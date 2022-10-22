Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 241: It's Been a Day…

War for Ukraine Day 241: It’s Been a Day…

by | 33 Comments

Sound_Advice_From_Dr_Strangelove

I’m going to keep this short tonight because today has involved the following: The plumbers that came to install the new water heater didn’t read any of the manuals they were sent and 1) didn’t realize they needed to tell us we needed an electrician to do some rewiring to handle the heavier load of the brand new and larger water heater before they installed it and 2) had to be stopped from situating it in the wrong place. So I’ve got water, but won’t have hot water until sometime next week when the electrician can come over and do what they need to do. And then my older dog Rosie decided to puke twice. She’s fine, behavior and demeanor are normal, she ate minced boiled chicken and steamed white rice for dinner, and will soon be going for a walk.

And with all that my day was still better than for the Ukrainians in harm’s way.

One housekeeping item before we get underway: if someone wants to type first or frist or whatever – please don’t start trying to type “whatever” in a comment trying to have it be the first comment; honestly, I don’t know why I’m bothering to ask, I’ve know who you are, I’m going to get 500 whatever comments tonight… – in what they think is going to be the first comment to the post, that’s fine. They don’t need to be dumped on. They don’t need to be tone policed. Unless we’ve got an obvious troll, just cut everyone and yourselves some slack and go on about your commenting. If you think something’s really egregious or way over the line and you don’t think I’m around in the comments, email me and I’ll deal with it. If someone uses the Russian spelling for some place in Ukraine, please just politely point it out and ask them to remember the next time. No need to pile on. If something need’s policing or someone needs sorting out or a troll needs blacklisting, I’ll do it. If you think I’ve missed it – my schedule has shifted to early AM starts, so earlier PM to sleep for the project I’ve been working on, so it is possible I might be asleep – again, just email me and I’ll deal with it in the AM or in the next night’s post.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier this evening. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians!

We continue eliminating the aftermath of today’s terrorist attacks on our infrastructure. The geography of this new massive strike is very wide: Volyn, Odesa, Khmelnytsky region, Kirovohrad region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Rivne region, Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhia region and other places.

The main target of terrorists is energy. Therefore, please be even more careful than before about the need to consciously consume electricity. The stability of the power industry of our entire state depends on each city and district of Ukraine.

Please limit the use of appliances that use a lot of electricity. And especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and in the evening. Please, pay attention to notices from local authorities and power companies about when there may be stabilization blackouts on your street or in your area. Plan your day with this information in mind.

In part of the territory of our country, where electricity was cut off due to today’s strike, it has already been possible to restore power supply. Electricity supply has already been resumed partly in Odesa region, partly in Khmelnytsky region, most of Rivne region has resumed power supplies. There are positive reports from other regions as well. But in many cities, in many districts, recovery work is still ongoing. We are trying to return power to people as soon as possible.

I want to thank everyone who is involved in this work: energy workers, utility and local government workers, government officials and businesses that also help. Together, we are now showing that Ukrainian life cannot be broken. Even if the enemy can leave us temporarily without power, it will still never succeed in leaving us without the desire to make things right, to mend and return them to normal.

And even now – partially in the dark – life in our state, in our Ukraine, is still civilized. Unlike Russia that brings us this terror. They still have the same wildness with electricity there, as in ancient times. Only savages can bring such evil to the world.

I want to emphasize: neither this strike by terrorists nor any other similar strikes by them will stop our defenders.

Russian propagandists are lying when they say that this terror against our infrastructure and people can somehow slow down the active actions of our military or create some difficulties for our defense. Ukrainians are united and know for sure that Russia has no chance of winning this war. Our defense forces are getting everything they need to defend the country and are pushing forward every day – I emphasize: every day.

Our Air Force also shows good results. Of course, we do not yet have the technical ability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones. We will gradually come to this – with the help of our partners, I’m confident of this. But we are already shooting down most of the cruise missiles, most of the drones. Only in the first half of this day, 20 missiles were shot down – Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles, as well as more than 10 Iranian Shahed UAVs.

