War for Ukraine Day 518: (Some of) You Have Questions, I (May) Have Answers

War for Ukraine Day 518: (Some of) You Have Questions, I (May) Have Answers

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The Russians opened up on Ukrainian civilian targets again overnight:

Last night in comments, Urza asked:

I may have missed it already, whats your thoughts on the talk of the Wagner group making a strike through Poland to unite the outlying Russian territory to Belarus?  That seems like a terrible idea as it would guarantee NATO involvement.  On the other hand it could be a feint to get troops ready to reinvade northern Ukraine.

You hadn’t missed it as I hadn’t written anything about it. Every single story on this – including from the legit outfits like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty – all lead back to something Lukashenko allegedly said. Given Prigozhin’s statements about refocusing on Africa and other places he’s been operation, I would treat this as agitprop and misinformation until we have something more than Lukashenko’s utterances.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It is very important that the audacity of this attack by Russian terrorists was destroyed – address by the President of Ukraine

26 July 2023 – 22:09

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today is a day that should end with a special gratitude to all our air defense warriors for every Russian missile shot down.

The data is still being clarified, but according to preliminary reports, more than 30 missiles were shot down during today’s missile attack alone – the vast majority of those used against us.

There were a few hits, and some missile fragments fell. But it is very important that the audacity of this attack was destroyed. The air defense units did a great job!

I am grateful to everyone who protects the Ukrainian sky. And we work every day to ensure that our warriors have more and more opportunities to defend Ukraine, our cities and people. Today is no exception.

Today, the first emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council took place. We agreed on this meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and we convened the Council in just a few days. Both Jens and all Allies responded promptly and in solidarity.

At the level of the Alliance, the Russian attacks against our country and our ports have been clearly condemned. We discussed what specific actions can bring calm and predictability to the Black Sea region. Thank you all for the substantive work of today’s NATO-Ukraine Council!

Today, the Italian Senate adopted a decision to recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. And this is very important. It is important that the world’s recognition of the historical truth about the Holodomor is becoming more and more confident – step by step, we will ensure full recognition of this truth.

I held several important meetings on preparing international events in August, including the Crimea Platform.

We are also preparing a list of de-occupation steps for Crimea. Comprehensive steps: security, economic, and social. We can quickly reintegrate Crimea into the state fabric of Ukraine. In fact, the occupiers should already consider that while the Crimean bridge is still somewhat operational, they should return home to Russia.

Crimea, like the rest of Ukraine, will be free – free from all Russian evil, starting with Russian missiles and ending with every Russian occupier. Russia will lose this war, and no missile will save it.

Glory to all those who defend Ukraine! By the way, today our guys at the front had very good results. Well done. More details later.

Glory to Ukraine!

Talk about adding insult to injury!

Avidiivka:

WARNING!! GRAPHIC & DISTURBING CONTENT IN THE VIDEO!! WARNING!!

I’m posting this not so you’ll watch the video – I’ve watched it, but because I want to call attention to the reality that is shown here by providing the machine translation for the two tweets in the thread (even though only the second one is showing).

The first tweet machine translates as:

And help did not arrive in time for this Ukrainian hero. The horrific footage was captured on the GoPro camera of an Armed Forces soldier. Near Avdiivka, the Russians captured our stronghold and fatally wounded him.

And the second as:

No one came to help him and he died 30 seconds later. A video for those who have forgotten that every day now our boys are holding the front at the cost of their own lives.

 

ALL CLEAR!!!

I want to clarify that it is not that no one came to his aid, rather no one who could render aid was able to get to him in time given he and his fellow Soldiers were in contact with the enemy and taking fire. For all the fun videos that the Ukrainian MOD or NAFO put out or the daily Patron material, the Ukrainians are not just in a war, they are literally in the fight of their lives. And not every Ukrainian is, at the personal level, going to win that fight even though their personal sacrifice is contributing to Ukraine eventually winning it overall.

Klishiivka:

Here’s the three screen grabs of the translation:

Karkiv:

The Orkhiv Axis:

From The New York Times:

The main thrust of Ukraine’s nearly two-month-old counteroffensive is now underway in the country’s southeast, two Pentagon officials said on Wednesday, with thousands of reinforcements pouring into the grinding battle, many of them trained and equipped by the West and, until now, held in reserve.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the campaign. Their comments dovetailed with reports from the battlefield on Wednesday, where artillery battles flared along the southern front line in the Zaporizhzhia region.

And Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry’s chief spokesman, reported a “massive” assault and fierce battles south of Orikhiv, a town that Ukraine holds about 60 miles north of the Sea of Azov. Vladimir Rogov, an official appointed by Moscow in southern Ukraine, said the assault involved Ukrainian troops who had been trained abroad and were equipped with about 100 armored vehicles, including German-made Leopards and American-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Another Russian occupation official in Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that Ukraine had made 36 attempts to shell settlements in the region since Tuesday. Russian assertions that the Ukrainian attacks had been repelled could not be immediately verified.

