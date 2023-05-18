(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night in comments, Andrya asked:

Food for thought: the very next BJ post after this one includes efforts to advance the cause of nuclear disarmament including by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and actor George Takei. Here’s the thing- before the russian invasion of Ukraine I might have sympathized, but now, it seems to me that we cannot even consider nuclear disarmament in the foreseeable future. (Yes, nuclear weapons are awful, and we may destroy the human race, but what would putin do if he had nukes and NATO did not? And could we monitor russia sufficiently to absolutely preclude cheating in a treaty of mutual disarmament?) I’d love to get the opinion from jackals who know more about this than I do.

The real question is not could we monitor Russia sufficiently to absolutely preclude cheating in a treaty of mutual disarmament. The real question is why, given what we’ve seen of Russia’s behavior and constant use of their nuclear arsenal as an informational sword and shield to achieve their strategic goals of limiting the US’s and our allies’ and partners’ responses, is why anyone would want to? And why, if you’ve watched all of this and you don’t have nukes, but have either the ways to develop your own or the means to purchase them, you wouldn’t do so? One of the major lessons learned from the past fifteen months is that if you have a nuclear arsenal, if you’re brazen enough, you can do as you wish because your adversaries are so risk averse they refuse to even contemplate that you are manipulating them to make the decisions you want them to make. Basically it is a nuclear version of the Melian dialogue where the nuclear weapon equipped do as they wish, while those with no nuclear weapons suffer what they must.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Our priorities for the near future are additional air defense systems, missiles, training and aircraft, long-range weapons – address by the President of Ukraine Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! I have just held a meeting of the military cabinet. This is our special format of working in a narrow circle with those responsible for the defense of the state. There were commanders of key frontline areas. Also the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, intelligence, security. A truly meaningful work. First of all, the defense brigades did a good job, they fulfilled the main strategic tasks, but now is not the time to give details. Secondly, the offensive brigades are doing a good job, we are preparing, no details. Thirdly, on the protection of civilians, the Air Force is doing a great job, here with details. Our priorities for this week, next week, and for the near future are additional air defense systems, additional missiles, training and aircraft, and long-range weapons. And this will be fulfilled. Today I also held a thorough meeting with our international staff – the Office’s team. We have a task to maintain the momentum of international support and communication for Ukraine, which was achieved in the first half of May, in these weeks as well. I am confident that we will accomplish this task. I had the honor to visit the office of the Crimea Platform and meet with the leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev, representatives of the Mejlis and the Crimean Tatar community. Today and every year on this day, May 18, we honor the memory of all the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people. It was one of the most serious crimes of the twentieth century – the entire nation was forcibly removed from its native land and forced to live in a foreign land for decades. And when the people returned home, Russia once again brought its evil to their home, to our Ukraine – the evil of aggression, repression, and humiliation. It is our historical task to restore justice to all our people, to guarantee freedom for our entire country without any exceptions. The task of all those who defend the state, all those who chose Ukraine and, therefore, will win. I am glad to see that the Crimea Platform we have created effectively channels the joint power of our entire state and the Crimean Tatar people. I am glad to know that our joint work with the Mejlis brings the result Ukraine needs. By the way, we are preparing some very important joint steps for the near future. We are bringing the issue of Crimea, Crimean prisoners and all our people in Crimea to a new international level. And one more thing. Today, many Ukrainians wore vyshyvankas. It’s important to remember the richness that unites us all. Ukraine is diverse, and this is our strength, and it was evident throughout the day in the different patterns of embroidery. But now I ask you all to remember those Ukrainians who are literally our strength and our defense. Many of our people were not wearing vyshyvankas because they were in military uniforms. I ask you now to remember everyone who is fighting for Ukraine. All those who are on combat missions and at combat posts for the sake of Ukraine. All those who train our soldiers for the sake of Ukraine. Those whom you know personally, those whom you have heard about, and thousands and thousands of others who are equally protecting the life of Ukraine. Please remember them now and thank them. We also do not forget for a single moment about those of our people who are held captive by the occupier. About captured Ukrainians, about those repressed in the occupied territories. About those who are in the occupied cities and communities and are waiting for the return of our flag and our state. We must liberate all our people and all our land from Russian captivity. Let us act together, in unity, taking care of each other and the state, and let us not stop until we win. Thank you to everyone who helps! Glory to all who fight for Ukraine! Eternal memory to all victims of Russian tyranny! Eternal memory to all victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people! Glory to Ukraine!

Last night, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine with missiles again.

