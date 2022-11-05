Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 255: Russia Blows Up A Dam & The Starlink Snowflake Strikes Again

CNN has reported that the Starlink Snowflake’s public statement that he’d keep covering the costs (the ones not being paid by the US, the UK, Poland, other EU and NATO member states, Ukrainians, non-Ukrainians) to keep Starlink running for the Ukrainian military was, like everything else that comes out of his mouth or across his Twitter feed, a lie.

Ukraine’s fears that its troops  may lose access to Elon Musk’s crucial Starlink internet service deepened in the past week after 1,300 of the military’s satellite units went offline, according to two sources familiar with the outage.

The small, easy-to-use satellite dishes made by Musk’s private rocket company SpaceX have been universally hailed as a game-changing source of communication for Ukraine’s military, allowing it to fight and stay online even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.

But concerns have risen recently over the dependability of SpaceX after discussions about funding were revealed and outages were reported near the frontlines.

CNN first reported that SpaceX sent a letter in September to the Pentagon claiming it had spent almost $100 million funding Starlink in Ukraine and that it could no longer continue to do so. The letter requested that the Defense Department  take over more of the funding  for Ukraine’s military, which it calculated would run tens of millions of dollars a month.

Days after the CNN report, Musk appeared to reverse course, claiming that SpaceX had withdrawn the request.

“The hell with it,” Musk tweeted, “we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free.”

Negotiations between SpaceX and the Defense Department continue despite Musk’s claim that SpaceX withdrepw its request, according to a senior defense official.

“Negotiations are very much underway. Everyone in our building knows we’re going to pay them,” the senior Pentagon official told CNN, adding that the department is eager to have commitments in writing “because we worry he’ll change his mind.”

The recent outage started on October 24 and was described by one person briefed on the situation as a “huge problem” for Ukraine’s military. The terminals had been disconnected, this person said, due to a lack of funding.

The outage affected a block of 1,300 terminals that Ukraine purchased from a British company in March and were used for combat-related operations.

SpaceX was charging Ukraine’s military $2,500 a month to keep each of the 1,300 units connected, pushing the total cost to almost $20 million by September, the person briefed on the matter said. Eventually, they could no longer afford to pay, the person said.

The September letter from SpaceX to the Pentagon said there were almost 20,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine. At that time, by SpaceX’s own admission, the majority of them were fully or partially purchased with outside funding, including from the US, Polish and UK governments. The letter claimed those sources paid for about 30% of the monthly connectivity bill as well.

For those of you wondering, the Starlink system designed to be moved around, which they’re marketing for RV use, has a one time $599 charge for the hardware and the service is $135 a month. Even if they were going with the higher cost business version the cost for the hardware is $2,500 and the service fee each month is $500. And I’m pretty sure from past reporting that the Ukrainians are either using the home or the RV version. The home version is a one time $599 charge for the hardware and $110 a month. If SpaceX is charging $2,500 a month to keep their units running, then the Starlink Snowflake is into serious war profiteering territory. He’s gouging the Ukrainian government, individual Ukrainians who are paying for these things out of pocket, the US government and, as a result, US taxpayers, as well as the British and the Polish governments and their taxpayers too! And everyone else donating money to cover the costs for this service. The guy is quickly moving from public nuisance to public menace to national security threat.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump (emphasis mine):

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

I held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff today – it was quite long, three hours. We analyzed the situation on the front line in great detail – in all directions, on the energy front, the situation on the borders. The Commander-in-Chief, commanders, head of intelligence, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, head of border guards delivered reports. We know what the enemy is preparing for. We will respond and continue to liberate our land.

Everything related to the defense forces supply support was also analyzed thoroughly. These are equipment, ammunition, communication, winter uniforms.

Countermeasures against missile and drone terror were considered separately – there are already quite significant results in this, the percentage of shooting down has become higher, but there is still work to be done. We must ensure full protection of the Ukrainian sky and will continue to do everything possible and impossible for this.

In the coming weeks, we expect good news regarding air defense and anti-missile defense for Ukraine.