Ukrainian troops along the southern front said in interviews on Wednesday that they were steadily pushing Russian troops back, but their progress had been incremental with no major breakthroughs. They have been slowed by minefields, and some said the biggest obstacles were Russia’s withering artillery fire and airstrikes.

Ukrainian officials have told U.S. officials that the enlarged Ukrainian force would try to advance south through Russia’s minefields and other fortifications toward the city of Tokmak, and, if successful, on to Melitopol, near the coast.

Their goal is to sever the so-called land bridge between Russian-occupied Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula, or at least advance far enough to put the strategically important peninsula within range of Ukrainian artillery. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and uses it as the base for its Black Sea fleet as well as to supply its forces in the south.

The new operation, if successful, could take one to three weeks, Ukrainian officials have told officials in Washington.

However, little has gone according to plan since the counteroffensive started early in June, and officials at the White House and Pentagon said on Wednesday they were watching the increased activity with keen interest.

“This is the big test,” said one senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Fog and friction, fog and friction. While the character and characteristics of war changes over time, its nature doesn’t.

The Kerch Bridge in Russian Occupied Crimea:

Here’s a machine translation of the Security Service of Ukraine’s tweet:

The SBU and Ukrposhta put into circulation a stamp dedicated to the work of the special service The Security Service of Ukraine and Ukrposhta presented a stamp dedicated to the activities of the special service and its contribution to the defense of the country.

Vesele, Russian Occupied Crimea:

For you logistics, acquisitions, and drone fans. You know who you are and, thanks to your comments, so do the rest of us!

Here’s the full 26 minute video:

Not going to be a negotiated settlement any time soon:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Погоджуєтесь чи ні? :))

♬ оригинальный звук – uspexx

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Do you agree or disagree? :))

Open thread!

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      japa21

      I am curious about the people at the Pentagon discussing the Ukrainian plans. The old saying, “loose lips sink ships” comes to mind. Unless, it is misdirection with hopes to have Russia send most of its forces there. Again, I am hardly anyone to speak about military strategy or tactics, but when I first read about this, I went “WTF”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @japa21: Because the going is so slow, it’s obvious to anyone with working synapses that this is the “main thrust” of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.  Operational and tactical details are not present, but the strategy is clear to all.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      And not every Ukrainian is, at the personal level, going to win that fight even though their personal sacrifice is contributing to Ukraine eventually winning it overall.

      This made my heart hurt. I know it’s true, and it’s the way of things in every war, but it is painful nonetheless. None of this should ever have had to happen.

      I’m curious: As far as those with relevant knowledge can tell, would Ukraine have the capability of completely destroying the bridge? Not end to end, I mean, but a sizable chunk across all spans, such that you’d have to Evel Knievel your way over the gap? (Like what the ’89 quake did to the upper deck of the Bay Bridge, except the chunk goes into the drink.) I don’t know if they have the weapons or equipment to do more than what they’ve already done, which has been great to see the few times it’s happened, but obviously hasn’t been enough to fully disable it as a means of conveyance.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: I’d like to think that 10 Tomahawks (1 ton warhead per) would do for that bridge.  10 German Taurus missiles (1 ton again) would do.  etc. etc. etc.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Villago Delenda Est: Actually, I don’t really agree with that. Rob Lee is a very smart guy with unparalleled expertise. But I think he’s reading too much into the presence of that mechanized brigade at Orkhiv. For one thing, the Ukrainians have other exploitation-grade reserves, not out in plain view (hmm). For another, they have demonstrated repeatedly in this war the ability to shift forces around from front to front, exploiting their excellent rail network to maximize their interior line of communication advantage.

      Furthermore, there is a crazy-intense fight near Bakhmut right now where the UA is making remarkably rapid progress against disorganized and dispirited resistance. And the Russian line of fortifications across the T-0504 Southwest of Popasna has been hastily thrown up (since late June, rather than since March), and is still far weaker than the stuff in front of Orkhiv—scroll around this fortification map to see the difference.

      Just sayin’: one possible reading of this is in fact a feint/diversion to draw Russian forces to the South. Because if a couple of UA armored brigades should exploit a breakthrough at Bakhmut, they could probably steamroll the fortifications at the T-0405, and then effectively invite rhe Russian forces in Luhansk province to an encounter battle. Which the Russians, having prepped for months to hold prepared lines, are not prepared for. But they would have no choice, because if they lose Luhansk, the land bridge is toast anyway.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Carlo Graziani: Carlo, the latest DeepState maps show dense/multiple lines of fortifications back around Popasna, north-to-south, and they’ve been there for several months.  I don’t think that if UA encircles Bakhmut, they’re going to suddenly be able to romp in RU’s backfield.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Carlo Graziani: I went to the DeepState map, clicked on “fortifications” and zoomed in on Popasna and then the area south of Orikhiv.  It doesn’t look as different as one would think.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Chetan Murthy: I just did the same thing now. At Popasna, there is a single echeloned line of fortifications, about 1.5 km deep. At Orkhiv the fortifications consist of multiple lines, spanning a depth of more than 10km, with no doubt all kinds of minefields and obstacles between lines. There is simply no comparison.