Enemy launched:

22 Kh-101/Kh-555;

6 Kalibrs;

2 Iskander-K. According to General Valerii Zaluzhnyi @CinC_AFU 29 missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defenders. In addition, 4 russian drones were destroyed. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 18, 2023

This is an excellent explanation behind the strategy of Russia’s escalation in long range strikes on Ukraine:

RU intensified 🚀 strikes after leaked grim JCS estimates of UA air

defense capacity. RU aim is simple one – deplete UA interceptors stock&open avenues for RU piloted aviation. That’s why though UA air&missile defense performed well it’s not the time to fall into complacency. — Mykola Bielieskov (@MBielieskov) May 18, 2023

The Ukrainian war on corruption proceeds apace! And that’s a good thing:

Ukraine's "fight on two fronts" is melding into one: Anti-graft agencies say they sent more than $17 million this year from settlements in corruption cases to fund hundreds of drones for the military. https://t.co/cWoDG7c7r4 — Dan Peleschuk (@dpeleschuk) May 18, 2023

Передана сума — це кошти, сплачені обвинуваченими в корупції в рамках механізму угод. Загалом завдяки САП, НАБУ та ВАКС, укладеним угодам з обвинуваченими та іншим механізмам на користь ЗСУ перераховано понад 1,7 млрд грн. Приємно, що ЦПК був одним з драйверів цього процесу. — ЦПК | Центр протидії корупції (@zer0corruption_) May 18, 2023

Here’s a machine translation of both tweets:

1) NABU and SAP directed UAH 650 million to the “Army of Drones”. And this is in less than five months of this year. This is one of the largest contributions to the “Defense” account of the “UNITED 24” platform. With these funds, hundreds of drones were purchased for the ZSU and GUR. And also a significant number of BMP-2 for the Offensive Guard. 2) The transferred amount is the money paid by the accused in corruption as part of the deal mechanism. In general, more than UAH 1.7 billion was transferred to the Armed Forces thanks to the SAP, NABU and VAKS, the agreements concluded with the accused and other mechanisms. It is good that the Central Committee was one of the drivers of this process.

Ouch!

Video of a tank from Ukraine’s 30th Mechanized Brigade firing at Russian positions at close range before it was assaulted by infantry. https://t.co/vVELau5g81 pic.twitter.com/vMMjfcxacr — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 18, 2023

For Omnes:

Video from Ukraine’s 406th Artillery Brigade of a likely Excalibur strike from an M777 howitzer on a Russian Giatsint-B artillery piece in Kherson Oblast. https://t.co/WggsqZrepz pic.twitter.com/Su1kvTzL9q — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 18, 2023

Bakhmut:

Bakhmut, call sign "Legion". 3rd Assault Brigade. pic.twitter.com/CZf8qTEGJH — Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 18, 2023

Here’s the full video, with English subtitles, from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. It is an Azov element.

And here’s the description of the video they posted just below it and above the comments on their YouTube page:

"In Bakhmut Storms": Unique footage of the Bakhmut battles and frontline stories told by 3rd SABr

Recruitment to the 3rd SABr continues! Fill out the application form: https://ab3.army/ For your attention here is a documentary in which fighters of the Third Separate Assault Brigade share life stories that they had to experience while fighting in the Bakhmut direction. Stormers talk about whether they feel fear at the front line, reflect on heroism and the new experience of urban warfare. The documentary consists of 7 small chapters. The stories of the fighters are illustrated with video footage of city battles with views of the destroyed Bakhmut and its surroundings as well as with moments of uplifting military humor, which helps the stormers of the 3rd SABr to keep their fighting spirit in critical situations at the difficult Bakhmut front. In the first chapter, named "The Guide", a soldier of the 3rd SABr tells about how the infantry has to enter the positions. He explains who a guide is, what his functions are, and what it means to be a bad guide. "When you enter Bakhmut, you are told: "Now the guides will lead you to the position." And you think to yourself: "Oh, guides. They must be some cool scouts. And on the third day you are already a guide yourself," – the stormer states. In the second chapter "The Quick Legs", the fighters recall the conditions in which they sometimes have to deliver the ammunition to the front line, when one have to carry a 50-kilogram box full of mines, while making the way through snow that is waist-high and covering the shell craters. The third chapter contains the memories of the stormer of the 3rd SABr about how he managed to save the life of his combat mate. "I applied two tourniquets and occlusive seals to him. Bandaged his neck and head. Now he is in good condition, he speaks already and is recovering further," – the fighter remembers. "I drove the fuckers here. I will finish them off." – the fourth chapter, entitled "Legion", tells about a fighter who, after being wounded, not only continued the battle, but also advanced on the enemy in order to recapture the lost positions. The fifth chapter "The Wave" deals with the occupants' assault tactics in the Bakhmut direction, who are thrown into the fray wave after wave, not worrying about the losses. "If you don't take him now and push him out the window and jump out yourselves, you will stay there with him forever." The sixth chapter tells about a critical situation during the battle, when the fighter did not want to leave his wounded mate, but in the end saved his life along with his own. The final chapter "Lexus" involves the combat medics commemorating their fallen friend who saved his mate's life at the cost of his own.

