War for Ukraine Day 549: (Some of) You Have Questions, I (May) Have Answers

War for Ukraine Day 549: (Some of) You Have Questions, I (May) Have Answers

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night Anonymous at Work asked:

The US-UA debate about the counter-offensive has me wondering about US military training and war-gaming.  Does the US regularly conduct war-games where the US commanders in charge of the US forces either lack air superiority or face an opponent with air superiority?  Or are commanders only faced with such a prospect when they are the “opposing force”?

Not to my knowledge unless something has changed recently as I’ve not been involved in one of these exercises in several years. My experience when I was involved in them is that while complications would be injected into the scenario to make things harder, to make commanders and their staffs have to think on their feet and improvise, these experiential learning experiences work off the assumption that we will have air superiority. I can also tell you, from personal experience – as in I was actually physically assaulted by the dipshit in question* – that when you find a lose thread in the scenario and pull on it the scenario writers get really upset. These things are scripted and the observer controllers and mustangs and the other people involved in running them do not like it if anyone involved goes off script. You may all recall the 2002 war game known as Millennium Challenge. In that exercise the USMC 3 star, Lt. Gen. Van Riper, went off script as the head of the opposing forces (OPFOR) in the exercise.

In the first few days of the exercise, using surprise and unorthodox tactics, the wily 64-year-old Vietnam veteran sank most of the US expeditionary fleet in the Persian Gulf, bringing the US assault to a halt.

What happened next will be familiar to anyone who ever played soldiers in the playground. Faced with an abrupt and embarrassing end to the most expensive and sophisticated military exercise in US history, the Pentagon top brass simply pretended the whole thing had not happened. They ordered their dead troops back to life and “refloated” the sunken fleet. Then they instructed the enemy forces to look the other way as their marines performed amphibious landings. Eventually, Van Riper got so fed up with all this cheating that he refused to play any more. Instead, he sat on the sidelines making abrasive remarks until the three-week war game – grandiosely entitled Millennium Challenge – staggered to a star-spangled conclusion on August 15, with a US “victory”.

If the Pentagon thought it could keep its mishap quiet, it underestimated Van Riper. A classic marine – straight-talking and fearless, with a purple heart from Vietnam to prove it – his retirement means he no longer has to put up with the bureaucratic niceties of the defence department. So he blew the whistle.

“Nothing was learned from this,” he says. “A culture not willing to think hard and test itself does not augur well for the future.” The exercise, he says, was rigged almost from the outset.

Institutionalization and socialization to that institutionalization has always been a vulnerability. We create artificially narrow boundaries and limits for our policies and strategies that then negatively effect creative and critical thinking. Which is why we’re in a world war and we continue to refuse to admit we’re in a world war.

Anonymous at Work’s question leads to a related question that comes from a conversation I had with Cole yesterday. He called to ask what was going on, is there any real progress? My short answer was yes, but this is currently a number of battles of attrition fought along a very long line by highly motivated Ukrainians against dug in Russian forces. As a result it is going to look like not much is happening until something does happen. And when something big does happen, then it will look unexpected.

This is a very different type of warfare that anyone in the US and in most of our NATO allies are used to. I have written it before and I’m sure I will write it again, but the Ukrainians are fighting a war that no senior leader in the US would ever contemplate waging. And, as a result, this is what is causing the frustration between the Ukrainian senior military leadership and their US counterparts. There is not a single US general officer/flag officer (GO/FO) currently serving who has ever fought an interstate war of any consequence. If we decide to be gracious and state that the initial phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) in 2003 was an interstate war, which it was, it was so lopsided that the US rolled over and up the Iraqi military so quickly that even with the mopping up this phase of the war was over inside of two to three weeks. And then the insurgency began. There is not a GO/FO in the US who has any real experience with fighting interstate wars. Sure, they’ve all read the right books, they’ve been in the right seminars at the senior leader colleges (war colleges) and for the Army the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Commander’s Course (C/JFLCC), both of which I’ve taught lessons in. Similarly we have no senior NCOs who have any real experience with fighting this type of war either. This goes right to the heart of General Zaluzhnyi’s frustrations that we highlighted last night. As well as that of Ukrainian personnel going through the American training that we’ve covered several times. There is no one currently serving in the US military with any real experience with an interstate war. All of them have been trained and educated and gone through experiential learning with the notion that they’ll have air superiority, proper logistics, all the other bells and whistles that we spend so much on every year. As a result, the US’s senior military leaders are talking past the Ukrainian ones. They’re not doing it to be mean or because they’re not good at their jobs, they’re doing it because they just don’t have the actual experience to really understand what the Ukrainian military is doing and the conditions they’re doing it under. I’m not surprised by this, but I am disappointed. We tried to teach these now senior leaders to do better. We failed. This was the primary focus of my work for almost a decade. I failed. And the Ukrainians are now paying the price.