      ETA: Also bear in mind that the Russians cannot lay mines West of the Popasna line, because that is their own supply line to their forces in Bakhmut.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Carlo Graziani: and yet  it sure looks like the fortifications at Papasana are several layers thicker than each of the layers south of Orikhiv.  But also, from what I’ve read and heard on these various podcasts from Davydov and Reporting from Ukraine, Ukraine is not using large numbers of troops to encircle Bahamut: Just the brigades they had in place already.  This is completely opportunistic is at least whatThese sources are saying.  But whatever, we’ll see what happens in the end.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Wombat Probability Cloud

      @Chetan Murthy: That’s “only” around 20M USD for Tomahawks, which is cheap compared to the additional Ukrainian lives that will be lost. Why not fire from multiple locations for simultaneous arrival and definitively close the bridge for the foreseeable future? The US has plenty to spare, and it’s hard to believe that ground-launching is an intractable challenge. Concerns about disclosure of technology or  fires into Russia proper?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Chetan Murthy: Yeah, different brands of tea make for different tea-leaf readings.

      I guess I’m also attached (perhaps too attached) to this theory because if it works, it’s clever, and not obvious, and that was how the UA conducted it’s strategy last year. Powering through fortifications 5 months in preparation by brute force is not clever. It might be necessary, but.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: tomahawks used to be launched from ground-based transporter erector launchers.  I don’t know if we’ve somehow forgotten how to do that, and if we have then somebody ought to have figured out how to do it again in the year and they have that this war has been going on.  Alternately if storm shadows can be launched from SU 24 bombers, Then Shirley Tomahawks can since it’s NATO standard again and like storm shadow would be targeted on the ground.  It seems like these are surmountable obstacles given that they did it with storm shadow already.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Wombat Probability Cloud: it’s hard to believe the Russians in Chinese don’t have tomahawk debris, given that we shot some into Afghanistan to try to take out Bin Laden.  And for God’s sake Russia has lots and lots of high quality cruise missiles.  Some of them are really goddamn fast.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      oldster

      @Carlo Graziani:

      Carlo, Chetan — I have no idea which of you has the right side of this debate, but I hope that the Russian General Staff is also consumed with differences of opinion on these very questions. Let them dither over whether the Ukrainians will hit them north or hit them south.

      And I hope that Zaluzhny, that old fox, is meanwhile preparing an Option #3 that *none* of you has been thinking about…..

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      @Chetan Murthy:

      it’s hard to believe the Russians in Chinese don’t have tomahawk debris, given that we shot some into Afghanistan to try to take out Bin Laden.

      There’s also very little public information about the state of Russian electronic warfare defenses and other air defenses against Western-origin high-precision missiles. Uncertainty about defenses could be a factor.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      YY_Sima Qian

      I certainly hope the resumed thrust toward Melitopol is a diversion to draw Russian attention away from Bakhmut. Otherwise it will be a bloody slog through multiple belts of prepared Russian defenses.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      oldster

      @Bill Arnold:

      “…air defenses against Western-origin high-precision missiles. Uncertainty about defenses couldbe a factor.”

      Fair point, but I think we are learning something through the use of the Storm Shadow, and it seems to be good news.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      My son had occasion very recently to spend time chatting with a Ukrainian Catholic priest from L’viv, in the US for the summer. He (the priest) is grateful for the respite, as his schedule this year has been a funeral a day. For context, L’viv is westernmost Ukraine, an hour’s drive from Poland, and Catholicism is a minority religion in Ukraine.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chetan Murthy

      @oldster: if the Russians know how to defend against Tomahawks, it’s better to find out sooner than later.  I mean, The chance thatThey teach the Chinese Is pretty much 100% And that would be bad for Taiwan.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      WTF is wrong with these newspapers? Yesterday I read in the WSJ that Ukraine has stalled and a day later the FTFNYT says Ukraine is about to kick ass. Just more reasons that I have more and more ignored MSM and get my info off the innertubes

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jay

      CNN

      Former US Marine Trevor Reed is expected to make a full recovery after being wounded in battle approximately two weeks ago serving alongside Ukrainian forces fighting Russia, a source close to Reed told CNN.

      Reed is currently receiving medical care in Germany after being evacuated there by MediCare Hubs Kyiv, a German NGO, and FRIDA Ukraine, an Israeli NGO.

      Reed first traveled to Ukraine on November 1 to fight the invading Russian forces, doing so strictly as a volunteer with no affiliation with the US government, the source said.

      Reed, who spent nearly three years wrongfully detained in Russia, told friends and family he was motivated to fight by seeing the depths of Russian oppression firsthand as a prisoner, the source said, adding that Reed said he was honored to serve alongside Ukrainian fighters.

      After Reed’s unit successfully pushed back against Russian forces and recaptured about 2 km of land near Bahkmut, the source said, Reed was wounded along with others in his unit. As opposed to what US government sources told another media outlet, Reed did not step on a land mine. He was injured by shrapnel which he got in both his legs.

      https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/26/politics/trevor-reed-ukraine-recovery/index.html

      Reply

