Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

Today is another sanction day. Sanctions against legal entities and individuals – most of them are Russian – who work for terror.

In total, 220 companies and 51 individuals. These are defense industry enterprises and related Russian companies. Enterprises serving the war. And the persons through whom these companies are managed.

Not all of them operate on the territory of the terrorist state, some – in other countries. But everyone will get global pressure. Step by step, we collect complete data on everyone who works for aggression – directly or indirectly. Each such person will be blocked, and our Ukrainian sanctions are either already synchronized or will be synchronized with the sanctions of the free world.

When Russia started this aggression, they looked at the world as if they were looking at themselves in a mirror. They thought that supposedly everyone in the world was as cynical and despised people in the same way as the masters of Russia do. But the world is different – the world helps us protect life. And anyone who goes against the world will become marginal. Russia will gain nothing and lose everything. Together with those who somehow try to help it in terror.

We will continue our sanctions steps, and new sanctions packages are on the way – even more extensive.

At the end of the week, I want to thank Japan for the new sanctions package against Russia. I’m also thankful for the new security assistance from Japan. It is what really saves lives.

I’m grateful to Finland for the new defense package for Ukraine. This decision was also made this week.

I’m thankful to Germany for transferring another batch of various types of defense equipment to our country to strengthen our defense against Russian terror, including defense of the sky.

I want to thank Canada for its willingness to strengthen its leadership in supporting Ukraine.

Thank you, Iceland, for helping our defense and our people.

We will also make next week strong from the point of view of our cooperation with partners. We don’t lose a single week.

And, as always, I’m thankful to our soldiers, each and every one who played a distinguished role during the week.

Bakhmut direction… 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade – thank you, warriors, for your active actions! It is exactly what is needed. Glorious 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar – thank you for your resistance and courage! Well done!

Lyman direction… 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade – thank you, guys, for your efficiency in destroying the enemy!

Tavria task force… 35th and 36th separate marine infantry brigades, 55th Separate Artillery Brigade, 59th Separate Motorized Brigade, and paratroopers of our 79th Air Assault Brigade – I thank you all! As always – strong, as always – effective!

Glory to all who defend our state! Glory to all who help!

Glory to Ukraine!