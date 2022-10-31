Much earlier today while poking around I came across the following:

BLACK SEA SHOWDOWN: A grain convoy has left Odesa in defiance of a RU blockade. Proceeding south, the convoy posses a dilemma for Putin: does he attack merchant ships in international waters, or does he back down and permit UKR to resume grain shipments?https://t.co/GtJKEFhIb4 pic.twitter.com/ymz0VfqbYk — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 31, 2022

And my immediate thought was to the opening of Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan. Largely because Putin is now facing his own no win scenario. Putin has already abrogated the grain deal, which is no surprise as he’s been stealing and reselling Ukrainian grain for months. But this convoy from Odesa creates a major strategic trap for him. If he does nothing, he looks impotent. If he attacks it he risks not only pissing off whichever countries those ships are registered with, also risks attacking a vessel flagged with a NATO country that’s part of the convoy and thereby putting Article V in play, but also running afoul of the UN and Turkey. Both of whom are involved in the inspection process for this convoy. The latest reporting I’ve seen is that Russia has two diesel attack submarines in the Black Sea. There might be a third, but the reporting is unclear as to where it is at. The remainder are either in for repairs or in the Mediterranean. While the Turks closed the Dardanelles to warships months ago, there’s a lot of international airspace over the Black Sea for NATO aircraft to freely transit on a regular basis. Including flying a combat air patrol that is not officially a combat air patrol for this convoy if someone decides this is a good idea.

And we’re back to the no win scenario for Putin. Do nothing and look impotent. Do something and risk significant blowback. This convoy and any others that are also going to put to sea have lots of nautical miles to transit before they’re safely in port, so we need to keep a weather eye on them. But every day they make smoke towards their destination and Putin does nothing is another day that Putin looks impotent.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! Currently, restoration work is still ongoing in those regions where Russian missiles hit today. We are doing everything possible to restore energy and water supply. And we will restore it. Russian terrorists do not have such missiles that could hit the Ukrainian desire to live, live in a civilized manner and take care of each other. And if someone over there in the Kremlin listened to their crazy propagandists and decided that the darkness in Ukraine would help put pressure on Ukrainians, then let them not be surprised at their losses when they see how Ukrainians conduct “negotiations” in the dark. Today our Air Forces and everyone involved in protecting the skies did a great job. Most of the objects that the terrorists identified as targets were saved. This morning alone, the terrorists used 55 cruise missiles for a massive strike, 45 of which were shot down. I thank all Air Forces Commands for this result: South, North, East and West, as well as all units of the Defense Forces involved in protecting our skies. Plus, four more Russian helicopters were shot down today: three attack Ka-52 and one Mi-8. Of course, we will continue to strengthen our air defense. But already now, for every ten hits, terrorists have to spend at least four times more missiles. Russia has an even worse result with regard to drones, including those supplied by its Iranian accomplices. And the world sees that. It sees that the former “2nd army of the world” is no longer even the 22nd in terms of its effectiveness. And we will do everything to make it into the second hundred. And it will be so. I would like to especially mention the units and employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who both last week and today eliminated the consequences of terrorist attacks. They worked even despite the threat of repeated strikes and extinguished dozens of fires. A big gratitude to all energy workers, utility workers, local self-government, regional administrations – to each and every one who restores normal life. The same gratitude to those of our people who, each at their own level, guarantee that there will definitely be a response to the terrorists. There will be a response on the battlefield. And I want to remind you that the total level of personnel losses of the Russian occupiers is almost 72,000. There will be a response to terrorists in international relations as well. Complete international isolation of the terrorist state is just a matter of time. There will be a response in the area of criminal responsibility – everyone involved in Russian terror, everyone who organized, carried out and justified it, will be responsible for it before the international court. Every new Russian attack on our civilian targets only makes the international consensus on Russia’s liability easier and closer. And the fragments of the Russian rocket that fell on the territory of Moldova only remind us how important it is to protect ourselves from this evil together – from rashism, which recognizes neither state borders nor human values. Today, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic visited Ukraine – one of our greatest friends. The Czech Republic currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and this is how Russia treats European structures: during the visit of the Czech representative – 55 cruise missiles. However, no matter what they think in Moscow, Ukraine takes care of itself and does its own thing. Today, we signed a special declaration with the Prime Minister regarding the Euro-Atlantic integration of our country. The Czech Republic has confirmed that it will support Ukraine’s membership in NATO. The declaration also contains specific directions of our cooperation for the implementation of NATO standards in Ukraine. We are starting the work on signing such declarations with all members of the Alliance. I had a call with German Chancellor Scholz. I thanked him for the provided IRIS-T air defense system, and informed about the results achieved by the German system. We discussed the possibilities of increasing German support for Ukraine, in particular in the restoration of our infrastructure after terrorist attacks. I also spoke with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. I informed him about the new level of escalation due to Russian actions. Terror against Ukrainian energy facilities, moreover against the background of Russia’s attempts to exacerbate the global food crisis, clearly indicates that Russia will continue to oppose itself to the entire international community. And if so, Russia should have no place in the UN Security Council and all other international structures. I am grateful to both Mr. Scholz and Mr. Guterres for supporting our actions aimed at preserving the grain export initiative and preventing the spread of large-scale famine in some regions of the world. It is very important now to prevent this global destabilization that Russia seeks. And we can prevent it. Today I signed three decrees on awarding our warriors. A total of 406 warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received state awards. I would like to separately thank the warriors of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine, who perform tasks in the Donetsk region. They perform them accurately and efficiently. They skillfully defend their positions and put significant pressure on the rashists. Thank you for this, guys! Thank you to all those who make Russia get used to the idea that neither the army, nor terror, nor anything else will help them conquer Ukraine! Glory to all our heroes! Glory to our fantastic people! Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Izium and Kherson:

