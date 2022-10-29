Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 248: A Short Update Tonight

(Image by Sashko Danylenko)

I’m going to keep things relatively short tonight as I know everyone is still dealing with the news Cole shared about Lily.

I want to start with an answer to Alison Rose’s question from last night.

Adam, I’m curious for your take on this–I was discussing the war with a Jewish friend, and we were talking about the Iranian drones. She said she thinks part of the reason Iran is so readily aiding russia is because Zelenskyy is Jewish. I wasn’t so sure–I don’t know how the people in charge in Iran these days feel about Jews, though I assume it isn’t overly positive, and I’m pretty sure they would be bastards in this war no matter what Zelenskyy’s religion was. Plus I noted that he’s hardly the most observant Jew out there. (Of course, to an antisemite, that doesn’t matter. They don’t care if we keep kosher or hold seders or anything, a Jew is a Jew is a Jew and they hate all of us.) I figure Iran has numerous reasons (all of them evil) for being on russia’s side, but she felt certain that’s at least one of them. I should note she is older than I am, in her mid-60s, and originally from a red state, and so her point of view might be different, as she grew up in a time and place with more open antisemitism than I experienced.

Iran is aiding Russia because Russia is paying cash for the weaponry. Iran is also aiding Russia because Iran has been doing business with Russia for years on a whole host of projects. Russia provided Iran with specialists to help design Iran’s nuclear energy facilities. Russia and Iran have a railway project that connects Russia, through a lot of other places like Azerbaijan, and ultimately through Iran to the Arabian Sea and India. It’s called the North-South Transport Corridor. Russia is allied with Iran in Syria to keep the Assad regime in power. I think all of those are the reasons that Iran is selling weaponry to Russia and sending trainers to Crimea and Belarus to show the Russians how to use what Iran is providing. I have no doubt that if President Zelenskyy were Orthodox Christian, Catholic, or even Muslim the Iranians would still be selling weaponry to Russia.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

Today we managed to return another 52 people from Russian captivity: 50 of our defenders and two civilians. Among them are soldiers of the National Guard, the Navy, border guards, security forces…

Andriy Albov is the head of the surgical department of the Mariupol military hospital, he was evacuated from Azovstal. Vasyl Chalenko is a volunteer, security guard, commander of the reconnaissance platoon.

Among these 52 are a sailor from Snake Iceland, as well as a National Guardsman who was taken prisoner while defending the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and a pensioner who earlier worked in the SBU and who was taken prisoner by the occupiers in Bucha.

We remember all those held captive in Russia and in the occupied territory, and will do everything to return each and every one.

Our exchange team is always working. These are Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Lubinets and others who help. In total, since March, 1,031 people have already been released from Russian captivity. Thanks to the whole team for this result!

I would like to once again commend the work of our energy workers, repairmen, and regional administrations. All those who are working to restore the normal technical possibility of electricity supply after the Russian terrorist attacks.

Today, there are significantly fewer stabilization and emergency blackouts – much less. But there is still such a need, and in some cities and districts restrictions are still possible. In particular, it is Kirovohrad region and some other regions.

We do everything to make power outages as predictable as possible and so that people can plan their day.

Special thanks to those who worked and are working to restore energy supply to the city of Uman and the Uman district of Cherkasy region. There was indeed a difficult situation after one of the Russian strikes. As of now, it is possible to return the technical possibility of power supply.

The same situation is in Kyiv region: it was critical, but we are now changing it for the better.

I want to emphasize: the return of the technical possibility of supply does not mean that the energy shortage in the system has been overcome. Russian terror continues. It is very cynical. Sometimes it repeatedly attacks deliberately when repairs have begun, when recovery work is in progress. Unfortunately, we have casualties in repair crews, in energy companies. My condolences to their families.

Therefore, please – this applies to all Ukrainians – it is very important to be conscious of electricity consumption. This necessity persists. Now we all have to contribute to maintaining the stability of the entire power system.

During the week – from Saturday to Saturday – more than 40 Iranian strike drones, a significant number of Russian missiles, six attack helicopters of the occupiers, several of their planes were shot down…

Such a result means hundreds of Ukrainian lives saved, dozens of critical infrastructure objects saved.

And as proposed by the military command, today I want to especially note the Odesa and Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades of the Air Force. Well done, guys! I also thank all our defenders of the sky, absolutely everyone – all anti-aircraft fighters, pilots, mobile fire groups, who are currently performing one of the most important strategic tasks – saving the country from airstrikes by terrorists.

Today, a rather predictable statement came from Russia – a statement that they are finally canceling the grain export initiative.

But in fact, this is not their decision today. Russia began deliberately aggravating the food crisis back in September, when it blocked the movement of ships with our food.

From September to today, 176 vessels have already accumulated in the grain corridor, which cannot follow their route. Some grain carriers have been waiting for more than three weeks. This is an absolutely deliberate blockade by Russia. This is an absolutely transparent intention of Russia to return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia.

Literally today, more than 2 million tonnes of food are in the sea. This means that access to food has actually worsened for more than 7 million consumers.

Algeria, Egypt, Yemen, Bangladesh, Vietnam, others countries – very different countries, from different parts of the world… But they can all be equally destabilized by this Russian decision to block exports.

I emphasize: this decision was made by Russia apparently in September. Only this queue of ships with food at sea can testify to this.
It is also important that Russia attacked our Naval Forces at least twice during the grain initiative. Precisely by those forces that guarantee the safety of the grain corridor.

