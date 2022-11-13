Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

After roe, women are no longer free.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 263: Protect the Flag!

War for Ukraine Day 263: Protect the Flag!

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

If you were wondering how the Ukrainians in Kherson managed to get their hands on Ukrainian flags so quickly once the Russians retreated it is because they protected their flags!

Before we move on, last night Kattails asked if I knew who did the poppy shaped calligraphy I used as the header image on Veterans Day. The artist is Satwinder Sehmi and he did the piece for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Here’s his tweet from 8 NOV 2018:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

It is Sunday today. I’m in my office together with our team. The Office is working, Kyiv doesn’t stop, the country works non-stop. Look around – there are always people fighting and working without weekends for the sake of our victory.

The frontline has no weekends. Rescuers and sappers have no weekends.

Doctors helping the wounded have no weekends. Doctors helping our children have no weekends as well.

Ukrainian energy workers fighting against Iranian drones have no rest.

All our transport workers… truck drivers ensuring both the defense and the rear, Ukrzaliznytsia and all public companies.

Business, which helps. Volunteers we can’t do without. Military enterprises repairing and manufacturing equipment.

Diplomats working almost round the clock for 263 days already… Communication workers, security forces, hundreds and hundreds of other spheres, thousands of organizations and enterprises, millions of people.

All of us already feel the approach of our victory. Because we preserve our unity and know that we are rightfully on our land.

And I thank our commanders, intelligence and everyone involved for working out our next steps. Liberation steps.

Stabilization and restoration of law and order in 226 settlements will be ensured in the Kherson region. This is more than 100,000 local residents as of this time.

We are restoring communication, Internet, television. We are doing everything to restore normal technical capabilities for electricity and water supply as soon as possible.

We will bring back transport and postal services. We will bring back ambulances and normal medicine.

Of course, the restoration of the work of authorities, the police, some private companies is already beginning. And I thank the business, which is among the first to participate in the return of normal life.

Our presence will be felt! It will be felt that there is life.

But please do not forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous. First of all, there are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers died, and four others were injured while clearing mines.

I urge all residents of Kherson to be very careful and immediately inform the rescuers about all dangerous objects.

Detention of Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were left behind in this territory and neutralization of saboteurs are also ongoing.

Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, the bodies of both civilians and military personnel are being found.

In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter.

We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt.

The fighting in the Donetsk region is as intense as in previous days. The level of Russian attacks is not decreasing. The level of resilience and bravery of our fighters is the highest. We do not allow our defense to be breached.

I thank each of our warriors for this!

As of now, the territory of five of our regions was hit by missile, air and artillery strikes of the occupiers during the day. These are Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, Luhansk region, and Donetsk region.

We do everything to make the enemy feel our retaliation. To the maximum.

Along the entire frontline, we ensure the destruction of enemy supply chains, ammunition depots, and enemy headquarters.

We have to reduce the potential of the occupiers every day – without days off! It saves the lives of our people.

And we are already very actively preparing for an important week for Ukraine – diplomatic week.

There will be a G20 summit in Indonesia and our position will be presented.

In a very meaningful way. We will give answers to many questions that are being asked now. Public answers. So that they are heard by all our people, all our partners, everyone who supports us.

Already on Tuesday there will be my address.

I am grateful to everyone who endures this marathon!

I am grateful to everyone who fights and works for our country and freedom for all our people!

I am grateful to everyone who helps!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s today’s updated assessment from Britain’s MOD:

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Kherson, Bakhmut, and Izium:

Here’s more on the flag protection story:

Here’s the video with subtitles:

The Economist is reporting that donors are putting together a Marshall Plan for Ukraine to get ahead of the reality that is going to exist once the war ends:

THE FIELD next to Grigoriy Tkachenko’s fish pond is littered with spent 220mm rockets. His carp are dead: the Russian soldiers who occupied his farm in March and April fished for them by tossing grenades into the water. Russian shells blew holes in the farm’s new office and its automated milking stall. Mr Tkachenko reckons his losses at roughly $1m, including 158 cows, about half his herd. “The Russians killed them and ate the parts that were easy to butcher,” he says. “They left the rest to rot.”

Yet by mid-October the farm, in Lukashivka, 120km north of Kyiv, was bustling again. In a vast concrete storage shed, forklifts stacked crates of potatoes while workers supervised machines that use lasers to sort the spuds by size. Most of Mr Tkachenko’s fields were free of mines, his wheat, corn and sunflower crops had been harvested, his grain elevator had been fixed and his remaining cows were chomping away in their pens.

Ukraine, like Mr Tkachenko’s farm, is in a state of buzzing confusion. Ukrainians are scrambling to repair what Russia has broken and to keep the economy running. Steel plants pour white-hot metal to make rebar; restaurants serve food to the noise of air-raid sirens. Yet the destruction Vladimir Putin has wrought is immense. Entire cities are in ruins. Some 8m people, a fifth of the population, have fled the country. Ukraine’s government reckons GDP in 2022 will be 30% lower than in 2021. Counting only the damage done before June 1st, the World Bank estimated the costs of reconstruction at $349bn. Since then the bill has risen: for the past month Russian missiles have been smashing up the power grid.