IZIUM AXIS/ 2145 UTC 31 OCT/ UKR forces continue to pressure P-66 HWY, stressing Russian Lines of Communication and Supply (LOCS) between Svatove and Kremenna. UKR air defense reports downing a RU Mi-24 attack helicopter and one Su-25 ground attack aircraft. pic.twitter.com/w6aIqIj7t6 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 31, 2022

KHERSON /31 OCT/Though local sources report that RU troops are constructing defensive positions, preparations for the evacuation of individual units & equipment appear to be ongoing. It is assessed that at least some portion of RU forces on the N bank are to be withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/c447G3Rlnf — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 31, 2022

This morning all of Ukraine was under air raid warnings again:

And the air raid alert over Kyiv and many other regions — but not all yet — has been lifted after 3+ hours. Ukraine’s Air Force says Russia fired more than 50 missiles at targets across the country and that air defenses shot down 44. pic.twitter.com/MJ9llNqnRE — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 31, 2022

Again, Ukraine’s air defense has just been amazing so far. However, with the reports that Iran is not just selling drones to Russia to use against the Ukrainians, but also missiles and rockets, whatever can be done to accelerate upgrading Ukraine’s air defenses needs to be done. Additionally, whichever of President Biden’s advisors are exceedingly concerned that we cannot give Ukraine the capacity to hit targets that are farther out because it would lead Putin to escalate really needs to get clued in that Putin has already escalated numerous times. The Iranian missile and rocket purchases are just the most recent example.

The other night someone – I think it was Ken – asked about who, if anyone, was supplying cold weather gear for the Ukrainian military and helping the Ukrainians prepare for winter given Putin’s targeting of Ukraine’s power generation and transmission infrastructure. For instance, the tranche of US military gear and equipment from mid September includes cold weather gear and supplies. The aid package that Canada announced in mid October also includes lots of cold weather gear in addition to other supplies. Other NATO allies are also sending winter weather gear and supplies to Ukraine too.

If you’re looking for charitable options, here are three. The first, of course, is the United24 initiative that President Zelenskyy established. They are collecting funds for infrastructure repair.

The second is Saint Javelin, which we’ve mentioned here several times. Christian Borys, Saint Javelin’s founder, and his folks have set up an entire section to either accept direct donations for winter gear and equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces or you can make a purchase of their branded Ukrainian “Winter is Coming” gear and donate that way. There is an entire breakdown of what they’re doing, how they’re planning on allocating the funds they raise, all the important details at this link.

A third option, which is not specifically focused on winter gear or rebuilding infrastructure, is Mriya Aid. If you’ve got another one you like, put it in the comment with a link.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

About today’s terrorist attack.

They spent half a billion dollars on rockets that left us without electricity for a few hours. Well – we just used this time, for example, to clean our houses. I was in the fields with my team. And I still don’t get it. Truly. Half a billion! pic.twitter.com/F3bU1JGkN4 — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 31, 2022

There is no new video tonight at Patron’s official TikTok – please try not to riot – but because he tweeted about NAFO, I give you the following:

And:

Open thread!