A strong international response is needed now. Both at the UN level and at other levels. In particular, at the level of the G20.

How can Russia be among the G20 if it is deliberately working for starvation on several continents? This is nonsense. Russia has no place in the G20.

All partners see this artificial queue of vessels. They see what Russia did to disrupt the grain initiative. They see that even ships with grain, which are contracted within the framework of the UN Food Program for the poorest countries, do not get a guaranteed opportunity to pass through the sea route.

Russia is doing everything to ensure that millions of Africans, millions of residents of the Middle East and South Asia find themselves in conditions of artificial famine or at least a severe price crisis.

But why a handful of people somewhere in the Kremlin can decide whether people in Egypt or Bangladesh will have food on their tables? What is it? The world has the power to protect people against this.

Ukraine has been and can continue to be one of the guarantors of global food security.

Russian terror and blackmail must lose. Humanity must win.

I thank everyone who is fighting with us to restore peace and stability to international relations! I thank everyone who fights and works for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Kherson:

Reports started trickling in early this morning that Ukraine had killed another Russian warship. The attack has been confirmed with video taken by a Ukrainian journalist and then rebroadcast. Though it seems the Russian frigate was only damaged, not sunk. Here’s the video with Pfarrer’s analysis.

In this second video, watch the top right corner of the screen at the 4 minute mark:

Russia has responded by blocking the Telegram app!

Here’s some valkyries for you:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Дуже люблю цей 1%😅🤭 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ Miss You (Sped Up Version) – _

The caption machine translates as:

I really love this 1%😅🤭 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Randal Sexton

      Thanks for the update.  Question: is there starting to be a focus on winterizing support for Ukraine ? Particularly with attack on infrastructure.  For instance, support to repair energy/heating infrastructure, and as far as the military, cold weather gear and support ?  Is this something we should be bugging our reps, and biden, or BJ fundraising for ?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      All the major militaries must be studying drone warfare in Ukraine closely. Presumably, a more competent military will be able to put up better defenses than the Russians to date, but the point of drones is that they are cheap, disposable, & can be swarmed. They can also be made partially stealthy. It represents a paradigm change for air defense, which so far have been organized against fast jets & slow cruise missiles. While they are definitely effective against slow, non-stealthy drones, the cost is exhorbitant, w/the munitions expended often more expensive than the drones shot down. (Same applies to the Russians launching S-300 missiles against HIMARS rockets.) The drone defense system being developed so far are still point defense weapons using small caliber cannons w/ high rate of fire, lasers, & microwaves. Not sure how well they will work against swarms.

      I am sure the Taiwanese, Chinese & US militaries are having nightmares about their use in a potential TW Strait scenario.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lashonharangue

      Thanks Adam for all your efforts.  I always read but rarely comment on your posts. Small nit – I think you meant to says Iranians would still be selling weaponry to Russia.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      History teacher went from teaching history to making history.

      @YY_Sima Qian – great analysis .. drone warfare can be quite the game changer even for things like putting down domestic insurrection. You can bet the Iranians are watching too .

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: There is an Israeli developed anti-drone “SMASH” system that consists of a large caliber rifle mounted on a quadcopter drone. An AI assisted, electro-optical fire control system is intended to make it a “one shot, one kill” weapon. The US and India are testing it, and I think the Dutch have already purchased some.

      There was a report last month that an Israeli company had sold anti-drone technology to Ukraine, and that it was routed through Poland with Defense Ministry approval. Last week there were reports that the SMASH system had been spotted on the battlefield in Ukraine, but that has not been confirmed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I think the real bottom line is that Ukraine paid attention during WWII, and Russia forgot all it learned.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anoniminous

      @YY_Sima Qian: ​
       

      As I’ve written before, we are at the start of a wave of innovation in military technology to way beyond the 20th century combination of indirect fire artillery, machine gun, and barbed wire that killed so many people in the last century.

      As an illustration, it is possible to construct insectoid animats – artificial animals – 20 mm long, capable of locating and finding human targets, that can land, and inject poison through its stinger. Even today’s delivery systems can drop hundreds of thousands of these onto an enemy.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Patricia Kayden

      Apart from Iran and possibly China, which countries are helping Russia?  It feels as if they are getting assistance to keep this invasion war exercise going.  Maybe I was naive to believe that sanctions would have forced them to end the invasion by now.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay

      @dmsilev:

      All NATO Countries are supplying winter gear to the UA and various charities are providing winter gear for Ukrainian civilians,

      St. Javelin is fundraising and locally sourcing winter gear and bunker stoves for the TDA and Legions and generators for the UA.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      James E Powell

      @Anoniminous:

      it is possible to construct insectoid animats – artificial animals – 20 mm long, capable of locating and finding human targets, that can land, and inject poison through its stinger.

      Gee, thanks. Not like my nightmares need more monsters.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NutmegAgain

      Question for Gin & Tonic, or other Ukranian speakers around this joint … I notice in the (machine?) translation of Pres Zelenskyy’s address  and a few other places, the catastrophic nuclear plant is spelled, “Chornobyl”. Is this preferred over the heretofore common “Chernobyl”?  Thanks for any insights.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Patricia Kayden: There is no evidence that China is providing Russia any material assistance, either militarily or economically (such as evading sanctions), other than buying Russian hydrocarbons on the cheap.

      Reply

