(Air Raid Alert Map as of 6:56 PM EDT)

Quick housekeeping note: the dogs are fine! The tweet embedding problem is definitely because of the change from twitter.com to x.com URLs.

In the hour that I’ve been writing this the air raid alerts have gone up over 2/3rds of Ukraine. Only its westernmost Oblasts are not under air raid warning!

Kharkiv was hit early today, but right now the Russian’s have five Tu-95 strategic bombers in the air and all of eastern and southern Ukraine is under air raid alerts and warnings.

The Ukrainian Air Force is reporting at least five russian Tu-95 bombers taking off, indicating that early this morning Ukraine is likely to be under massive missile attack. Five combat aircraft are heading to destroy and kill. — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 25, 2024

The simple fact is that the civilians of Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city, with its northern neighborhoods sitting just 13 miles from the Russia border — cannot be protected without suppressing the sources of fire within Russia. https://t.co/UuKRRi9Y6k — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) May 25, 2024

Here’s the full text of Trofimov’s quoted tweet:

Russia hit the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv as it was packed with customers. Authorities say at least 11 people are dead. Reminder: the White House prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons to target Russian bases, launchers and planes that pummel Kharkiv daily from across the border, because “escalation.”

Russia keeps bombing Kharkiv unpunished pic.twitter.com/4w9GGm9Lfo — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 25, 2024

Russian military airfield Baltimore near Voronezh. Airfield from which Russian military aircrafts took off to attack the hardware store in Kharkiv. 180km from the frontline, 50km closer than Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol which was targeted by ATACMS missiles recently.… https://t.co/ejBcY5sKoq pic.twitter.com/JxhIxxJsxf — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 25, 2024

Russian military airfield Baltimore near Voronezh. Airfield from which Russian military aircrafts took off to attack the hardware store in Kharkiv. 180km from the frontline, 50km closer than Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol which was targeted by ATACMS missiles recently. We were able to prevent this, save lives. But unfortunately for all Ukrainian, for Kharkiv residents who will soon bury their family members, Baltimore and other military targets on Russian territory are under the personal protection of J.Sullivan and his colleagues.

The problem, as I and others have repeatedly pointed out, is that the US prohibits the Ukrainians from using US supplied weapons systems and/or munitions to strike across the border into Russia. This makes the Russian military very happy because it means they can launch their bombers and stage personnel and equipment across the border and Ukraine either has to use its own limited supply of Ukrainian produced weapons to try to degrade and deter Russian attacks or wait until the Russians cross the border. Combined with the dearth of air defense – both US and European/NATO ally produced systems and munitions – and Kharkiv and Sumy and Odesa and all the other oblasts bordering Russia, Belarus, and the Black Sea are exposed and vulnerable. The US backfill won’t really begin to arrive in significant quantities until mid June to July. The Czech Republic’s 155mm shell campaign resupply won’t arrive until then either. And even when Ukraine uses Ukrainian produced weaponry, or British weaponry as they appear to have removed any geographic restrictions and caveats on their use, the US often publicly tells the Ukrainians to stop attacking across the border. This is the policy equivalent of lie back and take it.

Putin may spread any lies, but here are his actions. Barbaric war crimes against civilians. Large shopping mall in Kharkiv. Saturday. Heinous strike to ensure maximum casualties. He can’t occupy Kharkiv, hence he tries to kill it. There are two ways for Ukraine’s partners to… pic.twitter.com/USKjyXgobn — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 25, 2024

Here’s the full text of Kuleba’s tweet:

Putin may spread any lies, but here are his actions. Barbaric war crimes against civilians. Large shopping mall in Kharkiv. Saturday. Heinous strike to ensure maximum casualties. He can’t occupy Kharkiv, hence he tries to kill it. There are two ways for Ukraine’s partners to prevent such strikes. First: more “Patriots” and other air defense systems for Ukraine. Second: Ukraine shooting down Russian military aircraft before they drop bombs on Kharkiv and other cities and communities. Provide Ukraine with additional air defense and support Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Russia. Act now.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Strike on Kharkiv is Another Manifestation of Russian Madness, There Is Just No Other Way to Put It — Address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! We have just received the first reports about Kharkiv – about a strike on the city, on an obvious civilian object: a shopping center, a construction hypermarket. It was Saturday, daytime. One of the largest centers – there were many employees and visitors inside. Now the whole area is on fire. All the necessary services have arrived there – the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, medical services, local authorities, and police. All of them are fighting for every life. This strike on Kharkiv is another manifestation of Russian madness, there is just no other way to put it. Only such madmen as Putin are capable of killing and terrorizing people in such a vile way. We already know that there are wounded, and there are killed. My condolences to the families and friends. Anyone who has been affected will get the help they need. When we tell the world leaders that Ukraine needs sufficient air defense protection, when we say that real determination is needed to allow us to protect the lives of our people in the most effective way possible, so that Russian terrorists cannot even get close to our borders, we are talking about literally preventing such terrorist attacks. I thank the leaders who truly support us, who truly see that every decision to support Ukraine is a decision to protect and save lives. Today, our warriors in the Donetsk region have achieved the result that is needed in all directions, in all those areas where Russian attacks threaten our positions, our cities and communities. The warriors of our 110th separate mechanized brigade have shot down another Russian Su-25 today. Of course, if we had more adequate modern air defense systems and aircraft, the Russian air fleet would have already suffered the same collapse as their Black Sea fleet. And Russian terror would simply become impossible. Shooting down Russian combat aircraft, Russian missiles, and their drones is a true peacekeeping measure. I thank everyone in the world who helps us with weapons! I thank all those who work in our defense industry and produce the defense for Ukraine! I thank all those who fight for Ukraine and for our people! May the memory of all those whose lives were taken by Russian murderers be eternal and bright. Glory to Ukraine!

