Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

White supremacy is terrorism.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

After roe, women are no longer free.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The revolution will be supervised.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 430: Someone Forgot to Put Their Cigarette Out Properly in Sevastopol, Again…

War for Ukraine Day 430: Someone Forgot to Put Their Cigarette Out Properly in Sevastopol, Again…

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

 

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Not enough that Russia is weak, it must be held accountable for everything it has done – address of President of Ukraine

29 April 2023 – 20:42

Dear Ukrainians!

Search and rescue operations were completed in Uman only this afternoon. I want to thank the entire team of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, our doctors, Uman utility services, the military, our volunteers – everyone who took part in the rescue operation and helped the rescued people. I wish a speedy recovery to everyone who was injured by this blow and was traumatized.

We will do everything possible to make the terrorist state answer as soon as possible for what it has done. Anyone who prepares such missile attacks cannot but know that he will be an accomplice in the murder. Anyone, who guides and launches missiles, who handles planes and ships for terror. Not only those who give orders but all of you, you are all terrorists and murderers and you must all be punished. And definitely – those who committed the primordial crime, from which all others began – the crime of aggression against our people, against our state.

Six children lost their lives in this attack on Uman, a total of 23 people died… May their memory be bright! My condolences to all relatives and friends!

Next week will be quite important from the point of view of our struggle for justice for Ukrainians, that is, for punishment for the terrorist state and all its war criminals. We are preparing several important, potent steps to further consolidate partners and provide more energy to creating a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression. And to speed up the defeat of the terrorist state.

It is not enough for Ukraine and the world that Russia is weak, as it is already happening. It must fully answer for everything it has done.

We are also preparing new sanctions decisions against individuals and companies involved in the terrorists’ defense industry and against foreign entities, which supplies help Russia extend this aggression. Our decisions will be made public soon.

Recently, I signed new decrees awarding our defenders, our heroes. Almost 450 more soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ground Forces, paratroopers, Air Force, territorial defense, and over 300 more – from the National Guard, our police, State Emergency Service, and our border guards.

In total, during the full-scale war, 45,038 Ukrainian men and women were awarded state awards. And it is evidence of the extraordinary daily heroism of our people. All those who fight for the sake of Ukraine, all those who work for our victory.

Glory to all who are in battle for our country, at combat posts! Glory to all who train our soldiers! Glory to everyone who treats and rehabilitates after injuries, who rebuilds life after Russian shelling and occupation. Who returns our people from Russian captivity. I thank everyone in the world who helps us! It is important now. We highly appreciate it.

Together, we are bringing the verdict for the evil state closer. We are nearing our victory. So be it!

Glory to Ukraine!

Uman:

Bakhmut:

 

Mariupol:

Not sure where these guys are in Ukraine, but they’ve been busy:

Release the wild weasels!

Perm, Russia:

Apparently Russia attacked Poland in December and didn’t bother to tell anyone.

From the Thread Reader App because I can machine translate the entire thread from Polish to English:

