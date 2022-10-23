Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 242: It’s Smerch O’Clock

War for Ukraine Day 242: It’s Smerch O’Clock

by

I don’t have a Smerch O’Clock graphic, so just pretend…

See Smerch O’Clock!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today we can already report that in all our regions, which became the target of yesterday’s Russian terrorist attack, the technical possibility of electricity supply has been restored.

I am thankful to each and every one who worked tirelessly to bring light to people.

Of course, in many cities and districts, our energy companies have to apply stabilization shutdown schedules. This is done so that all our people have access to energy – in conditions where it is not possible to produce it in sufficient quantities.

Restoring energy facilities destroyed by terrorist attacks is a much longer and more difficult task. But over time, we will provide that, too. Over time…

This time must be passed. Therefore, today and in the future, as before, we should consume electricity very consciously. Please remember to limit the use of unnecessary and energy-consuming appliances.

Separately, I want to address community leaders and mayors of our cities: please make sure that energy is not wasted. Now is definitely not the time for bright shop windows and signs. It is necessary to be really frugal with energy consumption in public space.

Reconstruction continues in the de-occupied territory. Every day I receive new reports about the connection to gas, water, electricity of hundreds of households in liberated areas. In particular, just today in only two districts of the Kharkiv region, 346 households have gas again. The city of Vovchansk – 750 more households with electricity. The city of Izyum – 300 more households with electricity. This is constant work that does not stop for a single day and continues throughout the liberated territory of Ukraine.

Wherever Russia has brought death and degradation, we are restoring normal life. This is precisely about Ukrainians. Where Ukraine is, life is never destroyed. But wherever Russia comes, it leaves behind mass graves, torture chambers, destroyed cities and villages, mined land, destroyed infrastructure and natural disasters.

So when today the Russian Minister of Defense organizes a phone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called “dirty” nuclear bomb, everyone understands everything well. Understands who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war.

It was Russia who blackmailed with the radiation disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This is the trajectory of Russian missiles that goes, in particular, over Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

Those are Russian troops who mined the dam and aggregates of the Kakhovka HPP and are blackmailing with their detonation.

It is Russia that uses phosphorous munitions, banned anti-personnel mines and the entire range of weapons against civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine is always about recovery. Always about life. And there’s only one subject who can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, and this subject is the one who ordered comrade Shoigu to call somewhere.

If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this. I believe that now the world should react in the toughest possible way. If Russia has prepared another round of raising stakes and another escalating step, it must see now, preemptively and before its any new “dirt” that the world will not swallow that.

Even the very Russian threat of nuclear weapons – and even more so against our country, which has given up its nuclear arsenal under promises of security from the largest nuclear powers – is a reason for both sanctions and even greater strengthening of support for Ukraine. Because the stronger the support for us is, the sooner this war and any possible Russian threats will end. When a terrorist state raises the stakes, it must feel that it won’t work.

During the upcoming week, this will be the number one task for our diplomats – to explain what is happening. And I am sure: the world will be with us. The world will understand.

It is very important that today the sixth ship with food chartered in the framework of the UN World Food Programme left our port. This vessel is bound for Yemen, with wheat. Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan are three countries that have already received food thanks to our exports and the UN food program.

Such programs are exactly what we in Ukraine are thinking about. How to help get out of the crisis – not how to create a crisis. How to help solve a problem – not how to drive someone into a problem. How to restore the destroyed – not to destroy even more.

This is what distinguishes Ukraine from Russia. This is what will help us win in the end. Because we fight and work for life.

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the readout from the DOD:

IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Phone Call With Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu
Oct. 23, 2022

Attributed to Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder:

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone Oct. 23 with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu, who requested a follow up call. Secretary Austin rejected any pretext for Russian escalation and reaffirmed the value of continued communication amid Russia’s unlawful and unjustified war against Ukraine.”

Here’s the context to today’s call:

And Ukraine’s response:

This woman’s response isn’t to the Russian agitprop, but it might as well be:

Another Russian fighter jet has crashed into a building in Russia:

Treason is never good:

They’re going to have to move for a change of venue for this guy to get an impartial jury (that’s sarcasm).

That’s enough for a Sunday evening.

Your daily Patron!

For those who wish to purchase and are having trouble with the official UKRPOSHTA site, here’s the link where I purchased mine at Amazon. The ones at the Amazon link are the official UKRPOSHTA stamps and postcard. Here’s the info on the seller who is handling the transactions for UKRPOSHTA on Amazon:

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Спрацювало?😀 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ оригинальный звук – shoma

The caption machine translates as:

Did it work? 😀 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

  Adam L Silverman
  Alison Rose
  bbleh
  cain
  dmsilev
  Eolirin
  Gin & Tonic
  Mike in NC
  WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      second call between Russian and US defense secs in a couple days. Shoigu also spoke with UK, France, Turkey counterparts today. Reports suggest he raised prospect of …

      … fleeing for his life and conditions for asylum.

