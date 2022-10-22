I’m going to keep this short tonight because today has involved the following: The plumbers that came to install the new water heater didn’t read any of the manuals they were sent and 1) didn’t realize they needed to tell us we needed an electrician to do some rewiring to handle the heavier load of the brand new and larger water heater before they installed it and 2) had to be stopped from situating it in the wrong place. So I’ve got water, but won’t have hot water until sometime next week when the electrician can come over and do what they need to do. And then my older dog Rosie decided to puke twice. She’s fine, behavior and demeanor are normal, she ate minced boiled chicken and steamed white rice for dinner, and will soon be going for a walk.

And with all that my day was still better than for the Ukrainians in harm’s way.

One housekeeping item before we get underway: if someone wants to type first or frist or whatever – please don’t start trying to type “whatever” in a comment trying to have it be the first comment; honestly, I don’t know why I’m bothering to ask, I’ve know who you are, I’m going to get 500 whatever comments tonight… – in what they think is going to be the first comment to the post, that’s fine. They don’t need to be dumped on. They don’t need to be tone policed. Unless we’ve got an obvious troll, just cut everyone and yourselves some slack and go on about your commenting. If you think something’s really egregious or way over the line and you don’t think I’m around in the comments, email me and I’ll deal with it. If someone uses the Russian spelling for some place in Ukraine, please just politely point it out and ask them to remember the next time. No need to pile on. If something need’s policing or someone needs sorting out or a troll needs blacklisting, I’ll do it. If you think I’ve missed it – my schedule has shifted to early AM starts, so earlier PM to sleep for the project I’ve been working on, so it is possible I might be asleep – again, just email me and I’ll deal with it in the AM or in the next night’s post.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier this evening. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians! We continue eliminating the aftermath of today’s terrorist attacks on our infrastructure. The geography of this new massive strike is very wide: Volyn, Odesa, Khmelnytsky region, Kirovohrad region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Rivne region, Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhia region and other places. The main target of terrorists is energy. Therefore, please be even more careful than before about the need to consciously consume electricity. The stability of the power industry of our entire state depends on each city and district of Ukraine. Please limit the use of appliances that use a lot of electricity. And especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and in the evening. Please, pay attention to notices from local authorities and power companies about when there may be stabilization blackouts on your street or in your area. Plan your day with this information in mind. In part of the territory of our country, where electricity was cut off due to today’s strike, it has already been possible to restore power supply. Electricity supply has already been resumed partly in Odesa region, partly in Khmelnytsky region, most of Rivne region has resumed power supplies. There are positive reports from other regions as well. But in many cities, in many districts, recovery work is still ongoing. We are trying to return power to people as soon as possible. I want to thank everyone who is involved in this work: energy workers, utility and local government workers, government officials and businesses that also help. Together, we are now showing that Ukrainian life cannot be broken. Even if the enemy can leave us temporarily without power, it will still never succeed in leaving us without the desire to make things right, to mend and return them to normal. And even now – partially in the dark – life in our state, in our Ukraine, is still civilized. Unlike Russia that brings us this terror. They still have the same wildness with electricity there, as in ancient times. Only savages can bring such evil to the world. I want to emphasize: neither this strike by terrorists nor any other similar strikes by them will stop our defenders. Russian propagandists are lying when they say that this terror against our infrastructure and people can somehow slow down the active actions of our military or create some difficulties for our defense. Ukrainians are united and know for sure that Russia has no chance of winning this war. Our defense forces are getting everything they need to defend the country and are pushing forward every day – I emphasize: every day. Our Air Force also shows good results. Of course, we do not yet have the technical ability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones. We will gradually come to this – with the help of our partners, I’m confident of this. But we are already shooting down most of the cruise missiles, most of the drones. Only in the first half of this day, 20 missiles were shot down – Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles, as well as more than 10 Iranian Shahed UAVs. Today, I want to once again thank our soldiers – fighter pilots and anti-aircraft gunners of the West, South and Center air commands, as well as mobile fire groups of all the Defense Forces for the saved lives of our people and the preserved infrastructure of Ukraine. We are preparing the ground for extending the global sanctions policy to all Russian propagandists, so-called opinion leaders and show business representatives who support or justify terror. The International Working Group on Sanctions Against Russia, chaired by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak, has prepared an Individual Sanctions Roadmap. It prepared a basic list of all those involved in the spread of narratives without which Russian terror is impossible. We must clearly evaluate such an “informational and emotional” component of terror: the Russian army loses and retreats on the battlefield, and therefore the results of terror against our civilian population and infrastructure are presented by Russian propaganda as a substitute for military victories. Also, various Russian newsmen and stars are involved in justifying the criminal attempt to annex our territory and mobilize for war against us, against Ukraine. Absolutely all such persons should receive a full package of individual sanctions so that they cannot do anything in the world at all. We are working on it. Ukraine was very well represented this week in Frankfurt at the largest book fair in Europe and one of the largest in the world. This is not just an event for the publishing business and writers. It is one of the key European discussion platforms and an influential informational event. The First Lady of Ukraine presented her projects supporting education and the cultural sphere there. In particular, the Books Without Borders initiative is to provide children of our forced migrants with books in the Ukrainian language. And also the Ukrainian Bookshelf project, which is already presented in 20 countries of the world. In total, more than 40 Ukrainian publishing houses, famous writers, famous publicists, and historians took part in the Frankfurt fair. I thank everyone who worked in Frankfurt for making Ukraine heard and bringing the message about it there. Every contribution to the world’s support for Ukraine is vitally important. I thank everyone who works and helps for our victory! Eternal glory to all who fight for Ukraine! Glory to our indomitable people! Glory to Ukraine!