By the way, today there were messages from Iran, from official representatives. There they decided to admit that they did supply drones for Russian terror. But even in this confession they lied.

We shoot down at least ten Iranian drones every day, and the Iranian regime claims that it allegedly gave little and even before the start of the full-scale invasion. Only during one day yesterday, 11 Shahed drones were destroyed. We know for sure that Iranian instructors taught Russian terrorists how to use drones, and Tehran is generally silent about it.

And if Iran continues lying about the obvious, it means that the world will make even more efforts to investigate the terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and what Russia is paying Iran for such cooperation. There will be no such thing in the modern world that any of the terrorists or their accomplices will remain unpunished.

The situation on the front line did not undergo significant changes during the day. The greatest brutality of the occupiers, as before, is focused in Donetsk region. But constant fighting continues in other parts of the front as well – this is more than one thousand kilometers of the line of combat clashes.

Today, I would like to pay particular attention to the National Guardsmen who defend our state in Luhansk region as part of the defense forces. In particular, the soldiers of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard, who, together with units of the Ground Forces, very effectively erase enemy equipment and the occupiers. Thank you guys!

We are doing everything so that you and all other soldiers have even more opportunities to chase the enemy. And the next weeks will be very important from this point of view – we are working extremely closely with our partners to get more tanks, more “armor,” more artillery for Ukraine.

I would also like to mention our border guards – those who continue strengthening the borders in Sumy region, Chernihiv region and Kharkiv region despite constant Russian shelling and provocations. In some border areas of our country, terrorists use mortar fire and there is a constant threat of rocket attacks almost every day. Thank you, guys, for your persistence and endurance!

This week it was possible to ensure the continuation of the operation of the grain corridor in the Black Sea. According to the results of seven days, 28 vessels carrying more than 800,000 tonnes of foodstuffs left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny. The destinations are Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, Oman, Turkey, China and Ethiopia. Moreover, the ship to Ethiopia with 30,000 tonnes of wheat on board was chartered by the UN Food Program. And this is a typical list of countries that consume most of our agricultural exports.

It was the example of the grain export initiative by which we showed that the world is capable of guaranteeing stability despite any threats posed by Russia. The world did not succumb to Russian blackmail, key actors acted decisively, and as a result, the aggravation of the food crisis was avoided. This is one of the most significant international results of the entire autumn. When the world is united, terrorists stand no chance.

Another proof of the power of real world unity is the work of our charity platform UNITED24. Today is exactly six months after its launch.

Nearly $220 million received in donations from millions of people of more than hundred countries. Drones, helicopters, demining machines are being bought for Ukraine, in particular the very effective Armtraс machines, dozens of ambulance vehicles that are already used in the frontline areas. Star ambassadors joined the project: Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina, Oleksandr Usyk, Demna, Liev Schreiber, Mark Hamill, Imagine Dragons, Barbra Streisand, Scott Kelly and Timothy Snyder.

I thank every UNITED24 donor and ambassador, the project team and everyone who helps us defend ourselves against Russian terror!

And, by the way, next week we will launch another fundraising direction – we will raise funds for a fleet of marine drones. I think absolutely everyone understands what this is and what it is needed for, and I am sure that millions of people will support this direction in our defense. Everyone has already seen how it works. And this is only for the protection of our marine water area, we claim nothing that does not belong to us.

Glory to all who fight and work for Ukraine!

Glory to every our hero!

Glory to Ukraine!

I just want to reemphasize this sentence that I highlighted in the copy and paste:

We know what the enemy is preparing for. We will respond and continue to liberate our land.

Well that’s ominous. But it is always better to have a plan, than not to have a plan.

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Kherson:

The Russians blew the Oskil resevoir’s floodgates.

Assholes!

We now have some fidelity on the numbers of convicts Prigozhin has been able to recruit to fight in Ukraine as part of his Wagner Private Military Company (PMC):

The Insider‘s reporting also gives us a total of the number of Wagner PMCs killed fighting in Ukraine; non-convict and convict alike:

At the same time, according to the Center, the total number of Wagner PMC mercenaries killed in Ukraine (including both convicts and ordinary mercenaries) is from 800 to 1,000 people.