Recovering from all this, Ukraine’s allies think, will require aid comparable to the Marshall Plan, the huge American programme that kickstarted Europe’s economic recovery from the second world war. Indeed, in some ways rebuilding Ukraine seems harder. Unlike the Marshall Plan, which started years after the war ended, aid to Ukraine is flowing while the shells are still flying. That makes attracting private money almost impossible, for now: foreign investment into Ukraine is barely 1% of its level in 2021. With the war slashing tax revenues and half of the government’s budget devoted to the army, Ukraine needs $3.5-5bn in aid every month just to cover its budget deficit.

Another problem is complexity. The Marshall Plan’s money came from America. In Ukraine aid has come mainly from America, but also from the EU, individual European and Asian countries and an array of multilateral institutions—the World Bank, the IMF, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and others. For the war’s first eight months pledges came sporadically. Only now are the main donors planning regular meetings to co-ordinate.

Sceptics of reconstruction aid to Ukraine note that such funds did little good in war-ravaged Afghanistan and Iraq, or in disaster-struck Haiti. Donors in those places failed to help create functional states, and much of their cash was stolen. This is a big worry for Ukraine, long one of Europe’s most corrupt countries.

But Ukraine is not like Afghanistan or Iraq. There, donors were trying to impose a completely new system of government, which many locals resisted. Ukraine is more like post-war Europe, where an injection of funds helped locals rebuild prosperous, industrialised societies that they already knew how to build, because they had built them before war wrecked them. Ukraine was a democratic and fairly sophisticated middle-income country before the war, and making efforts to tackle graft. It seems plausible that Ukrainians can recreate what they had before and, with help, improve on it.

History offers useful lessons. Although the Marshall Plan is now remembered as a success, things were complicated at the time, says Margaret MacMillan, a historian at Oxford. “There were real strains within [the Marshall Plan], real difficulties, moments when it might have collapsed,” she says. There was bitter disagreement within America’s government over how to structure the programme, and within Congress over whether to fund it at all. European governments and voters were suspicious of the conditions attached to the aid. Only the threat of communism persuaded all sides to overcome their qualms. And though the plan was a success in West Germany, its results in some other countries were mediocre. To understand why it is worth trying to help Ukrainians rebuild, it helps to consider how difficult the Marshall Plan actually was.

Much, much, much more at the link!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

No new tweet today, but here is a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Класно їдемо під класний трек з @Anton Ptushkin 🤗 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ dreams – el

The caption machine translates as:

Cool ride to a cool track with @Anton Ptushkin 🤗 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • CaseyL
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • J R in WV
  • Martin
  • MobiusKlein
  • realbtl
  • Roger Moore
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt (formerly tom)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      MobiusKlein

      Damage  of 349 Billion Dollars as of  June 1 – that boggles the mind.

      Pales in comparison to the price of the arms sent.   The sooner they kick out RU, the less damage done.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Repost from downstairs (with some hashtag links removed):

      Southern Axis Update:

      #Ukrainian officials stated that #Russian forces are withdrawing from the left bank of the #Dnipro River and concentrating forces and equipment in #Melitopol, #Zaporizhia Oblast, and #Mariupol, #Donetsk Oblast. /3

      https://t.co/GGc9qkyMUl

      — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) November 13, 2022

      So much for the triple rows of trenches, etc.

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Thanks Adam.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      Oh my, the joy in that lady’s laugh as she unwraps the flag…that was beautiful. What a powerful moment.

      I was not surprised to hear Zelenskyy remind people basically not to try to pick up mines or trip wires or whatnot themselves. Remembering the early days when we would see regular folks just picking up mines and carrying them across the street, cigarettes hanging out of their mouths…it was awesome on the one hand, but also terrifying. Ukrainians aren’t afraid of shit, so I guess a “please we beg you do not touch the bombs” is sometimes necessary.

      Also, “neutralization of saboteurs” is QUITE THE PHRASE. If I were one of those saboteurs and I heard that…I think I’d have imploded on the spot.

      Thank you as always, Adam. It’s been said many times, but you deserve to hear it countless more: The work you do on these posts is invaluable and appreciated beyond words.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      J R in WV

      Well, I opened this thread, and there were no replies at all… so I waited a few, read more of the tweets, the lady digging up her flag was so moving — tears !!!

      Thanks, Adam, for these reports, so valuable for all of us !!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Protests in Saudi Arabia – GT – “Tens of thousands of people in the city of Qatif, Saudi Arabia, came to the streets last night to protest the execution of eight opponents of the government and chanted “Death to Al Saud”.” https://t.co/79HxvjT9nG

      — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) November 14, 2022

      I was wondering if there was a likelihood that the protests in Iran would spread. KSA has a large Shia population, and there is a history of protests in Qatif against the rulers in Riyadh (Google tells me that Qatif is 90% Shia).

