on the Ukrainian frontline are expected to face. Bilohorivka still holds, but if Ukraine does not rapidly conduct its much-delayed mobilization, and is not backed with the drastically-needed ammunition, the Russian tactics we describe are sure to wear away at the Ukrainian defense here and elsewhere. Key factors that will shape the battlefield in Ukraine in 2024 The key factors that shape the battlefield extend beyond ammunition, drones, vehicles, and personnel. Their relevance may fluctuate as the war progresses, but they are expected to remain important in the ongoing battle for the Siversk-Bilohorivka area The Frontelligence Insight team has identified them as follows: 1. KAB – Guided air-dropped bombs The growing production of KABs in Russia has resulted in a gradual escalation in the number of strikes. Despite their relative inaccuracy, the precision of KABs has improved over time. Ukraine faces a significant challenge in countering KABs, given that the drop distance exceeds the effective range of most of its Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) systems. While Ukraine does possess Anti-Aircraft (AD) defenses like the Patriot complex, their limited numbers are insufficient to adequately cover the majority of frontline areas. 2. Electronic warfare impact The emergence of FPV drones has introduced a dynamic where even multi-million-dollar vehicles are susceptible to destruction by relatively inexpensive $500 drones. This shift has significantly influenced the battlefield, altering the traditional utilization of vehicles. In certain instances, the saturation of FPVs on the battlefield has relegated vehicles to a minimal role, primarily functioning as transport—delivering, deploying, and promptly retreating to minimize the risk of destruction. Notably, there is a discernible trend wherein conventional Russian vehicles, such as BMPs and tanks, are increasingly equipped with Electronic Warfare (EW) modules. These modules aim to disrupt FPV communication with operators, reflecting an adaptive response to the evolving threat landscape. As the conflict persists, the efficacy of these EW modules is anticipated to improve, become more standardized, and be deployed across a broader spectrum of vehicles. 3. Mine warfare challenges Mines, a scourge of past wars like WWI and WWII or guerrilla tactics, plague the Russo-Ukrainian war as well. However, drones have rendered existing demining doctrines obsolete. Deploying demining vehicles is complicated as they risk detection by drones several kilometers away from the target area. Additionally, their short operational range makes them susceptible to ambushes by FPVs or anti-tank teams. Another approach involves the deployment of anti-mine rollers, which are devices attached to the front of armored vehicles. These rollers are designed to neutralize mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) before the vehicle’s tracks encounter them. However, this method has its drawbacks, as it can significantly reduce the speed and maneuverability of tanks, two essential characteristics for avoiding easy detection and targeting in typical combat scenarios. Russia’s ample placement of minefields impedes the maneuverability of Ukraine’s assaulting forces. Moreover, in situations where Ukraine needs to traverse a mined field for a counter-attack, the process of demining to create safe passages becomes time-consuming and perilous. Russia then can easily detect Ukrainian sappers, making them easy targets for strikes. This goes the other way around. Consequently, the heavy mining of Ukraine’s southeast leads to a more static and positional mode of war. 4. Significance of fortifications Well-constructed and concealed fortifications can be important and even decisive for offensive operations, as was evident during Ukraine’s unsuccessful summer 2023 counter-offensive. Meticulously prepared defenses substantially elevate the number of artillery shells required to inflict casualties or damage. Russian forces try to build new fortifications after seizing territories as soon as possible, rendering counter-attacks challenging. This approach transforms the terrain into a multi-echeloned defense system, where each successful attack by the Russians establishes a new tactical defensive line. In the case of Bilohorivka, the establishment of numerous trenches near Ukrainian positions is one of the key reasons why this area seems to be static. These defensive structures not only enhance resilience but also contribute to the creation of layered defensive networks, complicating the adversary’s efforts to penetrate and advance. Bilohorivka: a microcosm of Ukraine’s defense strategy Locations such as Bilohorivka offer a more representative perspective than places like Avdiivka. Unlike Avdiivka, where defenses have been prepared and organized since 2014, Bilohorivka provides a better opportunity for analyzing the generalized frontline and extrapolating from the experiences gained. This leads us to the final question: what lessons can be gleaned from Bilohorivka for the big picture? The focus of 2024 is likely to center around three critical factors: fortifications; manpower; ammunition. The Bilohorivka defense showcases Ukraine’s ability to slow down and exhaust Russian troops, inflicting sufficient damage to impede Russian political objectives, such as the complete occupation of the Donbas region. The Siversk area, particularly Bilohorivka, successfully held Russian forces at bay for over a year with minimal territorial changes, despite facing ongoing personnel shortages exacerbated by recent ammunition shortages. To regain offensive capabilities for 2025, Ukraine must undertake another mobilization while also rotating, training, and reorganizing its troops. Moreover, support from the West will be essential for Ukraine’s offensive in 2025. Ukrainians cannot afford to employ the same small tactical group exhaustion approach as the Russians due to factors like insufficient artillery ammunition and mobilization resources. Consequently, Ukrainian forces may need to entrench themselves to buy critical time in 2024. As demonstrated by the Bilohorivka case, this approach can only succeed if Ukraine effectively constructs and staffs fortifications while preventing Russian advances through the use of minefields and artillery fire. The challenge posed by the extensive use of KABs is likely to persist, and a resolution may only come through the additional procurement and deployment of Patriot air defense systems and F-16s equipped with advanced air-to-air missiles. Training for both Patriot and F-16 systems requires a significant amount of time, hence even if Ukraine were to secure an additional batch of these weapons today, it would still take time to train personnel and organize logistics for their deployment. This further proves that Ukraine needs investment not only in fortified defense positions but their concealment as well.

