Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

This blog will pay for itself.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

This fight is for everything.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Come on, man.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 455: A Brief Update Tonight

War for Ukraine Day 455: A Brief Update Tonight

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Speaking of NEIVANMADE:

Here’s the translation of the tweet:

Chevrons from #NEIVANMADE for fighters of the 2nd assault company of the 3rd OSHBr

Just a very brief update tonight.

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

The first Ukrainian F-16 will be one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose – address by the President of Ukraine

24 May 2023 – 21:56

I wish you health, dear Ukrainians!

Today, I held the first meeting of the Staff after all the important visits, meetings and decisions – defense decisions that we have been working on for quite some time and are now getting them in cooperation with our partners.

First of all, this concerns the aviation coalition – a coalition of modern fighter jets for Ukraine.

We are doing everything we can to reduce the time until the result is achieved, until new and powerful aircraft with Ukrainian pilots emerge in the Ukrainian skies.

It is clear that this global step will allow us to expand our defense capabilities. Because it is only with powerful aircraft that an air defense system can be complete.

On the other hand, the first Ukrainian F-16 will be one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose because of its own aggression, becoming weaker and more isolated.

This will be a signal that Russian terror has lost, and our world, which is based on respect for independent nations and the right of peoples to choose their own path, has endured.

We will prepare the necessary basis to ensure that our aviation transition is as quick and efficient as possible.

Our warriors have already proved that they can master modern weapons with efficiency that was not expected from us. I’m sure they will be just as successful with the aircraft.

The main thing is the speed of training and supply, i.e. the time that will pass between decisions and the actual defense of our skies.

Today, as usual, I heard reports from the commanders, the Commander-in-Chief, the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate on the current situation at the front, our counteraction to the occupier, and the capabilities that Russia is going to use against us.

We know how to respond. In particular, this applies to the missile threat and the constant terror of kamikaze drones.

Now Russia is increasingly resorting to so-called combined strikes – different types of missiles, different types of drones.

I am grateful to our Air Force, to all our defenders of the sky, to our intelligence for improving our defense faster than Russia can change its terror tactics.

If we take, for example, just one weapon of Russian terror, the Iranian Shaheds, our soldiers have shot down almost 900 of these drones to date. In total, about 1160 Shaheds have been used against Ukraine. We shoot down most of them.

And we are constantly looking for tools to make the share of downed Iranian drones 100%.

But today, given that such strikes are ongoing, I would like to appeal to the people of Iran directly. To everyone – to society, to Iranian ulama, to every Iranian family, to those people who are able to influence government decisions in Iran. A simple question: why do you want to be accomplices in Russian terror? Why are you on the side of the evil state?

The world sees what is happening, and you all in Iran see it. Support for evil cannot be denied.

Even though we have learned to shoot down most of your kamikaze drones that you are handing over to Russia, there are still hits.

When an Iranian drone kills a pregnant Ukrainian girl and her husband in their home, why do you, mothers and fathers in Iran, need this? When your Shahed hits a dormitory with our students, people die, a fire starts, rescuers arrive, and in a few minutes a second Shahed hits, taking the lives of those who were saving the lives of others… Why does Iran need such cynical murders? Committed by Russia’s hands, yet with your weapons.

What do you, the people in Tehran, or in Shiraz, or in Saqqez, or in any other city in your country, get from this?

Unfortunately, even greater isolation from the world and even greater problems.

For Russia, absolutely everything is a target. Homes, schools, hospitals, houses of worship, churches, power plants, markets, even humanitarian aid distribution points and bus stops… There are thousands of examples of this. People of Iran! Russia is hitting everything indiscriminately. With artillery and mortars, missiles and drones – with what it has and what Russia is given on your behalf.

I am sure you must be on the other side of history – not with evil.