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      putin must have been the kid who would grab your hand and smack your face with it yelling WHY ARE YOU HITTING YOURSELF. The mendacity is incomprehensible.

      I’ve said a few times that I wish we could settle things by having Zelenskyy and putin fight, because we know Ze would kick the shit out of him. But now I kinda want to send that lady in the ring, too. They can tag team. Done and dusted.

      I also ordered my stamps from the Amazon shop and they look great–you also get a cute postcard and a couple envelopes.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      Boy, I love that old woman on the bike – a) she is the archetypal Ukrainian village grandma, every Ukrainian knows somebody exactly like that; b) she is cursing like a sailor, despite what Saint Javelin may say; c) she calls Putin a “підорас,” pronounced “pee-do-ras,” or “pederast,” which is the lewdest and vilest insult you can direct at a man in Russian or Ukrainian. The subtitles miss probably 30% of what she actually says. As I’ve noted, in Ukrainian the verb for “to die” is different when you are talking about people than when you are talking about animals – you needn’t guess which one she uses in talking about Putin.

    5. 5.

      cain

      So I was talking about this in /r/politics on reddit – and I was curious to see how many Ukrainian Americans will switch their votes to Dems. I mean, they must know what is at stake. The GOP made a tactical error in telegraphing that they have no plans to support Ukraine going forward. That means, that all those slavic votes are up for grabs – and I know they generally vote GOP because they are indeed quite conservative. Like the Latino’s anything that smacks of leftist/communism/socialism probably gives them nightmares.

      Someone says that the there are a lot of them in Pennsylvania. I’m not sure how the Russian American contingent thinks – I know that the two communities probably mix all the time. I can’t help but feel that that we are going to get a lot of slavic votes thanks to McCarthy. You can bet that there are a bunch of other eastern european americans who probably also thinking that if we dont’ stop Putin here, he’ll be eyeing the other countries next.

    7. 7.

      cain

      @Gin & Tonic: Nothing good can ever come from that. You know that, right?

      Lol – yeah, but mostly it’s been with fellow travelers. I don’t get trolled much. But as I said, I’m hoping that many Ukrainians will vote Dems down ticket or at least at the federal level.

    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @cain: Might be of interest:

      In Ohio, Vance faces backlash in Ukrainian community over war stance

      Irena Stolar has voted Republican for over half a century, from Richard M. Nixon to Donald Trump. But in the midterms, Stolar, 73, said she will cast her first vote for a Democrat. Originally from Ukraine, Stolar refuses to support J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, who has said he wants to cut off aid to the war-torn country.

      “Definitely not this year, with J.D. Vance saying that Ukraine doesn’t matter,” said Stolar, during a break from her shift as host at Olesia’s Taverne, a busy Ukrainian restaurant. She recalled being upset earlier this year, when Vance said on a podcast interview just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “I gotta be honest with you. I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”

      […]
      Stolar was one of 15 Republican voters or elected officials The Washington Post interviewed this month here in Parma, a city of 80,000 near Cleveland that has one of the largest Ukrainian American populations in the state. Many said they would not vote for Vance. In a tight contest, such sentiments could have far-reaching implications.

    9. 9.

      cain

      @dmsilev: The GOP is doing an excellent job of taking away GOP votes away from their party. Once they vote Dems, maybe they’ll be willing to vote Dems again.

      This is why I’m not sure about how the polling is going to play. They are busy pissing of entire communities of people.

    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Also, I had to laugh at the correction at the end of that Post article:

      CORRECTION
      A previous version of this story included a photo caption referring to kielbasa as a Ukrainian sausage. It is a Polish sausage and the caption has been corrected accordingly.

      You just know they got deluged with complaints.

    12. 12.

      Eolirin

      @cain: There’s a reason McConnell is pushing back on that line as hard as he is and pledging continued support. Not that you can trust a damn thing McConnell says. He’s also been against the attacks on Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid that Rick Scott and now House Republicans have been making, and unwilling to take a position on a national abortion ban. These are all losing issues for the Republicans. They need to be kept quiet until after the election if not avoided entirely.

      He’s much better at this game than McCarthy. If he still had the ability to command party message discipline we’d really be in trouble. But the MAGAs aren’t following his lead anymore.

    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @cain: I know the sizable community in Ohio is not particularly thrilled with JD Vance. I don’t know whether that will make a difference at the polls.