Today, I want to once again thank our soldiers – fighter pilots and anti-aircraft gunners of the West, South and Center air commands, as well as mobile fire groups of all the Defense Forces for the saved lives of our people and the preserved infrastructure of Ukraine.

We are preparing the ground for extending the global sanctions policy to all Russian propagandists, so-called opinion leaders and show business representatives who support or justify terror. The International Working Group on Sanctions Against Russia, chaired by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak, has prepared an Individual Sanctions Roadmap. It prepared a basic list of all those involved in the spread of narratives without which Russian terror is impossible. We must clearly evaluate such an “informational and emotional” component of terror: the Russian army loses and retreats on the battlefield, and therefore the results of terror against our civilian population and infrastructure are presented by Russian propaganda as a substitute for military victories.

Also, various Russian newsmen and stars are involved in justifying the criminal attempt to annex our territory and mobilize for war against us, against Ukraine. Absolutely all such persons should receive a full package of individual sanctions so that they cannot do anything in the world at all. We are working on it.

Ukraine was very well represented this week in Frankfurt at the largest book fair in Europe and one of the largest in the world. This is not just an event for the publishing business and writers. It is one of the key European discussion platforms and an influential informational event.

The First Lady of Ukraine presented her projects supporting education and the cultural sphere there. In particular, the Books Without Borders initiative is to provide children of our forced migrants with books in the Ukrainian language. And also the Ukrainian Bookshelf project, which is already presented in 20 countries of the world.

In total, more than 40 Ukrainian publishing houses, famous writers, famous publicists, and historians took part in the Frankfurt fair. I thank everyone who worked in Frankfurt for making Ukraine heard and bringing the message about it there. Every contribution to the world’s support for Ukraine is vitally important.

I thank everyone who works and helps for our victory!

Eternal glory to all who fight for Ukraine!

Glory to our indomitable people!

Glory to Ukraine!

As President Zelenskyy referenced in his address, the Russians opened up on Ukrainian civilian targets again today. Both civilian residential, civilian power generation and transmission, and civilian water facilities. None of these targets have any military value. Targeting them is solely an attempt to terrorize the Ukrainians into fleeing, creating a new wave of internally displaced Ukrainians or Ukrainian refugees, in an attempt to force the EU states to lean on Ukraine to capitulate and give Putin what he wants, but cannot actually achieve militarily. These strikes are kinetic influence and psychological operations.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Bakhmut and Kherson:

From The New Voice of Ukraine:

Russian troops in Kherson Oblast discard their uniforms and retreat across the Dnipro River in civilian clothes, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson Nataliya Humeniuk told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 21.

“In an attempt to arrange an alternative crossing over the Dnipro (River), they even don stolen clothes, sometimes without removing price tags from civilian clothes they stole from stores,” Humeniuk said.

She added that Russians are hoping to create an impression of Ukrainian forces attacking civilians.

“We aren’t firing at critical infrastructure that could threaten civilian population,” Humeniuk said.

“We don’t fire on crossings when we know there are civilians there. And we are monitoring this situation very carefully.”

She noted that Moscow’s propaganda looks to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the crimes committed by invading Russian forces.

Recent satellite imagery shows Russian troops near Kherson urgently transferring their vehicles and personnel to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There’s not a new tweet, nor a new TikTok video at Patron’s official accounts. So here’s a repost:

Here’s a thread with some pictures of Patron stamps:

Open thread!

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      I can’t begin to imagine the collective PTSD Ukrainians will have for years and years after this is over. As strong as most (or all!) of them are, they’re still human, and the emotional toll must be harrowing.

      And all for what? Some damn egomaniacal bastard throwing a lethal tantrum.

      I put my Patron postcard that came with the stamps on the shelf across from my sofa, and looking at it makes me smile.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      I hate this continuing news about the forced evacuation of Kherson.  I reeeely do not trust the Russians here, and I fear what they may be considering.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @RepubAnon: Probably. May take a while though. While I’m sure the GOP would refuse to allocate new funds (or-at the very least would demand ludicrous policy concessions in return), clawing back already-allocated money would be a lot harder for them to do, so it’d take at least a few months after January for the Republican House to effectively ride to Putin’s aid.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      @zhena gogolia: hope (and work!) for the best, but plan for the worst.  We had a preview under Boehner, and he was considerably more intelligent and competent than McCarthy.