* The primary scenario writer I’m referring to was a blowhard, know nothing retired Army colonel. After he grabbed me by the arm and pushed me into the wall and started yelling at me just outside the III Corps command bridge at what was then called FT Hood – I actually waived the MP NCO who was at the security checkpoint off – I then went and let the senior colonel in the corps know what had happened. I was assigned as both the Commanding General’s Cultural Advisor/Senior Civilian Advisor and that colonel’s deputy (they had to put my office somewhere). Anyhow before he could do anything about it, the idiot lit into the colonel who was the corps Officer in Charge of Intelligence. In front of the Boss. The Boss had him kicked off the base and banned from reentering. Had I not waived the MP off he would have been arrested for assaulting me on a Federal installation. Good times.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Only those states have true strength that can defend their sky and honor their aviation – address by the President of Ukraine

26 August 2023 – 20:45

Dear Ukrainians!

For 30 years now, on the last Saturday of August, Ukrainian aviation workers, both military and civilian, have been celebrating their professional holiday.

Pilots, engineers, everyone who works in the aviation industry, in aircraft production, in air transportation. Everyone who makes Ukraine one of the powerful countries. Because only those states have true strength that can defend their sky and honor their aviation.

Now, this year, Ukraine has to accomplish all the necessary tasks for F-16s to appear in our sky. This will be a new level of Ukrainian military aviation. And this will bring the return of civil aviation to the Ukrainian sky closer, because it will bring victory closer and give Ukraine more security.

There are a lot of reasons for congratulations on this Aviation Day. There is much to be thankful for. And I am thankful. We are all thankful.

Unfortunately, these words alone are not enough today.

Yesterday, a disaster occurred in the sky over Zhytomyr region. Three pilots died. Among them was Andriy Pilshchykov, call sign Juice. He was a Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot. A lot! My condolences to the family and friends, to everyone who knew the guys.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing. It’s too early to talk about the details. Of course, all the circumstances will be clarified. Of course, Ukraine will never forget anyone who defended Ukraine’s free sky. May they always be remembered!

I would like to say a few more words today.

First of all, our warriors. In the Bakhmut sector, all those who are fighting in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka. The Avdiivka sector. Maryinka. The Melitopol sector, in particular, Robotyne. Thank you for your fortitude, warriors!

Second, our partners. As of today, more than 20 countries have already joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. Our team continues its work. Now there are almost 30 in total, including the G7. There will be more.

We have started negotiations with Canada on a bilateral document on security guarantees. Earlier we started with the United States and the United Kingdom. This will give Ukraine much more opportunities. I am grateful to each and every person who works for this!

And the third is our emotions. We should not let our emotions take over anywhere or in anything. Especially between us, within society, between Ukrainians. Please take care of each other. And have time to thank everyone who helps the defense, everyone who helps Ukraine. We are defending our country, moving forward in an absolutely rational manner and bringing our victory – the victory of Ukraine – closer.

Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

A tragic loss. On August 25th, two L-39 military jets collided over the Zhytomyr region. Three pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force lost their lives. One of them was Major Andrii Pilshchykov, a 2nd Class pilot and a recipient of the Order of Courage, 3rd Class, known by the callsign ‘JUICE’. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the departed. We are grateful for their service. They will be remembered both in the skies and on the ground.