The Center being referenced here is the Ukrainian Center for the Study and Counteraction of Hybrid Threats.

Here’s some good news regarding Ukraine’s power grid:

The fox knows many things…

Politico has reported that the US, via the DOD, is going to pay to refurbish and upgrade 45 T-72 tanks for Ukraine while the Netherlands is going to fund another 45.

The Pentagon will pay for the Czech Republic to upgrade 45 Soviet-era T-72 tanks for use in Ukraine, as part of the Biden administration’s latest $400 million package of military aid for the country, the department announced Friday.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will fund the refurbishment of another 45 Czech T-72 tanks for a total of 90 that are set to begin arriving in Ukraine by the end of the year, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

Other NATO countries, including Poland, have already donated hundreds of older T-72s to Kyiv. But this is the first time the United States is paying the Czech defense industrial base to upgrade the tanks, Singh said. The refurbishment will include adding new optics, communications and armor, according to a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the specifics of the deal.

Upgraded tanks will be crucial on the battlefield, Singh said, as Ukraine continues to try to take back territory in the northeast in Kharkiv and in the southern Kherson region.

Kyiv has pushed for western tanks, such as the U.S.-made Abrams or the German Leopard, but neither country has agreed to send them. The U.S.has hesitated to provide Abrams, which guzzle fuel and would require training for the Ukrainians to use.

“Introducing a new main battle tank … would be a huge undertaking for the Ukrainian forces,” Singh said. “We do continue to consult with our allies and partners to assess our ability on what we can provide in terms of western armored platforms but these [T-72] tanks we will believe will make a difference on the battlefield.”

In another first, the latest U.S. aid package also includes funding to upgrade a number of American Hawk air defense missiles for use in Ukraine, Singh said. The Hawk missile is an older, surface-to-air guided missile that the U.S. no longer uses, and has longer range than the Stinger anti-air missiles the U.S. provided this year. The missiles will complement the Hawk launchers Spain recently committed to sending to Kyiv, she said.

The new air defense equipment will help Ukraine defend against “brutal” attacks from Russian drones and cruise missiles, Singh added, although she declined to say how many missiles would be transferred or to give an exact timeline for the delivery.

The package also includes money to send 250 M1117 armored vehicles for the first time, as well as 40 riverine boats, and 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, according to a release from the State Department.

Here’s President Zelenksyy’s response:

And Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba’s:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Go Canada…

What?

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Частина друга😅 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ оригінальний звук – Viktoriaa🌸

The caption machine translates as:

Part two😅 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • bookworm1398
  • Cameron
  • Jinchi
  • Kristine
  • lee
  • Ruckus
  • Timill
  • Torrey
  • trollhattan

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Every day, I think I can’t possibly hate Elon Musk more. Then it’s the next day, and I do. What an absolute putz.

      That is very good news about the tanks, and I hope it can happen as quickly as possible.

      This part of Zelenskyy’s address stood out to me:

      It was the example of the grain export initiative by which we showed that the world is capable of guaranteeing stability despite any threats posed by Russia. The world did not succumb to Russian blackmail, key actors acted decisively, and as a result, the aggravation of the food crisis was avoided. This is one of the most significant international results of the entire autumn. When the world is united, terrorists stand no chance.

      I like how he is using the example of the grain shipments to point out to other nations, “Hey, you know that ‘escalation’ you’re all shaking in your boots about? Yeah, no. The dude is so full of shit, he oughta be buying stock in Metamucil. Stop being afraid of him.”

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      Starlink is a US-based company out of Texas.  What can Biden do to require assistance?  Not sure Defense Production Act can do much, or that Musk wouldn’t sabotage Starlink otherwise.  Could Biden ask DoD to audit Starlink’s pricing and billing?

    5. 5.

      Kristine

      That book cover always cracks me up. As does the cat in overalls.

      Taking my laughs where I can find them these days.