As President Zelenskyy referenced in his address, the Russians opened up on Ukrainian civilian targets again today. Both civilian residential, civilian power generation and transmission, and civilian water facilities. None of these targets have any military value. Targeting them is solely an attempt to terrorize the Ukrainians into fleeing, creating a new wave of internally displaced Ukrainians or Ukrainian refugees, in an attempt to force the EU states to lean on Ukraine to capitulate and give Putin what he wants, but cannot actually achieve militarily. These strikes are kinetic influence and psychological operations.

The enemy has raised the stakes by destroying power plants and water supply facilities on the eve of winter. The enemy expects thousands of people to die from the cold. But the enemy hasn’t learned anything about the Ukrainian people's resistance.

2/2 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 22, 2022

A bomb shelter in Rivne. As a result of russian missile attacks, part of the city remains without electricity and water. pic.twitter.com/nMEeNCCraj — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 22, 2022

.@ZelenskyyUa for @CTV @CBC

If the occupiers turn off our lights, we will find them.

Because they are cowards.

We will sniff them out. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 22, 2022

“Mariupol. I’ll be back. 🇺🇦”

Art by Oleksandr Lukianov pic.twitter.com/Arb8DeLz8t — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 22, 2022

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Bakhmut and Kherson:

BAKHMUT/ 1945 UTC 22 OCT/ Wagner PMC and DNR/LNR militias are pressing UKR defenders. UKR artillery interdicting RU Lines of Communication and Supply. pic.twitter.com/kbnfvZyZE0 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 22, 2022

KHERSON/1310 UTC 22 OCT/ UKR reports civilian evacuation of city nearing completion. RU troops preparing positions for urban fight. UKR aviation conducts 16 strike missions across all axes of contact: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) sorties destroy S-300 battery. pic.twitter.com/wzAXycRo64 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 22, 2022

IMPENDING DEFEAT: @JayinKyiv posts that a Wagner affiliated Telegram channel says that Kherson is lost. The Russian 49th Combined Arms Army has the Dnipro at its back, and some sources report that RU units east of the Inhulets River may be already be falling back. https://t.co/jOfNurVtlR pic.twitter.com/pZcxYuGA6c — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 22, 2022

From The New Voice of Ukraine:

Russian troops in Kherson Oblast discard their uniforms and retreat across the Dnipro River in civilian clothes, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson Nataliya Humeniuk told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 21. “In an attempt to arrange an alternative crossing over the Dnipro (River), they even don stolen clothes, sometimes without removing price tags from civilian clothes they stole from stores,” Humeniuk said. She added that Russians are hoping to create an impression of Ukrainian forces attacking civilians. “We aren’t firing at critical infrastructure that could threaten civilian population,” Humeniuk said. “We don’t fire on crossings when we know there are civilians there. And we are monitoring this situation very carefully.” She noted that Moscow’s propaganda looks to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the crimes committed by invading Russian forces. Recent satellite imagery shows Russian troops near Kherson urgently transferring their vehicles and personnel to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There’s not a new tweet, nor a new TikTok video at Patron’s official accounts. So here’s a repost:

https://t.co/D2ed7N80lB I forgot yesterday to duplicate my fundraising for the needs of sappers. You already know it: we buy equipment or, unfortunately, pay for the treatment of sappers. — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 12, 2022

Here’s a thread with some pictures of Patron stamps:

You gotta love the stamp where he sniffs a grenade inside a matryoshka and the one with a tank-towing tractor… — 🚜 Maurizio Recordati 🚜 (@kavurzio) October 19, 2022

Open thread!