1 / n
Prime Minister @MorawieckiM he suggested yesterday that what fell under Bydgoszcz was not a UFO. But I would honestly prefer “strangers” because we are dealing with a terrible compromise on many levels at once. What happened? Well, 5 months RUS Ch-555 lay in the Polish forest.Image
2 / n
How? Well, the Russians in December shot Ukraine with the Ch-555 series with the dismantled atomic warhead and gabarite-mass mockups instead. Poresursal rockets were used as “wabi” on UA OPLka because of the fault they were useless as a cruiseImageImageImage
3 / n
Therefore, instead of atomic warheads, RUS installed mass bulky mockups and fired these rockets together with the “normal” Ch-101, R-500, etc. to “densure” the number of targets for anti-aircrafters. But as you can see there was another effect of this attack…Image
4 / n
Rocket remains were found near Bydgoszcz this week. Unfortunately, they indicate the cruise of the Ch-55/555 family. It still needs confirmation but it looks like one of the old Ch-555 processed into an attack on Kiev ( from Smolensk ) “chose freedom” thenImageImageImage
5 / n
And after the failure of the navigation and control system it flew to Bydgoszcz where it fell. We already know from the Prime Minister’s words that the event picked up Polish and NATO fighters in December but the case was silenced despite not finding the remains of the rocket.Image
6 / n
…if it is true, it “only” is a very bad testimony to the government’s information policy. However, if this is not true and the Ch-555 unnoticed, it filtered through half of Poland before it fell, it is a backup tailored to landing with an avionette on Red Square in MoscowImage
7 / n
The incident was undoubtedly pointless on the part of the Russians and probably if it wasn’t for finding the remains of the Ch-55/555 it would remain undetected or public. I do not want to write about the failure of PL OPL radars and how the year of work in combat regimes affects them, after Przewodów 
8 / n
what could be thrown southeast. There is a gap in the north, the ( permanent surveillance network poorly detects targets for h ~ 100m ) plus AWACS allies. As long as they are. As for the effectors, we OPL don’t really have it yet. Before the war, our OPL was 1/15 / – 1/20 of the Ukrainian one.Image
9 / n
we are just building an OPL capable of adequate response to such threats: Pilica +, Narew, Wisła etc. These systems are just being implemented or created with us. How they will be implemented – it will be great.
And for now it’s very bad. And this must be written directly.Image
10 / n
However, I do not envy military what is happening and the questions they receive. Because they either knew but they were told to remain silent and now the question is whether they will not fly their heads against innocent officers ( like the political dismissal of the boss after the Checke ) case as a result of looking for guilty 
11 / n
Or did they not know because nobody knew – but it will only confirm that our OPL does not exist without allies. This is a transitional state: Pilica + Narew, Wisła will improve the situation very much in 5 years.
But the milk spilled.Image

Somebody’s asking for a dupa kicking!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

@patron__dsns

Не зміг пройти повз цей милий тренд…

♬ оригінальний звук – skins <3

Here is the machine translation of the caption:

I couldn’t pass by this cute trend…

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Damien
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • kalakal
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Traveller
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Damien

      On that last Tweet from WaterDude, I’m not sure I understand.  Is WaterDude the artillerist, or is the context provided by the readers the artillerist?

      Thank you for clarifying for those of us with shaky reading comprehensions.  ;D

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Damien: I would have thought better rejoinders would be

      1. “yeah, and then they made ’em illegal for civilians, so your point is? …..”
      2. “when the Founders lived, marital rape was legal my dude ….”
      Reply
    4. 4.

      Traveller

      Dear Adam, I would like to especially thank you for the polecat video. I had no idea what a polecat actually was, though I am familiar with the word of course. Seeing this however, they do seem to be an ill tempered & particularly dangerous kind of beastie. I would not like to meet one after midnight in a dark alley….lol…Thanks again.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Outstanding post – thanks Adam!

      I love how all the pro-gun arguments are whack-a-mole on steroids.  “The Founders said this!  Well, they said that, but they meant this!  Back then, an X was the same as a Y would be today.”  Enough.

      How about “well-regulated militia” cancels out “shall not be infringed” and vice versa, and so we’ll just use our brains and our elected representatives will pass laws (or not) about guns like we do every other f***ing thing in this world?

      Anyway, very cool stuff Adam and thoughts/prayers for Sevastopol ;)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Bro, cannons are not lethal. Out of most cannon shots fired in history, how many do you think fucking hit a person? Less than 1 percent.

      I can’t even…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @Omnes Omnibus: Twitter is horrible for clear conversation.  I assume that he’s referring to things like this:

      Over the course of the Civil War, an estimated 476,000 soldiers were wounded by bullets, artillery shrapnel, or sabers and bayonets. The most common wounds suffered by Civil War soldiers were from the bullets fired by muskets. The typical bullet fired was called a Minnie ball, a conical bullet with hollowed grooves. Weighting 1 ½ ounces the large bullets (.58 caliber) were propelled relatively slowly by the black power charge. When it struck a human, the ball caused considerable damage, …

      My favorite uncle had a replica 3-pounder cannon that he would occasionally take to artillery ranges to fire. He would make “shells” by filling those little orange juice concentrate cans with concrete.

      I’d feel safer around a guy with a 3-pounder cannon than a guy with an AR-15, myself.

      ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.