Israeli official tells me: It's back to war https://t.co/4EbZT1ZbkQ
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 1, 2023
07:00 in Gaza: Neither side has announces the end of the ceasefire – but neither side is announcing the extension of the ceasefire
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 1, 2023
BREAKING: An hour before the ceasefire expires the IDF intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 1, 2023
BREAKING: IDF SAYS HAMAS VIOLATED THE CEASEFIRE IN GAZA AND ISRAEL RESUMED ITS FIRE IN RESPONSE
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 1, 2023
Somehow this feels appropriate:
I’m going to bed.
Open thread!