There is much, much more, including imagery, at the link!

More on the air defense of Kyiv early this morning:

Kids in the Kyiv subway this morning while the massive missile attack on Kyiv by Russia is ongoing. Even in the subway explosions were heard and floor vibrated. pic.twitter.com/8pr1g9v18K — Oksana Parafeniuk (@Oks_Parafeniuk) March 21, 2024

#Kyiv under massive shelling now. Run into a bobmshelter in the underground station.

5 explosions. I hope it’s an aiddefense working.

Thanks god my younger son, husband and our dog are not in the city… pic.twitter.com/gGoUCITg19 — Nataliya Mykolska (@mykolska) March 21, 2024

An unexploded warhead of a downed Russian Kh-101 missile at the entrance of a residential building in Kyiv after today's Russian missile attack on Kyivhttps://t.co/7XlxBPwAfi pic.twitter.com/4XDnnhGANP — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 21, 2024

Kyiv subway right now. Russian massive missile attack is ongoing with both cruise and ballistic missiles. Loud explosions were heard even in the subway. pic.twitter.com/YZefim30HM — Oksana Parafeniuk (@Oks_Parafeniuk) March 21, 2024

Huge crater left in a Kyiv residential neighborhood following Russian missile strike. Imagine for a second living in that house. pic.twitter.com/K9JHde0NLA — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 21, 2024

Dozen of Russian missiles shot down over Kyiv. Falling debris sparks fires and damages across the city. If not for air defense consequences would be dreadful. Each Patriot missile saves countless lives pic.twitter.com/5w13MueT6v — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 21, 2024

Browning M2 vs. russian missile.

This morning, a mobile fire group shot down a russian Kh-101 cruise missile in Kyiv region with a machine gun. 📹: Land Forces Command pic.twitter.com/aEDXwWOT2D — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 21, 2024

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has shown the National Guard soldier who shot down a cruise missile that was headed to Kyiv on the night of March 21. His name is Oleksii. He is an anti-aircraft sniper of the Burevii brigade. As part of a mobile firing group, the… pic.twitter.com/dZJrDJyaSg — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 21, 2024

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has shown the National Guard soldier who shot down a cruise missile that was headed to Kyiv on the night of March 21. His name is Oleksii. He is an anti-aircraft sniper of the Burevii brigade. As part of a mobile firing group, the soldier, together with his comrades-in-arms, protects Ukrainian cities during enemy air attacks. “I ran out to the position. After assessing the situation, I found the target visually with my thermal imaging sight, captured it and launched the missile. I had literally seconds to do it all,” Oleksii said. After the launch, he said, he saw the missile explode a moment later. Glory to Ukrainian Hero!