The offensive of the 3rd Assault Brigade or How the russian 72nd brigade fled from Bakhmut area | TEASER • Наступ Третьої шт…

Life in the trenches, nudes, and dark military humor – at the positions of the 3rd SABr near Bakhmut • Життя в окопах, н…

Enemy shelling, military humor and a mine with a motor – in positions with the fighters of the Third Assault Brigade • Ворожий обстріл, …

The front line near Bakhmut, life at line zero and the evacuation of civilians – a day in the war as seen by 3rd SABr • Передова під Бахм…

Wagner’s revelation: satire on Putin, love for Bandera, business in moscow and drug addiction • Одкровення вагнер…

The 3rd SABr burns the enemy with its own weapons: we took a trophy Msta-S and burned down the ammunition depot • 3 ОШБр випалює во… CHAPTERS:

00:00 Prologue

00:50 Chapter 1. The Guide

03:15 Chapter 2. The Quick Legs

06:00 Chapter 3. The Combat Mate

08:43 Chapter 4. The Legion

10:57 Chapter 5. The Wave

13:56 Chapter 6. Push him out

16:07 Chapter 7. Lexus

Support the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade financially: https://www.supportazov.com

* This is an informative video, intended to inform the Ukrainian public about the realities of the war, work and life of the soldiers of the 3rd SABr in Bakhmut.

Kherson:

Once upon a time, a russian tank and the #UAarmy were playing hide and seek.

The russian tank hid in a hangar, but still lost.

Hola Prystan, Kherson region. pic.twitter.com/PljOrqTggW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 18, 2023

Odesa:

Apart from Kyiv, Odesa was attacked espessially hard. 8 missiles were downed. One made it through, killing civilian. pic.twitter.com/1KmHwbikG2 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 18, 2023

Finally!

US officials are not aware, however, of any formal requests by any allies to export F-16s, and State Dept officials who would normally be tasked with the paperwork to approve such third-party transfers have not been told to get to work, officials said. https://t.co/Obp5vRd097 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 18, 2023

Here’s more details from CNN:

The Biden administration has signaled to European allies in recent weeks that the US would allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, sources familiar with the discussions said, as the White House comes under increasing pressure from members of Congress and allies to help Ukraine procure the planes amid intensifying Russian aerial attacks. Administration officials are not aware, however, of any formal requests by any allies to export F-16s, and State Department officials who would normally be tasked with the paperwork to approve such third-party transfers have not been told to get to work, officials said. A handful of European countries have a supply of the US-made F-16s, including the Netherlands, which has signaled a willingness to export some of them to Ukraine. But the US would have to approve that third party transfer because of the jets’ sensitive US technology. While the US remains reluctant to send any of its own F-16s to Kyiv, US officials told CNN that the administration is prepared to approve the export of the jets to Ukraine if that is what allies decide to do with their supply. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby declined to comment specifically on the possibility of the US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but said broadly that the US has been forward-looking about “future capabilities” and needs. F-16s are “not on the agenda” at the G7, he said, though the aircraft could certainly come up on the sidelines of the summit. The issue is expected to be a subject of debate at the next NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July, officials said. Another open question is where Ukrainian pilots would train on these F-16s. A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier this week that the UK and the Netherlands were looking to form an “international coalition” not only to procure the jets for Ukraine but also to train Ukrainian pilots on the 4th generation fighters, which are more advanced than the Ukrainian fighter fleet. In March, the US hosted two Ukrainian pilots at a military base in Tucson, Arizona to evaluate their skills using flight simulators and to assess how much time they would need to learn to fly various US military aircraft, including F-16s. But US has no plans as of now to expand that training, a defense official told CNN, despite Congress setting aside money in the 2023 budget for such training. US allies with F-16s could conduct training for Ukrainian fighter pilots, or the aircraft’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, could carry out training as a private contractor. But the defense official said such an arrangement would likely need some level of US participation, even if it doesn’t require an official US sign off like the transfer of US weaponry overseas.

Today is Vyshyvanka Day!

The harder Russia tries, the more Ukrainians value freedom and national identity 💙💛#VyshyvankaDay pic.twitter.com/5p1E4OMPmK — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 18, 2023

It is also the commemoration of the (beginning) of the Soviet deportation and forced relocation of the Crimean Tatars.

This year, the two meanings are united by one date, May 18. 79 years ago on this day, the Soviet regime began deporting the Crimean Tatar people. A people they wanted to erase. Deprive of their homes, deprive of the right to life. But the people survived. And they will live… pic.twitter.com/PDgX56ST7s — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 18, 2023

Here’s the full text of the tweet:

This year, the two meanings are united by one date, May 18. 79 years ago on this day, the Soviet regime began deporting the Crimean Tatar people. A people they wanted to erase. Deprive of their homes, deprive of the right to life. But the people survived. And they will live freely! Today, I am wearing a special vyshyvanka with ornaments that symbolize the unity of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar peoples. Symbols of our strength and our desire to live in our home. Let this year’s Vyshyvanka Day in 🇺🇦 be a reminder of what our people have been through and how strong our culture is. We honor our peoples, their strength and culture!

That’s enough for today.

Your daily Patron!

Two new videos from Patron’s official TikTok!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Love your four-legged friends ❤️🥺 I got the idea from @annamaletsss 🐾

And here’s the second video:

And here’s the machine translation of its caption:

Happy Vyshyvanka Day! 💙💛

Open thread!