      I’m glad about the tanks and am wondering what steps could be taken if it’s determined that Musk is a security threat. Someone visits him for a quiet talk? Asset seizures? Something in-between?

    6. 6.

      Torrey

      Hmm, something off here. Patron apologized for barking at Justin Trudeau? I’ve had a JRT–excuse me, I mean I’ve been the humble servant of a JRT. They do not apologize. I suspect some human got on Patron’s account and went all diplomatic on the situation.

    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      I find a lot of the reporting about the Starlink terminals and service to be confusing. Space.com says that the DoD has not paid for them:

      For example, on Oct. 14, CNN reported that SpaceX had asked the U.S. military to start paying for the Ukrainian government’s use of Starlink. “We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” SpaceX’s director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon in September, according to CNN. The outlet also reported that SpaceX claimed its Starlink costs in Ukraine could exceed $120 million for the rest of 2022 and nearly $400 million over the next 12 months.

      Just a day later, however, Musk publicly backtracked from this request for Pentagon dollars.

      “To hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote on Twitter on Oct. 15. “SpaceX has already withdrawn its request for funding,” he added in another tweet(opens in new tab) on Monday (Oct. 17).

      Musk has provided further details in other tweets this week. For instance, he clarified on Tuesday (Oct. 18) that SpaceX isn’t picking up the entire tab for the Ukrainian government’s Starlink use — and that the Pentagon isn’t one of the organizations that are chipping in.

      “No money from DoD, but several other countries, orgs & individuals are paying for ~11k/25k terminals (thanks!),” Musk wrote. That Tuesday tweet also shared that SpaceX is losing about $20 million per month “due to unpaid service & costs related to enhanced security measures for cyberwar defense, but we’ll keep doing it (sigh).”

      (emphasis added)

      1) It’s kinda weird to think that people using your fancy service at higher rates than you could probably hope for is a bad thing (“pay me $400M or else!”). $20M a month for 25k terminals is $800 a month. Starlink.com is advertising the service at less than $150/month (for the in-motion service). Why the difference??

      2) Secure communications should not be a function of whether you’re at war or not – it should be built in for something new and important like satellite comms.

      3) If his business plan was for Starlink to be profitable in 2023, he’s delusional there too.

      4) There’s no sign of a donation-for-Ukraine link on starlink.com that I could find in poking around there just now.

      People who have to follow this stuff, and the mouth noises from EM, must be pulling their hair out.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Another Scott: I suspect Elmo (I love emptywheel’s name for him) is lumping all security costs into the “enhanced cybersecurity” bucket (and anything related to compatibility coding is now “security”, etc.) as a justification to charge higher prices.

    10. 10.

      bookworm1398

      @ Anonymous at Work. The government can threaten to cancel SpaceX NASA contracts is what they can do.

      or do a full audit of Space X to ensure it’s complying with all the regulations for government contractors and levy high fines for the violations they find (there are always violations)

    11. 11.

      Jinchi

       

      Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to conscript citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, larceny, drug trafficking and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to be called up for military service to mobilize.

      Is Putin just using mobilization as a way to get the Ukrainians to execute undesirables for him? Because I can’t imagine he would want a battle hardened population of murderers and drug traffickers to return to Russia after the war.

    12. 12.

      Timill

      @bookworm1398: They can threaten but they can’t do. If those contracts don’t launch on SpaceX, they don’t launch.

      ULA only have a few rockets left with the Russian engines, and all launches are sold.  Vulcan, their replacement, hasn’t launched yet. New Glenn hasn’t launched yet.

    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Jinchi: Downstream effects of getting rid of the undesirables by press-ganging them into the RU army are huge.  A lot of semi-desirables flee the country, with families.  Many mostly-desirables second-guess how desirable they are and also flee.  As do desirable-but-better-safe-than-sorry types.  That’s a lot of productive capacity gone and you are still left with the kleptocrats that are the real drain on the economy.

    15. 15.

      lee

      Do we have any technical details on the T72 upgrades?

      I’m curious how NATO upgrades to T72 compare to Russian upgrades.