I’ve included Major Pilshcykov’s tweets or quotes tweeted by others in previous updates over the past year and a half. This type of accident is significant for the Ukrainians given how constrained they are in regard to their aviation assets.

Lord, guard and guide the men fly
Through the great spaces in the sky.
Be with them always in the air,
In darkening storms or sunlight fair;
Oh, hear us when we lift our prayer,
For those in peril in the air!
Mary C. D. Hamilton (1915)

The cost 2:

12-year-old Yana Stepanenko, who lost both of her legs in April of last year in a russian missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station, is returning to Ukraine.

Over the course of a year, she underwent prosthetic fitting and rehabilitation in the United States. Until she turns 18, she will need to change her prosthetics every year.

Despite this, Yana is living a full life—attending school, riding a bicycle, and traveling. Recently, Yana became the face of the UNBROKEN KIDS campaign, which is raising funds for rehabilitation equipment and prosthetics for children with war-related injuries in Ukraine.

The cost 3:

Podoly, Kharkiv Oblast:

Robotyne:

Here’s what it looks on the map:

Indications & Warnings
A NOTE ON SOURCES AND METHODS:

Thanks to the many readers who have put Indications & Warnings above 160K followers. I’ve been asked some questions on some of our later maps and would like to answer for everyone.

Why do the lines on the map change?

The front line in any battle is difficult to judge. Zones of control and the line of contact are highly changeable. The Zero Line may or may not be where the enemy takes you under fire. A place that was ‘safe’ yesterday may not be safe today. Every battle space is dynamic. Lines on the map are estimates.

Indications & Warnings monitors multiple sources and attempts to ’triangulate’ the Zero Line and update this assessment hourly. Source reporting varies daily, and the Forward Edge of the Battle Area (FEBA) is depicted on the preponderance of current reports.

Your maps are wrong! [Fill in the Blank] says so!

Many of the ‘gold standard’ daily maps, (Deep State, LiveUMap, ISW) vary daily. Sometimes they depict a ‘Zero Line’ that differs by as much as 10-15 kilometers.

We base our reportage on based heavily on the twice daily reports of the Ukrainian General Staff. We also use an ‘average’ of the larger sites, augmented by local combat sources, as well as geolocated combat photos and video.

Other daily maps are different. You must be wrong!

Indications & Warnings, to my knowledge, is the only account that attempts to report battle spaces at the granular level– often based on squad and platoon level contacts.

The Institute for the Study of War reports at a ’Nation-wide” altitude. We report on small spaces, within the length of their “lines”. Their scales are 100 Km, ours are often 100 meters.

Indications & Warnings provides close ups of individual battle spaces. We might not always get the latest reports, but we constantly update, are happy to reassess our maps and are equally happy to receive information from new front line sources.

You sometimes show combat beyond the Zero Line—why?

A major component of our reportage is the plotting of Russian artillery strikes. These are always indicative of the presence of UKR troops. Russians don’t shell their own positions. These artillery strikes demonstrate that the ‘agreed upon’ front is porous, and that UKR conducts many raids, probes and patrols beyond the zero line.

Why do other maps show such different lines of contact?

The Line of Contact and the Forward Edge of the Battle Area are matters of opinion– and are constantly in motion. They certainly vary on a daily basis. When local combat sources tell me where the zero line is– I weigh their reports more heavily than ‘other maps’.

Both sides conduct attacks, probes and strikes ‘across the lines. We report ‘crossline’ operations conducted by both UKR and RU units. The ‘Zero Line” is somewhere between the last two reported contacts.

I’m unfollowing you!

No account should be your only source of information. Follow as many map providers as you can. Compare their posts. Go to http://Opentopomap.com and download topographic maps of the battle spaces and consult the terrain yourself. This will allow you to get a better idea of what the front is like.

High ground is important. So are roads and junctions. Find out where they are. Armies move on roads, and open terrain is a killing field. Look at the top maps and determine where troops are likely to be– and where they are likely avoid. This will help you to assess other maps.

[Fill in the Blank] says you’re a… [fill in curse word].