Russia started this war for the sake of enslavement. It is a war of a colonizer against a neighboring nation. Russia even steals people – our children! Thousands and thousands… Only absolute evil can steal the children of another nation. And by going against Ukrainians, the Russian occupiers are destroying all other national communities that have lived on the land of Ukraine for centuries. The villages of Greek Christians burned by Russians and Russia’s systematic repression of the Crimean Tatar people, our Ukrainian Muslim community, are proof of this.

The people of Iran could live a very different life if you were not put on the same side with such evil as Russian aggression.

Your Shaheds who terrorize Ukraine every night only mean that the people of Iran are being pushed deeper and deeper into the dark side of history.

Glory to all who defend life!

Thank you to everyone in the world who helps strengthen our air defense, our aviation and save our people from Russian terror!

If we are strong, we will live!

Glory to Ukraine!

Bakhmut:

 

Avdiivka:

Crimea:

The Belgorod crowd:

Here’s the full text:

Answering journalists’ questions, the leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, White Rex, says the unit had no losses during the Belgorod incident, only two wounded. He somewhat dodges questions about American combat vehicles, saying these could be re-captured from Russians, including in Bakhmut. He also adds that there appears to be considerable support for the unit among the Russian population in Belgorod.

Full text of the tweet:

Free Russia Legion published a separate comment on the press conference, saying Russians did not show much resistance despite numerical superiority, and bombed their own citizens trying to hit the group. The Legion appears to have suffered more serious casualties than the Corps – two dead and ten wounded combined. This is in contrast with the Corps who are said to have lost two people wounded. It is still unclear whether the two groups were fighting in the same area, or separately.

And here are the screen grabs of Dmitri’s translation of the statement:

That’s all I’ve got time for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

The link of Patron’s new video at his official TikTok doesn’t want to embed. You can click through and see it here.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Andrya
  • Anoniminous
  • Kyle Rayner
  • Roger Moore

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Anoniminous

      Prigozhin announced Wagner taken 20,000 KIA at Bakhmut.  At the NATO Standard 1:3 that means and estimated 60,000 WIA for 80,000 total casualties.  That’s the low-ball figure.  Given Russia’s inability to provide combat medical care, transportation, and behind the lines medical services I suspect Biden’s figure of 100,000 total casualties to be nearer the mark.

      Tactically, it is very likely Wagner has to pull out from Bakhmut due to lack of cannon fodder.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      That was quite an address from Zelenskyy tonight. I really like the appeal to Iranian citizens, since we know many of them are willing and able to stand up to their government. I don’t know what power the people have on this issue, but I’m glad he put it front and center.

      Happy birthday to the Fellas! I hope they get everything they want ;)

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kyle Rayner

      Maxim Katz made a funny observation while discussing the raids today.

      “In truth, Russia is fighting with everything it can muster. It’s actually Ukraine who’s not going at it full strength, only fighting to force Putin into peace. […] All this is due to the good will of Ukraine and its Western allies.

      [Russia] has emptied all its reserves and exhausted all capabilities. Because of Putin, the breach of state borders and capture of Russian land no longer depend on Russia’s actions. Russia’s border guards now are Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Olaf Scholz. They’re the ones protecting Russian territorial integrity and imposing constraints on Ukraine. […] Never has [Russia’s] very existence depended on someone else’s good will.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Andrya

      @Kyle Rayner:  There’s a fourth border guard for russia’s territorial integrity:  Rishi Sunak.  Given the putin regime’s entanglement with white supremacy, it’s extremely ironic that they are dependent on a person of color who is the head of government of a European country.

      ETA:  To clarify, I would greatly prefer a Labour prime minister, but the UK Labour Party appears completely unable to get its act together.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      @Anoniminous: ​

      I think you have your calculations backward. If the Russians are having trouble providing medical care, you’d expect more KIA and fewer WIA, as some soldiers die who could have been saved with better medical care. That would mean the 20K KIA probably have fewer than 60K WIA, not more.

      ETA: Still, it’s telling that Wagner has sustained far more KIA trying to take Bakhmut than the US had in 20 years in Afghanistan.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.