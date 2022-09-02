(Ghost of Kyiv Mural, Image posted by Illia Ponomarenko)

Here is President Zelenskyy's address from earlier today.

Dear Ukrainians! I wish you health!

Today, I held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief this week. The heads of the defense and security sectors were present, as usual: Zaluzhny, Monastyrsky, Budanov, Maliuk, Danilov and others. The commanders of operational areas – Syrsky, Litvinov, Kovalchuk – reported on the state of affairs.

I think that you all understand what the main questions are. Certain decisions have also been made. I think we will all see them. We also considered today the issue of supporting our military, comprehensive support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I held a meeting devoted to the state’s further steps in European integration. This is another operational direction of our work – daily important work.

For us, the movement of Ukraine to the European Union and the transformation within our country is one of the key elements of the long-term protection of the state, a guarantee of freedom for all Ukrainians. Therefore, the European integration process deserves not just separate attention to political, economic, social, and legal aspects, but a holistic approach. Moving towards Europe, we are strengthening Ukrainian national life as a whole. I am sure that Ukraine will become a full member of the EU. At least let’s do everything for it.

I took part today in the work of an important forum in Italy. One of the most influential economic forums in Europe is the Ambrosetti Forum. I thanked Prime Minister Draghi, all Italians who help us and also protect the Ukrainian desire for freedom, for Europe. He proposed new directions of cooperation between our states – now and after our victory.

It is important for Ukraine to maintain and strengthen Italian support despite any changes in political attitudes. By the way, this week it was the second address to Italian society – after the address to the participants and guests of the Venice Film Festival.

We are fighting for support and understanding of Ukraine in all European countries, in all audiences of European societies. I remind you every time that the protection of Ukraine is the protection of all of Europe. Not only ours, but the entire democratic world.

It is from this point of view that it is worth considering the decision agreed today by the G7 countries to cap the price of Russian oil. When this mechanism is implemented, it will become an important element of protecting civilized countries and energy markets from Russian hybrid aggression.

Indeed, the price of Russian gas must also be capped. I am grateful to Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, who said this today. It is long overdue for such energy sanctions against Russia. The sanctions that will not only limit the flow of petrodollars and gas euros to Moscow, but also, importantly, restore justice for all Europeans, whom Russia is trying to blackmail with artificially inflated prices on the energy market.

I signed another decree on awarding our soldiers. 166 combatants were given state awards, 44 of them posthumously. Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!

Eternal glory to all our soldiers who beat the invaders everywhere in Ukraine, on our land! The Kharkiv area, Donetsk region, the entire Donbas, the south, Crimea – Ukraine is and will be everywhere. That’s it! There will be freedom. That’s it! And there will be Europe. We will never give ours to the occupiers.

Glory to Ukraine!