There are a few ‘personalities’ in the mapping game. Some of them are bullies. Good luck to them and their sock puppet accounts. Indications & Warnings is living rent free their heads.

We don’t feel its necessary to attack or criticize other accounts, and we don’t engage in ad hominem attacks. We’re not in a zero sum game. We encourage you to follow other accounts. Get as much info as you can– and make your own approximations.

We’re about information, not personalities. We get trolled. It’s gonna happen. Right now, based on daily views, negative comments on our account run about at 0.000078 % of traffic. That’s [wait for it]….. 78/100,000ths of one percent of views. Pretty much infinitesimal. Opinions are going to vary. Especially from people who are having a bad week.

Why we do things differently:

To my knowledge, we are one of the only accounts who have been reporting on individual battles since the beginning of the invasion. We report on the most changeable and variable aspects of battle and do our best to get it right.

We update most of our battle space maps daily–using UKR and RU sources, and frequently provide hourly updates on individual points of contact.

Many, many thanks to all the readers of I &W and to the many hundreds who tune in to Bullet Points on
@MriyaReport
. Thank you especially to the brave front line sources from whom I’m honored to receive reports. I am always striving to make Indications & Warnings better, and I appreciate your help.

@finntrasan

I know some of you all have Wagner questions, questions regarding the white supremacist Rusich militia, etc. I’ll try to get to them tomorrow.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Open thread!

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      RepubAnon

      I recall a news article about a US Marine exercise where they practiced being on a Pacific Island with little air support or resupply, being forced to live off the land and improvise. (Sort of a 21st century Guadalcanal scenario).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      gwangung

      Hm. The UA/USA “argument” seems like “fighting the last war” writ large.

      And it doesn’t auger well for certain types of future conflicts the US military could be involved in (unless civilian leadership knows well enough NOT to engage in them in the first place*).

      (*certain not to apply to the majority of Republican politicians for the foreseeable future).

      ETA: Second!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Van Buren

      I had never heard the Van Riper story before. The whole thing is indicative of a sick institution. I hope things have changed for the better since.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oldster

      If Lt Gen van RIper is still following the news today, he must feel vindicated by seeing Ukraine’s flotilla of small drones sinking, damaging, and paralyzing the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

      I’m glad to see Tatarigami sounding a bit more upbeat. Let’s hope that the new headquarters of the 76th can be located and introduced to Mr. Himars as soon as possible.

      Thanks again, Adam, for your daily updates. Unless I miss my guess, you are not only providing a service to the BJ readership. You are also making a personal statement of solidarity with Ukraine, to the extent that you can from an ocean away, standing watch with them everyday through the ordeal. You are honoring a debt of good faith towards a people, an army, and a leader whom you admire.  In my own ineffectual way, I stand with you and them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      US military leadership has no idea what it means to fight an existential war. Every war in their lifetimes has been a war of choice, fought in a place not their home. If/when they lost, they’d pack up and go home. Ukrainians are fighting for their very lives and homes; if they lose, the nation is dead. They have no other place to go.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      Dmitri
      @wartranslated
      14h
      Rusich unit is “pausing” its participation in the SMO after one of its founders was arrested in Finland. The detained Yan Petrovsky is a very dangerous criminal who was known for executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. He knows a lot, including about Milchakov and the rest. I highly doubt the Russian govt would want to get involved with protecting such an individual.

      https://nitter.net/wartranslated/status/1695352089470190025#m

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      It would certainly be interesting to hear the responses from US officials who have expressed frustration with Ukraine’s progress or methods if you were able to interview them and pose the issues you often mention here. And from the POV of someone who doesn’t have any expertise, it sure seems like the Ukrainians are doing the God damned best they can with what they have and what we and other countries have given them piecemeal.

      Nice photo of Zelenskyy with Shevchenko with a framed set of photos and shirt from the Game4Ukraine.