*** Just a heads up, Geraschenko has a disturbing video posted on his timeline. I understand why he posted it, but you DO NOT NEED to watch it!!! It has to do with a Russian attack elsewhere in Ukraine, so just scroll past it if you check his feed.***

This is interesting:

The US ambassador in Kyiv suggests that Russia launched this morning's missile attack in response to NSA Jake Sullivan and other countries' national security advisors gathering in Ukraine's capital yesterday. https://t.co/JZe8qJbsMQ — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 21, 2024

The Poles have had enough of these missile attacks, especially as several of the previous ones crossed over into Polish air space. This morning they scrambled a Combat Air Patrol (CAP):

Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ obserwuje dzisiejszej nocy intensywną aktywność lotnictwa dalekiego zasięgu Federacji Rosyjskiej, związaną z uderzeniani lotniczo-rakietowymi na obiekty znajdujace się na terytorium Ukrainy. Wszystkie niezbędne procedury mające na celu zapewnienie… pic.twitter.com/Z3UktsNj8G — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) March 21, 2024

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is observing the intense activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation tonight, related to air and missile strikes on objects located on the territory of Ukraine. All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched, and DO RSZ is monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis. ❗️ We warn that Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country.

3 minutes is a long time for a missile. This is how disastrous accidents happen. As usual, Russia escalates while we endlessly debate escalation. https://t.co/pt19U17IZ1 — laurence norman (@laurnorman) March 21, 2024

Kharkiv:

"A missile has hit us. I am burning, daughter. I am burning. I'm trapped and can't get out. I'm sorry for everything." These were the words of a mother to her daughter, right after the russian missile strike on the printing house in Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/RNHpLPvKmT — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) March 20, 2024

Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

⚡️ Official: Russia fires at occupied Kherson Oblast infrastructure in 'provocation' act, causes outages.https://t.co/LmRza6fUCr — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 21, 2024

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russian troops struck energy infrastructure in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast as a “provocation,” leaving residents of the Russian-held city of Kakhovka without gas, electricity, and water supply, said Yurii Sobolevskyi, the first deputy head of the Kherson Oblast Council, on March 21. Kakhovka is a port city located on the east bank of the Dnipro River, which was home to around 34,750 citizens before the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Russian troops have occupied Kakhovka since the all-out war started. Russian forces regularly shell Ukrainian cities and villages from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Sobolevskyi called the latest Russian attack “a provocation,” as Russian proxies alleged that Ukraine’s Armed Forces conducted the strike. “Ukrainian army strikes only military targets. And leaving people without the necessary living conditions – this is namely the Russian army’s habit,” Sobolevskyi wrote on Facebook. After Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank in 2022, Russian troops were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure. As of the morning of March 21, two people were killed and four injured due to Russian attacks over the past day in Kherson Oblast. Russian troops struck 12 cities and villages, including the regional center of Kherson.

The Bakhmut axis:

The occupiers failed again…

Ukrainian warriors repelled the attack on the Bakhmut axis and destroyed/damaged 12 armored vehicles. 📹: Pomsta Brigade pic.twitter.com/jrDo8yP1MX — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 21, 2024

Cluster ammunition strike on Russian positions, video by Russian infantry. Bakhmut front. https://t.co/Ek0d23mWrR pic.twitter.com/tVdDi3aNFI — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 21, 2024

The Avdiivka front:

/2. Part 2. Russian and sunken BTR pic.twitter.com/x6gHTdn3Xg — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 21, 2024

That’s just sad.

Not sure exactly where in Ukraine this is:

/2. The destroyed Russian Grad pic.twitter.com/48bQlMTMlF — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 21, 2024

Here’s the machine translation of Sternenko’s tweet:

30 million out of 50 have already been collected! On this occasion, watch another video of the drone in action with auto-guidance 💥 Ivanhoe and friends destroyed the Russian BM-21 Grad! However, there is a nuance. At the last moment, the drone switched to the fleeing Russian, but still flew into Grad by inertia. Your 29 hryvnias are exactly what you need to improve technology and scaling 😉

The Ukrainians are crowd sourcing and kit bashing their defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion in real time!

