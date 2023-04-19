Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 420: A Very Brief Wednesday Night Update

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

It was an exceedingly long, though productive, day today. So just the essentials tonight.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

At the state level, everything is being done to increase the ability to defend against Russian strikes – address by the President of Ukraine

19 April 2023 – 23:47

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

I am on my way back from a working trip.

Today I was in Volyn, visited our border guards, on the border, in particular, with Belarus. Arrangement of the border, defense, development of the border area – many issues. Volyn shows true strength, and this is felt in the way the region strengthens the security of the entire state.

I awarded our border guards… Together with all our defense and security forces, border guards are fighting on the frontline, particularly in the most difficult areas. Bakhmut, Donetsk region in general… True heroes who successfully completed hundreds and hundreds of combat missions.

We are also preparing new units – units of border guards in particular – that will join our active actions, the movement that we are gradually building up.

We constantly work on the development of our regions – absolutely all of them. Today in Volyn, I held a broad meeting with the region’s leaders, local law enforcers, military personnel, and all those responsible for the security and social condition of the region. We agreed on several infrastructure projects that will strengthen Volyn – this is important – and will make it possible to guarantee long-term jobs and economic growth. I am sure that we will definitely implement all this. Very soon.

We continue to prepare our international steps not only for this week, but in general for the near future. The defense of Ukraine, the rules-based international order remain the number one issue on the global agenda.

By the way, I am grateful to the United States for another package of military support announced today.

And today I would like to note separately our defenders of the sky – the Air Forces and the corresponding units of other branches of the troops.

At the state level, everything is being done to increase the ability to defend against Russian strikes. Air defense systems and other weapons to protect the sky are already here in Ukraine, they are really powerful. But they should be – and, I am sure, will be – even more powerful.

I am thankful to everyone who, with their accuracy and speed, ensures the effectiveness of all the weapons that our state has received!

Soldiers of the 160th Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “South” air command and mobile fire groups of the 164th Slobidska radio engineering brigade of the “East” air command were particularly effective this night. Thank you! During the day, our soldiers protected the skies of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, the region, other cities, other regions of ours…

Glory to each and every one who is now fighting for our country, for the sake of Ukraine!

Glory to our strong people!

Glory to Ukraine!

There was no operational update from the Ukrainian MOD today. However, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Malar provided this statement:

Bakhmut:

Here’s the full video from that second tweet:

Vuhledar and Avdiivka:

Kharkiv:

Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade’s motto is “With a shield or on a shield!” Our’s is “Climb to Glory!” Either way, well done! And, from the brigade combat team I was assigned to – the Iron Brigade – always Strike Hard!

Here’s some stuff for you logistics afficionados:

And here’s today’s DOD announcement of the latest round of material and equipment going to Ukraine:

Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

April 19, 2023 

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced critical new security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance with more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, and anti-armor capabilities essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield valued at up to $325 million.

The Presidential Drawdown is the thirty-sixth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. The capabilities in this package include:

  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
  • Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems;
  • Anti-tank mines;
  • Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;
  • Over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
  • Four logistics support vehicles;
  • Precision aerial munitions;
  • Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;
  • Port and harbor security equipment;
  • Spare parts and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

This is a smart assessment:

Especially if the strategy that I highlighted the other night from Haas and Kupchan is adopted.

Well this happened!

Obligatory:

That’s enough for tonight!

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Я не жартую :)) #песпатрон #патрондснс

The machine translation of the caption is:

I’m not joking. :)) #песпатрон#патрондснс

Open thread!

  • Anoniminous
  • Gin & Tonic
  • MomSense
  • Roger Moore

      Gin & Tonic

      Since some of us aren’t done laughing at Sarah Bils, here’s a great audio clip. Some dude on her podcast, clearly American, says “Donbas Devushka” with an American accent. So a russian speaker correctly pronounces “devushka” — and then our friend Sarah *corrects him* — incorrectly, of course, and says “roll the D a little”. Which isn’t actually a thing in any Slavic language. Yeah, I’m having more fun with this than I probably should.

      — ✙🍉 Constantine 🍉✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) April 18, 2023

      Anoniminous

      Don’t laugh at wire guided TOW missiles. In the Yom Kippur War they achieved 90% hit rates. Kill rates depended on the target and where the target was hit. They’ve only gotten better since. The Ukrainians have been using them to good effect in Bakhmut.
      And at $93,640 a pop they are a damn sight cheaper than Javelins at $240,000 per.​
       

      ETA: the “don’t laugh” thing was entirely serendipitous.

      Roger Moore

      @Anoniminous:

      The TOW is a classic example of success breeding success.  It worked well enough that everyone wanted to buy them.  Because everyone wanted them, they could manufacture in bulk and bring the price down.  Because there were lots of them, they were worth investing in improvements.  Because they made improvements, they worked even better and everyone wanted them more.  Lather, rinse, repeat.  There’s a reason a missile fielded more than 50 years ago is still in production.

      MomSense

      I’ve lost my ability to be civil when people say fucking stupid blame NATO for Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine.  JFC there are some senior hippies who cannot grasp the reality that Russia is an oligarchic petrochemical state ruled by a psychopathic dictator.
      I may have to start counter protesting these fucking assholes.