      Thank you as always, Adam. One day, you should write a memoir. You know, in all your free time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      blindyone

      Hey Adam. I’m mostly a reader/lurker here, and have been for years now. I’ve appreciated the security expertise you’ve added to discussions in the past. Now these Ukraine posts are something I look forward to every day. I spent a few days in Kyiv back when Ukraine was still part of the CCCP. It was a beautiful city with very friendly people. But as an American traveling alone, I was definitely followed by young Putin types. (Pretty sure he was in East Germany at that time) I’m obviously glad the Iron Curtain is a thing of the past and I’m cheering on Ukraine in its struggle to remain free and independent.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Villago Delenda Est

      They ordered their dead troops back to life and “refloated” the sunken fleet.

      What the Japanese did when they wargamed the assault on Midway.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mallard Filmore

      I was wondering why the “enemy” in the battle exercises were not contributing to the knowlege of how to do war. Marines storming the beach at Camp Pendleton, well you have to practice without opposition.

      Doin\g a full scale test of doctrine is something else. It looks more like a Soviet era trial.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Adam L Silverman

      @oldster: Thank you for the kind words. You are most welcome

      I’m also trying to make up for past sins. I was the senior civilian advisor who told the US’s theater army commander – my boss – and his senior staff back in 2014 that no one was going to risk a war with another nuclear power (Russia) over Crimea. And while that was the technically correct answer, as well as the textbook one, it was both strategically and morally wrong. And while it is true that neither my boss, nor his (the Supreme Allied Commander Europe) had the authority to order anything, what I told them was what the Obama administration decided on. If I could go back in time I would have advised that we needed to bloody Putin’s nose and knock him on his ass. That if we did that he’d stop probing for mush because his bayonet had finally hit steel. I was wrong then. It most likely made no difference. But it doesn’t lesson my moral culpability.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay

      Tatarigami_UA
      @Tatarigami_UA
      1h
      Exceptional thread and profound insights into the counter-offensive in the South by @solonko1648 (Olexandr Solon’ko), servicemember of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In his analysis, he sheds light on the situation, discussing both the challenges and achievements.

      Translation:

      Much has been written about the battles in the South. I wouldn’t say that this is the case where it’s better to see once (or multiple times) than to hear/read about it many times. Especially through the eyes of the frontline units. A thread about battles from the perspective of aerial reconnaissance:

      Environment. Steppe. Fields, tree lines. Slight elevations and dips, villages, small rivers. Minefields. Whoever you may be, an armored assault group, evacuation team, aerial or infantry reconnaissance, your movement is visible from afar. The enemy has long been preparing.

      Equipment and personnel can be spotted from a distance and targeted. Both sides understand that there are limited places for positions and deployment. Most likely, there’s something to shoot at in almost every tree line. Confirmation is needed, of course. Primarily, it’s necessary to determine the priority of the target

      There’s a limited number of access roads, logistical routes. Everything’s been calibrated and fired upon repeatedly every day. You certainly can be spotted. Carrying out the mission while maintaining complete concealment from the enemy is mostly impossible

      There has been a great deal of talk about fortifications and minefields. Every tree line has been dug up. On one stretch of the Mariupol highway, anti-tank fortifications have been installed. We’re not just talking about trenches. There’s an entire system of trenches, dugouts, and even undeground tunnels in some places
      In each tree line, there’s a network of trenches and firing positions for various weapons. AGS, DShK, ATGMs. Anti-tank ditches and mine obstacles stretch across the fields. From regular TM and POM mines to more “sophisticated” ones, all lying in wait for infantry.

      Once again, it’s crucial to emphasize that we’re specifically discussing a system of trenches, interconnected by passageways and pathways. These pathways facilitate the movement of personnel, weaponry, and ammunition. As for what remains unexcavated, it’s mined. All of this must be navigated to make progress forward.

      For those who are “overly smart” and believe that the Ukrainian Armed Forces took an incredibly long time to drive the Russians out of the village of Robotyne, they must have missed the defense system that needed to be overcome in order to push the russians away from the Mariupol highway and gradually approach the village, encircle it, and finally seize control. Truly, a monumental task has been accomplished.