The Lithuanians have had about all they’re willing to stomach:

This is ungood!

Scoop with @AlexHortonTX: many U.S.-made satellite-guided ammunitions have failed to withstand Russian jamming, according to senior Ukrainian military officials and confidential assessments we obtained. Some weapons have stopped being used entirely. https://t.co/NdBcAylEuv — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 24, 2024

From The Washington Post: (emphasis mine)

KYIV — Many U.S.-made satellite-guided munitions in Ukraine have failed to withstand Russian jamming technology, prompting Kyiv to stop using certain types of Western-provided armaments after effectiveness rates plummeted, according to senior Ukrainian military officials and confidential internal Ukrainian assessments obtained by The Washington Post. Russia’s jamming of the guidance systems of modern Western weapons, including Excalibur GPS-guided artillery shells and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, which can fire some U.S.-made rockets with a range of up to 50 miles, has eroded Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory and has left officials in Kyiv urgently seeking help from the Pentagon to obtain upgrades from arms manufacturers. Russia’s ability to combat the high-tech munitions has far-reaching implications for Ukraine and its Western supporters — potentially providing a blueprint for adversaries such as China and Iran — and it is a key reason Moscow’s forces have regained the initiative and are advancing on the battlefield. The success ratefor the U.S.-designed Excalibur shells, for example, fell sharply over a period of months — to less than 10 percent hitting their targets — before Ukraine’s military abandoned them last year, according to the confidential Ukrainian assessments. While other news accounts have described Russia’s superior electronic warfare capabilities, the documents obtained by The Post include previously unreported details on the extent to which Russian jamming has thwarted Western weaponry. “The Excalibur technology in existing versions has lost its potential,” the assessments found, adding that battlefield experience in Ukraine had disproved its reputation as a “one shot, one target” weapon — at least until the Pentagon and U.S. manufacturers address the issue. Six months ago, after Ukrainians reported the problem, Washington simply stopped providing Excalibur shells because of the high failure rate, the Ukrainian officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security matter. In other cases, such as aircraft-dropped bombs called JDAMs, the manufacturer provided a patch and Ukraine continues to use them. Ukraine’s military command prepared the reports between fall 2023 and April 2024 and shared them with the U.S. and other supporters, hoping to develop solutions and open up direct contact with weapons manufacturers. In interviews, Ukrainian officials described an overly bureaucratic process that they said had complicated a path toward urgently needed adjustments to improve the failing weaponry. The officials agreed to answer questions about the assessments in hopes of drawing attention to the Ukrainian military’s needs. Several Ukrainian and U.S. officials interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. The Pentagon anticipated that some precision-guided munitions would be defeated by Russian electronic warfare and has worked with Ukraine to hone tactics and techniques, a senior U.S. defense official said. Russia “has continued to expand their use of electronic warfare,” the senior U.S. official said. “And we continue to evolve and make sure that Ukraine has the capabilities they need to be effective.” The U.S. defense official rejected claims that bureaucracy has slowed the response. The Pentagon and weapons manufacturers have provided solutions sometimes within hours or days, the official said, but did not provide examples. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, in a statement, said that it cooperates regularly with the Pentagon and also communicates directly with weapons manufacturers. “We work closely with the Pentagon on such matters. In the event of technical problems, we promptly inform our partners to take the necessary measures to solve them in a timely manner,” the ministry said. “Our partners from the USA and other Western countries provide constant support for our requests. In particular, we regularly receive recommendations to improve the equipment.” U.S.-made guided munitions provided to Ukraine typically were successful when introduced, but often became less so as Russian forces adapted. Now, some arms once considered potent tools no longer provide an edge. In a conventional war, the U.S. military might not face the same difficulties as Ukraine because it has a more advanced air force and robust electronic countermeasures, but Russia’s capabilities nonetheless put heavy pressure on Washington and its NATO allies to continue innovating. “I’m not saying no one was worried about it before, but now they’re starting to worry,” one senior Ukrainian military official said. “As we share information with our partners and our partners share with us, the Russians definitely also share with China,” the official added. “And even if they don’t share with China … China monitors events in Ukraine.” Ukrainians initially found success using Excalibur 155mm rounds, with more than 50 percent accurately hitting their targets early last year, according to the confidential assessment, which was based on direct visual observations. Over the next several months, that dropped below 10 percent, with the assessment pointing to Russian GPS jamming as the culprit. The study cautioned that far fewer shells were fired later in the research period, and many were not observed, leaving the precise success rate unclear. But even before the United States ceased deliveries, Ukrainian artillerymen had largely stopped using Excalibur, the assessments said, because the shells are harder to use compared with standard howitzer rounds, requiring time-consuming special calculations and programming. Now they are shunned altogether, military personnel in the field said. The senior Ukrainian official said Kyiv shared this feedback with Washington but got no response. The Ukrainians have faced a similar challenge with guided 155mm shells provided by other Western countries. Some employ guidance other than GPS, and it is unclear why they also became less effective. U.S. defense officials declined to address the Ukrainian assertion. Rob Lee, a senior fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a Philadelphia-based research group, said that Russia’s use of electronic warfare to combat guided munitions was an important battlefield development in the past year. Many weapons are potent when they’re introduced, but they lose effectiveness over time, Lee said, part of a nonstop game of cat-and-mouse between adversaries who constantly adapt and innovate. The involvement of defense companies is crucial to overcoming Russian defenses such as jamming, Lee said. “The problem with a lot of Western defense companies,” Lee said, compared with Russian manufacturers, is that “there is not the same sense of urgency.”