      (I actually wonder, though, if the Dems really pushed back on it, whether a Republican-controlled House would cut funding materially.  Americans like underdogs.  I can easily see a bunch of Republican Congress-critters getting very squirmy indeed *IF* their feet were held to the fire.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      Republicans are a global threat to everyone – we need to use everything that is happening in Ukraine to show the American people that this is a battle that needs to be fought.

      I find it funny that Americans are all in on fighting brown people in other countries but can’t seem to bother when it’s in regards to something like Slavic. I guess they can’t get really scared about the enemy since they are white not brown.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OverTwistWillie

      <a href="http://

      In the Vladimir region🇷🇺, the local meat processing plant gave mobilised men a piece of salami for the journey. It also helped them to get warm clothes and sleeping bags. Happiness shines out of their eyes. pic.twitter.com/Kovq1PSz2h— Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) October 22, 2022

      “>

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @Adam L Silverman: I fear worse.  I fear not just using them as cover; I fear destruction of Kherson and whomever remains, either by brutal no-step-back scorched-earth urban warfare or — at the end — by large-scale destruction by some means (nuke, flooding), as a demonstration of “resolve” or something equally stupid.  I fear not hostage-taking but actual mass death and destruction for its own sake.  I would be very happy indeed to be wrong.

      @Adam L Silverman: as observed elsewhere, I don’t know that Jordan, Stefanik, MTG, et al. would not be perfectly happy to leave the responsibilities of being Speaker to a puppet while they pursue their usual agenda.  McCarthy will do as they insist, because he won’t realize he has any other choice, which will give them power without visible responsibility.  (If there were a clear leader of the insurrectionists, a la Gingrich, I might think differently, but in this case I don’t think the Krazy Kaucus will mind having a malleable figurehead as Speaker.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      NutmegAgain

      Re: Americans support for Ukraine if there are political shifts with the upcoming midterms (~wince~ I don’t even want to suppose). I mentioned a man I have some interactions with whose only reaction to the subject was to note how much money we are spending to arm the Ukrainians (and all kinds of similar garbage about, “why doesn’t Joe Biden lower prices?” was unsaid but hovered in the air). He retired from the Air Force, and now he’s working for my spine surgeon as a PA, in CT. He’s clearly from one of the Carolinas by accent. (Yeah once a sociologist gets going on the cultural and other descriptors, look out!)  Somebody here kindly pointed out that the Air Force leans very conservative. So in sum, I’d say he represents the grievance wing of the GOP–no sense that he’s completely off his rocker–and plenty of folks from grievance out to the bananapants Q people very likely favor yanking the support from Ukraine. Lots of guns in American grade schools and grocery stores, but no more weapons for a scrappy underdog nation fighting for its life against a horrific genocidal invasion. Because don’t forget that logic, reasoning, compassion–these are anathema.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Andrya

      @NutmegAgain:   The russian government and associated banks and oligarchs have been conveying money to conservative movement institutions (e.g. the NRA) and also conservative politicians.  (link link)  Of course, that means that conservative politicians/media parrot the russian party line (e.g. D T**** Jr., Tucker Carlson, Rod Dreher).  If your PA listens to conservative media (almost certain) he’s hearing a load of russian propaganda.

      When the Supreme Court did Citizens United, I think they just thought they were giving the Republicans a permanent political advantage, as moneyed interests would give to the Republicans preferentially.  They may not have realized they were also putting up a sign “For sale- US policy for sale to hostile foreign powers”.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @bbleh:

      TheHill (from 10/20):

      Congress last month approved $12.3 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine as part of a stopgap spending measure. McConnell voted for it and McCarthy voted “no,” as did the vast majority of the House Republican Conference.

      Senate aides say they expect the year-end omnibus spending package to include more money for Ukraine and speculate that President Biden may ask for a large amount for Ukraine to cover what may be months of legislative gridlock in the House next year.

      McCarthy will still be in the minority in the lame-duck session, but he will have much more leverage over spending bills if he becomes Speaker. He may refuse to put bills on the House floor next year that don’t have support from a majority of his conference.