      The russians are establishing firing points (AGS, heavy machine guns), and they mine the routes to them. They themselves move along designated paths. Our positions in the liberated territory are surrounded by mines and tripwires. Paths are cleared for ingress, and sappers gradually clear the area.

      Frequently, the hidden “surprises” detonate during shelling, triggered by fires that start due to the shelling (weeds, shrubs, and trees catch fire, setting off tripwires). At times, we ourselves discover and call in sappers to clear specific areas.

      There’s much talk about armored vehicle losses, but the issue of initial setbacks is overlooked. In the long run, it’s impossible to entirely avoid armor losses, even due to the enemy’s advantage in the air. However, armor serves a specific purpose that entails risks.

      There’s much talk about armored vehicle losses, I’ll skip the topic of initial setbacks. In the long run, it’s impossible to entirely avoid armor losses, especially due to the enemy’s advantage in the air. However, armor serves a specific purpose that entails risks.

      These actions are justified by the fact that they save lives. I spoke with a soldier who survived two direct hits on a Bradley during shelling. Even the most critically damaged equipment is recovered and taken for repairs. You can replace a piece of metal, even if it’s expensive, but you can’t repair a human life

      Enemy ATGM operators position cameras in advance of their positions. This way, they can spot targets (all types of vehicles) in advance and engage them effectively. If successful, artillery finishes off the targets. Alternatively, they might start with air force, followed by artillery.

      They hunt for evacuation teams – both vehicles and stations. Right under our noses, they hit an armored vehicle, and an evacuation vehicle arrived for the guys. They had to maneuver in a tight spot, moving very slowly on a narrow road, avoiding going off-road into a mined field. Taking risks as well. Fortunately, they managed to get them out.

      KAB’s are one of the biggest fears. The russians use them extensively. I can’t speak to their accuracy, but the weaponry is powerful. They attempt to target logistics and command centers, just as we do. They don’t hesitate to simply fire on roads. Forward defenses in settlements are constantly under shelling.

      The aerial reconnaissance linked system Orlan-Zala-Supercam is effective and causing issues. They identify targets and launch Lances, releasing them in swarms along with KAB’s. They attempt to break through and hunt down vehicles.

      The recaptured positions are even more calibrated. Bombs are not spared. No lack of mines either. The tree line where one of the crews was operating was simply leveled. Only a palisade remained, and a well-made trench ceased to be usable.

      The russians use a standard tactic for their armor. The route to the firing position is determined, usually in a way that keeps the vehicles under visual cover of the tree lines and eventually positions them in an open space for shooting. They quickly expend their ammunition and retreat

      Vehicle cannot be completely concealed. Dust clouds are visible during movement, and the vehicles can be seen shifting between tree lines, while drones provide visibility as well. The main task here is to execute the firing mission quickly enough to prevent artillery targeting or counterattacks using FPV or ATGMs.

      I understand why the russians are intensively butthurt due to the loss of the village with six streets. They put in significant effort to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from advancing. Defending is easier according to all norms. On the other hand, we’re putting in a tremendous effort to break through. And when we succeed, it shows that our efforts are paying off

      Thank you for your attention. I might continue sharing in the future. Meanwhile, I invite you to follow on Facebook and TG (Telegram): facebook.com/osolonko

      t.me/silukr/122

      Postscript: The original thread can be found here: nitter.net/solonko1648/stat…

      If you’re interested in updates, I highly recommend following him.

      Translation by @Tatarigami_UA

      https://nitter.net/Tatarigami_UA/status/1695563964158025974#m

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The army has a tendency to promote officers who are competent within conventional bounds. Most situations that soldiers face can be accomplished by applying tried and true methods. Everyone knows what to do and how to do it. One is seen as creative if one can apply a small variation on the standard method to a slightly different situation. People who are good at this are often not good at suddenly rethinking things and innovating. The kind of people who would be innovative either get bored early and leave or end up as bitter majors with an alcohol problem. There are a few exceptions to this. H.R. McMaster (whatever you may think of him as a Trump admin figure) was one. He was lucky in that he was the hero of the Persian Gulf War which gave him some leeway. His criticisms of army command and doctrine meant that despite being the most successful armor commander of his generation at several command levels. he was passed over for his first star several times. The army generally rewards conventional, above average people who have made any mistakes. The make they system work. The unconventional and the brilliant are a pain to have around.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anonymous At Work

      Thank you for addressing my question.  I didn’t have Millennium Challenge explicitly in mind for how war-games blow apart if “Untitled Mountainous Middle Eastern Hostile Power with Long Coastline” [Iran] and the US Navy got into a shooting war, but yeah, I’m familiar with what happened when the US Navy encountered asymmetrical warfare.