Much more at the link!

Kharkiv:

This is how a hardware store Epicenter in Kharkiv looks like after the Russian strike. Russia chose to hit the store on a busy day. There could have been at least 200 people inside the store at the moment of the attack. pic.twitter.com/cTOr24JhxM — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) May 25, 2024

Kharkiv metro today. People are sheltering from Russian missiles and bombs. Putin and his criminal war must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/2OFsiF13ma — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) May 25, 2024

The number of injured in a second strike on central Kharkiv has risen to 18, according to Syniehubov. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 25, 2024

Russian troops just hit Kharkiv’s central park with a missile on Saturday afternoon. A horror movie in real time is ongoing. Will Kharkiv get at least one Patriot system after this? I doubt it. The world is only making a new batch of popcorn. — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 25, 2024

Russian forces have been employing a tactic of striking crowded areas in Kharkiv over the weekend, aimed at maximizing civilian casualties and instilling fear and chaos. Last week, they targeted a recreation area, killing seven people. Today, they struck a hardware store, with… pic.twitter.com/uvkfvl38WX — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 25, 2024

Here’s the full text of Voichuk’s tweet:

Russian forces have been employing a tactic of striking crowded areas in Kharkiv over the weekend, aimed at maximizing civilian casualties and instilling fear and chaos. Last week, they targeted a recreation area, killing seven people. Today, they struck a hardware store, with two confirmed fatalities. A large number of people are reported missing and injured. The fire has engulfed an area of about 15,000 square meters. What the fck is wrong with this world if it still isn’t doing everything possible to ensure Ukraine’s victory and protect innocent people?

That, is the question!

Russia hit construction hypermarket in Kharkiv with two guided bombs. Huge fire and many missing. pic.twitter.com/2vkAYuidqf — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 25, 2024

Kharkiv is reeling from the aftermath of the third russian attack in a single day. At least 14 civilians were injured, including a 13-year-old boy who is in critical condition. Kharkiv needs air defense, not condolences! 📹place_kharkiv pic.twitter.com/KIcnXMwlqh — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 25, 2024

Russian strikes on Kharkiv killed at least 5 and injured 60, 17 people are missing. Russia continues to attack civilian targets in Ukraine to sow despair and undermine the morale of Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/pBt9fTkvUm — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) May 25, 2024

The Donbas:

Here’s video of the Su-25 that the 110th Mechanized Brigade brought down yesterday.

Russian Su-25 crashing in the fields of Donbas. Amazing job of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade! 📹: 110th Brigade https://t.co/B5UKZAkm7t pic.twitter.com/rFosXidIG8 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 25, 2024

Russian Occupied Crimea:

Crimean Telegram channels report that Saki-Yevpatoria road has been closed off. There is a large fire in the Saki airfield area. Locals reported explosions this morning. pic.twitter.com/LovacdUvQe — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 25, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets tonight. Here is some adjacent material.

The Hachiko team found Bonita in a frontline village near Kherson. She was living outside and had pneumonia. After treatment, Julia found a family to adopt her. Look at how well Bonita is doing now, enjoying the trees outside! 😺🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eiw2gQCUoG — Nate Mook (@natemook) May 11, 2024

Open thread!