      “I would imagine that there would be significant tension because McConnell certainly is not going to shy away from continuing to support Ukraine,” said a Senate Republican aide.

      “One way to solve this is to put a huge slug of money in [the omnibus spending package] in December,” the aide added.

      But the GOP source said that McConnell and McCarthy could work out a deal next year on Ukraine money by demanding that Democrats agree to more oversight on military and economic aid to Kyiv.

      […]

      Michael E. O’Hanlon, a senior fellow and director of research in foreign policy at Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, said “it will be fascinating to watch” the debate over Ukraine assistance play out among Republicans.

      He warned that McCarthy needs to be careful so that he doesn’t come across as inadvertently helping Putin.

      “I have a hard time believing that deep down, McCarthy and most Trump Republicans really will want to be seen as the folks that prevent Ukraine from staying afloat as a country,” he wrote in an email to The Hill. “The political perils of actually helping Putin win would be enormous — to say nothing of the ethical downsides.”

      McCarthy softened his stance on Wednesday, telling CNBC in an interview: “I think Ukraine is very important.”

      “I support making sure that we move forward to defeat Russia in that program. But there should be no blank check on anything. We are $31 trillion in debt.”

      […]

      O’Hanlon, of Brookings, said House Republicans will put up a fight against more spending for Ukraine if they win back the majority but are likely to agree at some point next year to more assistance.

      “I do expect the process to get uglier and more contentious if the Republicans win back the House,” he said. “But I really don’t expect the results to be radically different, once the smoke clears and the appropriations bills are written.”

      That’s kinda where I am. They want to use Ukraine support as leverage to cut domestic funding – especially in areas where Biden and the Democrats had big victories.

      Keeping the House means that we don’t have to worry about these, and worse, hypotheticals.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sanjeevs

      @Andrya: Obama pointed this out at the time

       

      In January 2010, just days after the Supreme Court ruled in Citizens United, President Obama stood before Congress to deliver his State of the Union address. Six justices sat berobed in a front row. “With all due deference to separation of powers,” he scolded, the decision “will open the floodgates for special interests — including foreign corporations — to spend without limit in our elections.”

      https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/obama-was-right-about-citizens-united

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Alison Rose

      @Another Scott: You know…considering the majority of the GOP are Christians, it’s going to be really interesting for them in the afterlife, when they run up to Jesus like “YAY HI BESTIE” and Jesus is like “LOL nope, y’all didn’t listen to a word I said, FOH”.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      bbleh

      @Shalimar: perhaps you’re right, and we’ll see tooth-and-nail butchery among Jordan,  Stefanik, MTG, Banks, Gaetz (ok never mind), Boebert (ok never mind again, gawd), Gosar (ditto) and I dunno, probably some other contenders from TX and AZ and so on.  Popcorn!  And a hearty toast to bitter lingering divisions.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NutmegAgain

      Just found this on the Beeb via Youtube. Although Dmytro Bahnenko–Ukrainian journalist–started filming in March, it was just released. link   It includes 3 months of his experiences of the Russian takeover of Kherson.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      about  Kherson,

      why did Russia sent 2000 “moblik’s” in yesterday, why are they “digging in and fortifying”?

      Urban warfare is a meat grinder for even well trained troops, well armed and lead effectively. Yes, the Defence has an advantage, but it’s only a significant if they know the city like the back of their hand, and the Orc’s don’t.

      Ukraine does not have to “take the city”, they can just siege it and wait for it to fall.

      Running a rear guard while evacuating the soldiers who have some training and combat experience, give the manpower issues Russia is having, makes more sense than trying to “Stalingrad”*  Kherson.

      *( right down to the 1 rifle per four untrained meat sandwiches tactics).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      @bbleh: Stefanik wants it badly. Jordan has positioned himself for it, but may just be happy being the prime pain in the ass. Scalise also wants it badly, but Stefanik will gut him and anyone else who gets in her way.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mousebumples

      Just checking in to offer my thanks to Adam (and others who have shared their knowledge in these threads) – I often don’t read them until morning, but I appreciate the information and insight.

      Reply

