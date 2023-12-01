Israeli official tells me: It's back to war https://t.co/4EbZT1ZbkQ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 1, 2023

07:00 in Gaza: Neither side has announces the end of the ceasefire – but neither side is announcing the extension of the ceasefire — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 1, 2023

BREAKING: An hour before the ceasefire expires the IDF intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 1, 2023

BREAKING: IDF SAYS HAMAS VIOLATED THE CEASEFIRE IN GAZA AND ISRAEL RESUMED ITS FIRE IN RESPONSE — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 1, 2023

Somehow this feels appropriate:

I’m going to bed.

Open thread!