      … gradually and then suddenly.

      (via LOLGOP)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Russian zookeeper kidnaps animals from Kherson, Ukraine says

      Russia’s military has gained a reputation for looting its way across Ukraine, taking washing machines, electronics, cultural artifacts and even the bones of the lover of Empress Catherine II. But the latest theft — including seven raccoons, two female wolves, peacocks, a llama and a donkey from Kherson Zoo — entered the realm of farce.

      A private Crimean zoo, Taigan Lion Park, owned by Oleg Zubkov, filmed him inexpertly grabbing raccoons by their tails and dumping them into cages in a YouTube video headlined “We are in Kherson. Oleg Zubkov catches raccoons with BARE HANDS!!!”

      The occupiers stole everything from Kherson: paintings from art galleries, antiquities from museums, historic manuscripts from libraries. But their most prized loot was a raccoon they stole from a zoo. Steal a raccoon and Die. pic.twitter.com/1mqBrrKjHQ
      — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 13, 2022

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Another Scott: Lining up on a riverbank in fixed fortifications was about as dumb as it gets.  I figured that RU would want to be able to identify and intercept any attempt as a crossing, and interdict repair work on the sluiceway or bridges.  Beyond that, Zaporizhia on the map looked like a good target for a breakthrough, especially with the Kerch Bridge partially destroyed.

      My question is more on the UA side of strategy: What now?  Rebuild Kherson, harry and HIMARS the RU forces on teh south bank but I doubt there’s a breakthrough there possible.  Izium and Bakhamut fronts could use a boost, especially eforrts around Kremenna.  I’m jsut arm-chairing though and wondering how each side will hold up between now and the end of the muddy season.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anonymous At Work

      @dmsilev: Unless they mean some rare species of raccoon, I’m pretty sure The South can donate replacement raccoons to Ukraine fairly swiftly.  If RU is hard-up for “exotic wildlife”, may I suggest air-dropping rabid raccoons?  A few dozen possums too.  Those suckers are scary enough when you know what they are; I can’t imagine the effect on someone who doesn’t know what one is.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: True, and NYC may have a dense concentration in some parts but I give you DRUNKEN REDNECKS TRYING TO FEEL IMPORTANT.  Imagine being told by CIA agents with official badges and sunglasses that they need as many raccoons as the drunken redneck and his buddies can round up, “for the good of the country and national security, to launch at them Commie bastards in Moscow.”
      I’m not sure how one can make the common American raccoon an endangered species, but I’m pretty sure this is the recommended first step.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Chetan Murthy: I don’t think many possums would be needed.  I figure running into one at night and hearing it hiss like a demon from hell, only scarier, would be enough to get an entire brigade to flee for the border.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @dmsilev: Restocking the Russian Strategic Raccoon Reserve seems dubious. One cannot count on a raccoon, whatever the circumstances. Should said zoo require restocking, I may be of help.

      Curious, tactically, with the fall-winter transition which side benefits more? Most Ukraine woods seem deciduous and will be dropping leaves, making concealment less effective. Thermal imaging would likewise seem more effective as temps plummet–engines and even human bodies will be easier to identify. Going out on a limb (heh) to speculate it favors Ukraine.

      In February I had not clue one this fight would endure nine long months. Push those bastards into the sea, Ukraine.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      Rabid raccoons and irate possums, oh my!

      Reminds me of the stories about crazy stuff military researchers thought up during WWII.  My favorite was the idea of putting tiny bombs on bats and then dropping them over Japanese military targets.  IIRC, none of the crazy ideas were actually seriously considered; it was disinformation deliberately designed to keep the Japanese intelligence services guessing as to what the US would actually do.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Alison Rose

      As a random unimportant aside, I was recently made aware of pampushka and now 1) I want to eat them, and 2) If I ever do get a hamster like I’ve wanted for years*, that will be its name.

      *We had two hamsters, one after the other, when I was a kid, and I adored them. But as an adult, I’ve always had a cat, and it just feels kind of mean to keep a small furry creature in a cage in a home with a cat.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      @MobiusKlein:

      Damage  of 349 Billion Dollars as of  June 1 – that boggles the mind.

      Yeah, that’s a Musk-and-a-half.

      Reminder that we have the means to fix these things, just not the will.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev: Wait, aren’t those delicious?  I’ve only had goose once, in 1993 (in France), so I don’t actually know.  But one would think ….. can’t we send them some animal that is all bones ?  How about armadillos ?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Amir Khalid

      I haven’t seen a valuation of Russian oligarchs’ assets seized in the West since the invasion. How much of the US$349 billion would they cover?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Amir Khalid: IIRC, the RU central bank accounts at the Fed were already well in excess of $300B.  But somehow we’re not allowed to use those for Ukraine’s benefit.  For reasons.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.