For you drone enthusiasts:

A Ukrainian wheeled drone capable of carrying up to four TM-62 anti-tank mines. pic.twitter.com/ykd53RMl99 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 21, 2024

Moscow:

Here's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announcing the creation of 2 new ground armies, along with 16 new brigades and 14 new divisions. Very unclear where the new numbers will come from, though there are fears of a new, post-election mobilization. https://t.co/CSeDEuUGyO pic.twitter.com/edWjGeHfGP — Mike Eckel (@mikeeckel.bsky.social) (@Mike_Eckel) March 20, 2024

The Baltic Sea:

On March 19, a number of Russian media reported that the Russian Trawler "Captain Lobanov" sank in the Baltic Sea. Preliminarily, due to «an explosion» on board. Now information has appeared in the Russian media that the ship was sunk as a result of a Russian Navy missile… pic.twitter.com/MxacRh0Zdr — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 21, 2024

On March 19, a number of Russian media reported that the Russian Trawler “Captain Lobanov” sank in the Baltic Sea. Preliminarily, due to «an explosion» on board. Now information has appeared in the Russian media that the ship was sunk as a result of a Russian Navy missile accidentally hitting the ship: «A relative of a crew member of the trawler “Captain Lobanov” confirmed to Dozhd media that the ship was mistakenly hit by a Navy missile As a result of a missile hitting the fishing trawler Kapitan Lobanov on March 19, three crew members were killed and four more were injured. A relative of one of the crew members told Dozhd media about this. The missile that hit the trawler was fired during a Baltic Fleet exercise, the source said. Before the incident, the trawler’s crew members were about to go to bed when a missile fell on the captain’s cabin. According to official reports from local authorities, there was a fire on board the trawler, and the cause of the incident is still unknown. In addition, authorities report only one death. “When the survivors were taken away, everyone knew perfectly well that three people had died. And everyone knew perfectly well that a rocket had hit. But they decided to write that there was a “fire.” I wonder what kind of fire this is, if the captain’s cabin is completely gone, it was simply demolished,” says Dozhd’s media source. The survivors were sent to a hospital in the city of Pionersk; one of the victims is in serious condition. According to the source, at the hospital the victims were interrogated by FSB officers, who asked the crew members “not to talk about the incident.” Another missile, according to the source, fell into fishing nets near the industrial vessel of the MRTK company, which was located not far from the trawler “Captain Lobanov”.»

It looks like Russians drowned their own ship during an exercise. Way to go! The trawler "Captain Lobanov" sank after it was hit by a Navy missile during a training exercise. This was reported by Dozhd TV channel with reference to a relative of a crew member. According to… https://t.co/znREVXwhsV pic.twitter.com/8x52dFJlJh — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 21, 2024

It looks like Russians drowned their own ship during an exercise. Way to go! The trawler “Captain Lobanov” sank after it was hit by a Navy missile during a training exercise. This was reported by Dozhd TV channel with reference to a relative of a crew member. According to him, this happened on March 19. As a result of the missile hitting the ship, 3 crew members were killed and four more were injured. The missile was fired during a Baltic Fleet exercise, he claims. The authorities of Russian Kaliningrad region reported that a fire occurred on board the trawler “Captain Lobanov”, as a result of which several people were injured.

From the Russian Volunteer Corps operations in Belgorod Oblast:

An interview with senior Russian lieutenant Kolotov, who was taken prisoner by Russian Volunteer Corps. I encourage you to watch. The lieutenant thought the population of Russia was a billion people, but Ukraine was about to attack it, so Russia had to strike first. https://t.co/lpsyDoV5Xc pic.twitter.com/KdJWs4UAp5 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 21, 2024

Following today's presser of Russian Liberation Forces, one question remains unanswered: when they topple Putin, what next? Will the new regime forsake Russian imperial ambitions, return all occupied territories, and pay reparations? This is not only Putin's war. pic.twitter.com/sGDhhLo6dT — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 21, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns Готовий перелічити усі найпрекрасніші речі світу, аби описати те, наскільки я люблю свою сім’ю ❤️🥹 ♬ sonido original – ♡♬

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

I am ready to list all the most beautiful things in the world to describe how much I love my family ❤️🥹