      Reading over the US and UA remarks, I thought I saw those assumptions in the US side that could make an attempt to stop a Chinese invasion of Taiwan very costly for the US.

      How do you break that vicious cycle of implicit assumptions about our military’s superiority?  That’s the real issue for the US, and will help in future scenarios where we are rendering aid in more ambiguous situations?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Anonymous At Work: To answer your question: you keep people like me around who are not afraid to firmly and forcefully, but politely push back when necessary. Unfortunately, there isn’t much appetite for that these days.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Adam L Silverman: “No one was willing to risk nuclear war” over any one cut but Putin wanted Ukraine dead and was willing to use 1000 cuts.  Probably add a redline of “Each acre of Ukraine will give us permission to train Navy SEALS on Russian oligarch yachts.”  Now, if only we could get Britain out of Tory hands and get Ukrainian refugees into Londongrad housing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Carlo Graziani

      Part of the disagreement on force employment appears to be over the question of whether the AFU are too dispersed, fighting pitched battles over 4 fronts instead of concentrating a major thust in a decisive theatre.

      This goes to a hallowed principle of military strategy, “concentration of force,” which, as general principles go, is certainly a desirable characteristic of offensive action. No doubt it is uppermost in the mind of those US DOD officials who appear to be appalled that the winter-spring build up is not being used in the concentrated manner that they had imagined would be the case.

      But the thing is, one has to ask whether throwing more forces into the fight at Robotyne (say) would help speed the advance of those forces. If the additional forces cannot fight a coordinated battle according to the combined arms schemas that DOD uses to organize its thinking, then the answer is likely “no”, and rather than concentration, the result would likely be congestion, and logistical resource contention.

      The AFU seem to be managing the battle satisfactorily so far, making steady progress (at a much faster rate than the Russians managed at any time post March 2022), and steadily rotating forces in and out of contact, preserving unit cohesion and safeguarding combat experience. They don’t seem to be looking for a clever, casualty-evading stroke, but rather are applying steady, remorseless pressure on the Russians, in anticipation that somewhere, sometime, they will break.

      And Adam has it exactly right: such breaks come as a surprise, in unanticipated places, times, and manners, and when they do suddenly everything is changed.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anoniminous

      @Van Buren:

      The Millennium Challenge 2002 is notorious among people who get off on war porn think about Things Military in their spare time.  As Gary Beecher, aka War Nerd, put it:

      “With nothing more than a few “small boats and aircraft,” van Ripen managed to sink most of the US fleet in the Persian Gulf.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Adam L Silverman: ​
        Yep. My guess is if he didn’t have the Silver Star on his chect already, he would not have gotten any on his shoulders.

      I think that one on thing that might benefit the US Army is an adventure training program like the British have. Something where officers who are largely surplus to requirements in a garrison environment can plan and mount expeditions paid for by the army. It would keep some people around and would put others in the environments where they had to adapt to new and difficult situations. Something for the eccentrics to do until you need them. Not everyone can find meaning in life doing PPT slides for Division staff call or making sure the REMR is perfect.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jay:
      Re KABs (guided bombs), what is the public information on the state of Ukrainian mobile GLONASS (Russian GPS) jamming?
      (Searches don’t find much commercially available on the public web.)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Omnes Omnibus: The Army would benefit from it. Unfortunately, every attempt to get the Army to actually do something innovative over the almost 20 years I’ve been working for the military in different capacities has made it very clear that even if you could get it approved, the Army would fight it tooth and nail, and it would be scrapped at the first opportunity.

      Reply

